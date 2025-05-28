 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

This airline is bringing tequila to the skies

By
American Airlines tequila
American Airlines / American Airlines

American Airlines will soon offer tequila at 35,000 feet, in response to passenger requests. From June 1, the sweet, fruity alcoholic beverage will be available on select flights for eligible customers. The airline chose premium brand Socorro Tequila, based in Dallas-Fort Worth and known for its clean, additive-free profile. 

American introduces tequila and new premium snacks

American Airlines snacks
American Airlines

Socorro Tequila is produced in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, using 100% Blue Weber agave, providing the premium flavor it’s known for. By the end of June, American Airlines will offer the beverage on all flights for everyone to enjoy. The airline will also debut new snack options in the premium and main cabin.

Recommended Videos

Beginning June 11, premium cabin passengers can enjoy (from American Airlines):

  • Morning snack basket: Fresh clementine, B’cuz Cherry Pistachio Granola Bites, Think Jerky Free-Range Turkey Stick, Blake’s Seed-Based Breakfast Bar +Protein, Bare Organic Apple Chips and Wonderful Sea Salt & Pepper Pistachios
  • Midday snack basket: Tate’s Chocolate Chip Cookies, Garrett White Cheddar Popcorn, Cooper’s Cheese Straws, Cooper Street Granola Bakes, BobbySue’s Nuts Everything Goes Nuts and Think Jerky Grass-Fed Beef Stick
  • Afternoon snack basket: Homefree Vanilla Mini Cookies; Miss Vickie’s Sea Salt Chips; Over Easy Almond & Raisins Oat Bar; CauliPuffs White Cheddar Corn, Rice and Cauliflower Puffed Snack; Wonderful Sea Salt & Pepper Pistachios; and Think Jerky Grass-Fed Beef Stick

From June 1, main cabin passengers on select flights can try (from American Airlines):

  • A hearty steak and pimento cheese sandwich, bringing bold Southern flavor to the skies
  • Tray table tapas, featuring olives, dried apricots, beef jerky, pistachio, white cheddar dip, pita chips and brownie brittle — perfect for customers who prefer a shareable, snackable experience
  • Brooklyn Biltong Steakhouse Air Dried Beef Jerky, a satisfying, high-protein option ideal for longer flights or quick bites
Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif has a passion for the outdoors and travel, and telling the stories of his experiences. He’s a lifelong…

Editors’ Recommendations

This Arizona town was just named the best place to retire in the U.S.
Rio Verde, Arizona takes the top spot
Rio Verde

Looking to retire in comfort without breaking the bank? You may want to set your sights on Rio Verde, Arizona. In a new study by GOBankingRates, this small desert town just east of Scottsdale was named the number one place to retire, not just in Arizona, but in all of Arizona and Florida, two of the country’s most iconic retirement hotspots.

The study analyzed U.S. Census data from the 2023 American Community Survey and focused on cities with at least 1,000 residents and a population made up of at least 30% seniors. Rio Verde topped the list with a staggering 86.6% of its population over the age of 65, making it the most retiree-dense location on the list. This retirement hotspot offers easy access to big-city amenities in Scottsdale, while still maintaining a small-town feel with a population of 2,271 and amenities like the Rio Verde Country Club.

Read more
Marriott steps into the wild with new Serengeti safari retreat
Marriott's luxury brand heads into the wild with its first-ever safari camp
Mapito Safari Camp, Serengeti, Autograph Collection

Marriott International has announced plans to open the world’s first Autograph Collection safari camp deep in Tanzania’s Serengeti. Slated to welcome guests in the third quarter of 2025, the Mapito Safari Camp, Serengeti, Autograph Collection promises an immersive retreat set along the path of the Great Migration, one of the most amazing wildlife spectacles on Earth.

Featuring 15 tented suites, including a two-bedroom villa, the camp will offer guests the rare chance to stargaze beneath retractable roofs, unwind by private fire pits, and dine under open skies at ‘The Boma,’ a communal restaurant inspired by traditional bonfire gatherings. 

Read more
This U.S. city tops the list for White Lotus-style vacations
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Honolulu took the top spot
An aerial view of Diamond Head in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The White Lotus has become must-watch TV, with 6.2 million people tuning in for the season 3 finale alone. And while most of us would prefer to skip the drama, betrayal, and occasional murder, the show’s dreamy resort settings have sparked real wanderlust. Now, a new study reveals the top U.S. cities where you can channel your inner White Lotus guest, minus the chaos.

According to data from TicketSource, which analyzed wellness offerings across categories like resorts, dining, self-care, and outdoor fitness, the number one destination for a White Lotus-style getaway is Honolulu, Hawaii.

Read more