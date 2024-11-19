 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Icelandair adds flight to this historic city

Icelandair will fly to Istanbul

By
Istanbul, Turkey
Istanbul, Turkey Luna Zhang via Unsplash

Last week, Icelandair announced service between Iceland and Instanbul, beginning September 5, 2025. The route to Istanbul will embark four times weekly, with a flight time of around five hours and 30 minutes. Also included in the announcement was the expansion of the codeshare agreement between Icelandair and Turkish Airlines, initially formed in the summer of 2023. 

The new flight will connect to worldwide destinations

Istanbul, Turkey
Istanbul, Turkey Roxanne Desgagnés via Unsplash

With the new Istanbul route and enhanced codesharing with Turkish Airlines, Icelandair will offer reduced travel times from the east to Iceland. Turkish Airlines flies to more countries than any airline worldwide, and Icelandair will coordinate its schedule to match, improving connections to Asia and the Middle East. 

Recommended Videos

Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey and surrounds the Bosporus Strait, which links the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea. The city’s history goes back to the seventh century BCE, and it’s situated on the borders of Europe and Asia. Visitors can take in historic buildings, fascinating museums, and visit the Grand Bazaar, a market founded in 1461. 

Related

Bogi Nils Bogason, President and CEO of Icelandair, said: “I look forward to adding the great destination of Istanbul to our extensive route network and to further expand the partnership with Turkish Airlines, opening convenient connections between Iceland and the east. In recent years, we have seen increased interest in travel between Asia and Iceland and with these new connections, we are further strengthening our sales and distribution network. We are excited to continue reinforcing our route network as well as connecting to exciting markets for our customers and tourism in Iceland.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Delta adds curated meals and wines for enjoyment in the sky
Delta adds new wine and food offerings
Delta menu and wine

With the holidays on the horizon, Delta Air Lines is updating its seasonal wine program and adding meals by award-winning chefs. From rare white wines to butternut squash ravioli, passengers get a restaurant-quality experience at 35,000 feet.
Highlights of Delta’s latest menu

Delta collaborated with master sommelier Andrea Robinson to create a list of 20 wines, including California Cabernets and rare Tuscan white wines. The airline is also investing in its exclusive Sky Sommelier program for flight attendant leaders on transoceanic flights. For meals, fliers can enjoy hearty offerings like cocoa-braised short rib with creamy polenta, made in partnership with Union Square Events, or a pecan honey bun with apple-cranberry compote for breakfast by Chef Mashama Bailey.

Read more
Hawaiian Airlines collaborates with ALOHA Collection for commemorative gear
Hawaiian Airlines celebrates 95th Anniversary with accessories collection
Hawaiian Airlines 95th Anniversary Collection

Hawaiian Airlines and the ALOHA Collection are joining forces to commemorate the airline’s 95th anniversary. The carrier is the original provider of air travel to the islands, and the ALOHA Collection is a well-known splash-proof accessories brand. Luxury retailer DFS is also a partner, and will sell the gear at two locations. Here are the details of the Hawaiian Airlines 95th Anniversary Collection.
What the Hawaiian Airlines 95th Anniversary Collection includes
Hawaiian Airlines 95th Anniversary Collection Hawaiian Airlines

The Hawaiian Airlines 95th Anniversary Collection consists of 11 pieces of vintage-inspired accessories. Purple, pink, and orange hues honor the airline’s 1970’s era, taking inspiration from sunrises and its female mascot, Pualani. Leading the collection is the Flight Bag ($70), inspired by aviation and constructed of ALOHA’s KEEP IT LIGHT Nylon. It’s light and packable, and perfect for ocean getaways.

Read more
Alaska Airlines introduces premium West Coast perks
Alaska Airlines introducing perks inspired by the West Coast
Alaska Airlines Filson Blanket

This fall, Alaska Airlines is introducing several West Coast-inspired perks for flavor and comfort at 35,000 feet. By collaborating with local brands, the airline brings the West Coast lifestyle to the skies, and gives passengers something unique on their journey. From curated drinks to cozy amenities, the offerings make for a fun, comfortable flight.
Alaska Airlines’ West Coast-themed offerings
Lagunitas Hoppy Water Alaska Airlines

The perks include products from noted West Coast brands, such as hoppy water, an espresso martini, a cozy blanket, and premium soap and lotion. Each has a distinct, quality feel and make air travel an upscale experience. Here are the details.

Read more