New study ranks airports where you need to arrive the earliest

Upgraded Points releases study ranking the airports where you need to arrive the earliest

By
George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)
George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) Wikimedia Commons / Wikimedia Commons

Timing your arrival to the airport can be a challenge. You don’t want to get there too early and wait for hours before takeoff, but you also don’t want to get backed up and barely make the flight. In general, the accepted practice is to arrive two hours before flight time to ensure time for any hangups. But that rule might not work at all airports.

Recently, Upgraded Points conducted a study of the 50 busiest airports in the U.S., analyzing key data points that affect preflight travel times. With that info, the study ranked which airports require earlier arrival, and those where you can rest easy and take your time. 

How Upgraded Points conducted the study

Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD)
Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) Wikimedia Commons / Wikimedia Commons

During the study, Upgraded Points analyzed 15 data points that affected the preflight experience. Among those were departure delays, security wait times, parking, and shopping options at the airport. Though smaller airports can offer a relaxed pace on the way to the gate, big-city hubs can be hectic and feel like a maze. The data from 50 airports showed that arriving two hours and five minutes before a domestic flight is a good practice to follow. But at busy hubs, that can vary substantially.

The top 10 airports requiring extra time before departure:

  1. George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) – 3 hours, 20 minutes before your flight
  2. Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) – 3 hours, 6 minutes
  3. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) – 3 hours, 5 minutes
  4. Orlando International Airport (MCO) – 3 hours, 1 minute
  5. Denver International Airport (DEN) – 2 hours, 59 minutes
  6. Miami International Airport (MIA) – 2 hours, 58 minutes before your flight
  7. John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) – 2 hours, 53 minutes
  8. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) – 2 hours, 51 minutes
  9. San Francisco International Airport (SFO) – 2 hours, 47 minutes
  10. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) – 2 hours, 46 minutes

The top 10 airports where you can take your time:

  1. John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) – 53 minutes before your flight
  2. Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) – 55 minutes
  3. Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) – 59 minutes
  4. Kansas City International Airport (MCI) – 1 hour, 2 minutes
  5. San Antonio International Airport (SAT) – 1 hour, 11 minutes
  6. Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) – 1 hour, 16 minutes
  7. Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) – 1 hr, 22 minutes
  8. Oakland International Airport (OAK) – 1 hour, 28 minutes
  9. John Wayne Airport (SNA) – 1 hour, 29 minutes
  10. Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) – 1 hour, 31 minutes

