Southwest expands international routes with partner airline

Southwest increases its European offerings

By
Iceland mountain and river
Kirkjufellsfoss, Iceland Martin Jernberg via Unsplash

Yesterday, Southwest Airlines announced plans to increase global routes via partnerships with international carriers. The first collaboration, with Icelandair, will launch in 2025, opening travelers up to various European destinations. The news came as Southwest conducted its Investor Day briefing in Dallas.

Southwest grows its global network with Icelandair

Street in Dublin, Ireland
Dublin, Ireland Diogo Palhais via Unsplash

By joining forces with Icelandair, Southwest can route passengers through Baltimore Washington International Airport (BWI) to Iceland and beyond, greatly expanding the airline’s international reach. BWI will serve as Southwest’s first gateway for global travelers, with more locations to open in the future. Next year, the airline plans to add at least one more partnership with an international carrier.

Icelandair is similar to Southwest, with no business class or first-class seating. Once Southwest passengers land at BWI and board an Icelandair flight, they’ll travel to Iceland, with the option to route to Paris, Barcelona, Amsterdam, and more. 

A Southwest news release noted: “Southwest is formalizing partnerships with international carriers to expand its network and connect Customers with more global destinations to generate additional demand for travel across the Southwest network. Icelandair will become Southwest’s initial partner with an expected launch in 2025 through Baltimore-Washington International Airport, which will serve as its first U.S. gateway for the carriers. The Icelandair partnership will expand gateways throughout 2025, and Southwest intends to add at least one additional partner carrier next year.”

Icelandair President and CEO Bogi Nils Bogason commented: “We are very excited to add Southwest to our impressive partnership portfolio and are honored to be chosen as their initial airline partner. The partnership will unlock many exciting travel options for our customers, and our extensive network in Europe will open for Southwest customers.  As part of our strategic focus on expanding our global partnership network, we seek out airlines known for exceptional service and connectivity.  We welcome Southwest as a partner and look forward to working together to make the journeys of our mutual passengers smooth and enjoyable.”

