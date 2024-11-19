Icelandair will fly to Istanbul

Last week, Icelandair announced service between Iceland and Instanbul, beginning September 5, 2025. The route to Istanbul will embark four times weekly, with a flight time of around five hours and 30 minutes. Also included in the announcement was the expansion of the codeshare agreement between Icelandair and Turkish Airlines, initially formed in the summer of 2023.

The new flight will connect to worldwide destinations

With the new Istanbul route and enhanced codesharing with Turkish Airlines, Icelandair will offer reduced travel times from the east to Iceland. Turkish Airlines flies to more countries than any airline worldwide, and Icelandair will coordinate its schedule to match, improving connections to Asia and the Middle East.

Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey and surrounds the Bosporus Strait, which links the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea. The city’s history goes back to the seventh century BCE, and it’s situated on the borders of Europe and Asia. Visitors can take in historic buildings, fascinating museums, and visit the Grand Bazaar, a market founded in 1461.

Bogi Nils Bogason, President and CEO of Icelandair, said: “I look forward to adding the great destination of Istanbul to our extensive route network and to further expand the partnership with Turkish Airlines, opening convenient connections between Iceland and the east. In recent years, we have seen increased interest in travel between Asia and Iceland and with these new connections, we are further strengthening our sales and distribution network. We are excited to continue reinforcing our route network as well as connecting to exciting markets for our customers and tourism in Iceland.”