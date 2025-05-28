This airline is bringing tequila to the skies

American Airlines will soon offer tequila at 35,000 feet, in response to passenger requests. From June 1, the sweet, fruity alcoholic beverage will be available on select flights for eligible customers. The airline chose premium brand Socorro Tequila, based in Dallas-Fort Worth and known for its clean, additive-free profile.

American introduces tequila and new premium snacks

Socorro Tequila is produced in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, using 100% Blue Weber agave, providing the premium flavor it’s known for. By the end of June, American Airlines will offer the beverage on all flights for everyone to enjoy. The airline will also debut new snack options in the premium and main cabin.

Recommended Videos

Beginning June 11, premium cabin passengers can enjoy (from American Airlines):

Morning snack basket: Fresh clementine, B’cuz Cherry Pistachio Granola Bites, Think Jerky Free-Range Turkey Stick, Blake’s Seed-Based Breakfast Bar +Protein, Bare Organic Apple Chips and Wonderful Sea Salt & Pepper Pistachios

Fresh clementine, B’cuz Cherry Pistachio Granola Bites, Think Jerky Free-Range Turkey Stick, Blake’s Seed-Based Breakfast Bar +Protein, Bare Organic Apple Chips and Wonderful Sea Salt & Pepper Pistachios Midday snack basket: Tate’s Chocolate Chip Cookies, Garrett White Cheddar Popcorn, Cooper’s Cheese Straws, Cooper Street Granola Bakes, BobbySue’s Nuts Everything Goes Nuts and Think Jerky Grass-Fed Beef Stick

Tate’s Chocolate Chip Cookies, Garrett White Cheddar Popcorn, Cooper’s Cheese Straws, Cooper Street Granola Bakes, BobbySue’s Nuts Everything Goes Nuts and Think Jerky Grass-Fed Beef Stick Afternoon snack basket: Homefree Vanilla Mini Cookies; Miss Vickie’s Sea Salt Chips; Over Easy Almond & Raisins Oat Bar; CauliPuffs White Cheddar Corn, Rice and Cauliflower Puffed Snack; Wonderful Sea Salt & Pepper Pistachios; and Think Jerky Grass-Fed Beef Stick

From June 1, main cabin passengers on select flights can try (from American Airlines):