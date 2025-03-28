British Airways will be the first airline to serve this exclusive sparkling wine

British Airways will be the first airline to serve award-winning prestige cuvée English sparkling wine in flight. The airline will also offer original sparkling variations from trailblazing English wine houses each quarter. The service begins on March 30 and is offered to First and Club World (business class) passengers on long-haul flights.

British Airways brings pioneering wines to the sky

For the program, British Airways is working with pioneering English sparkling wine houses like Gusbourne, Nyetimber, and Sugrue South Downs for rotational offerings. The airline has also developed a curated selection of prestige cuvée Champagnes for First Class passengers, including the popular Laurent-Perrier Grand Siècle. To prepare, over 1,300 cabin crew colleagues completed British Airways’ First Service Specialist training program, including a bespoke masterclass from the airline’s Master of Wine.

Starting March 30, First Class passengers can try 1086 by Nyetimber Rosé 2014, with a summer-like flavor. In October, that’s followed by 1086 by Nyetimber 2014, which is the first-ever English prestige cuvée.

Club World passengers can enjoy rotational offerings of premium English sparkling wines. Currently, that includes Digby Fine English’s Brut NV. In July, Gusbourne’s 2019 Vintage Rosé will be offered.

Calum Laming, British Airways’ Chief Customer Officer, said: “We are proud to lead the way in championing provenance and British originality, as we continue to work with the very best wine producers across England and beyond for our customers to enjoy both on the ground and in the air. We have selected the highest quality of wines with our customers’ expectations in mind and more than a thousand of our incredible colleagues have undergone specialist training to deliver our award-winning wines through world-class service, every time they fly with us.”