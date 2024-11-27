European airline unveils luxurious new first-class seat

Yesterday, British Airways unveiled its new First seat, featuring a modern design and British craftsmanship. The airline designed the seat to feel like a luxury hotel, along with unique British elements and home-like comforts. The new cabin is part of the British Airways A380 retrofit program, set to take off in 2026.

British Airways is the only European airline with First Class between London and the US

To create the First seat, British Airways turned to renowned designers and manufacturers across Great Britain and Ireland, including Glasgow, London, West Yorkshire, Dublin, and Kilkeel. Signature elements hearken back to the gamed Concorde supersonic airplane, and ambient lighting sets a comfortable mood.

The seat features an ultra-wide 36.5-inch platform, and a bed length of 79 inches. Also included are a multi-purpose ottoman and stowable table, a 32-inch 4K TV screen, and configurable mood lighting with settings like “cinema”, “relax”, and “dine”. The seat can be personalized via a button to find the just-right comfort setting.

The flowing styling of the cabin is inspired by the Concorde’s wings. What’s more, passengers can roll luggage into their personal space for an easier seating process. Inside the suite, window blinds block out the sun, and soft paneling helps filter out sound.

British Airways’ Chief Customer Officer, Calum Laming, said: “We’re incredibly proud to launch the next era of First that pushes the boundaries of comfort, luxury and modernity, taking into consideration customer preferences and expectations to the finest detail.”

“This coupled with our incredible colleagues delivering a world-class service, following the launch of our First Service Specialists scheme, as well as the many benefits of flying First such as First Wing entry, access to our award-winning lounges including our Concorde Room and priority boarding, means we truly believe we offer a winning combination in delivering an extraordinary experience for our customers.”