New study ranks airports where you need to arrive the earliest

Timing your arrival to the airport can be a challenge. You don’t want to get there too early and wait for hours before takeoff, but you also don’t want to get backed up and barely make the flight. In general, the accepted practice is to arrive two hours before flight time to ensure time for any hangups. But that rule might not work at all airports.

Recently, Upgraded Points conducted a study of the 50 busiest airports in the U.S., analyzing key data points that affect preflight travel times. With that info, the study ranked which airports require earlier arrival, and those where you can rest easy and take your time.

How Upgraded Points conducted the study

During the study, Upgraded Points analyzed 15 data points that affected the preflight experience. Among those were departure delays, security wait times, parking, and shopping options at the airport. Though smaller airports can offer a relaxed pace on the way to the gate, big-city hubs can be hectic and feel like a maze. The data from 50 airports showed that arriving two hours and five minutes before a domestic flight is a good practice to follow. But at busy hubs, that can vary substantially.

The top 10 airports requiring extra time before departure:

The top 10 airports where you can take your time: