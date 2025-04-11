This planemaker revealed a new first-class cabin at the 2025 Aircraft Interiors Expo

At this week’s Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg Messe, Airbus revealed a luxurious new First Class cabin for its A350-1000 aircraft. The Airbus stand used 3D Augmented Reality (AR) to take visitors on a virtual tour through the new cabin, its increased footprint, and enhanced amenities.

The Airbus First Class Master Suite

The Master Suite, designed by the company’s in-house design team, highlighted Airbus’s new First-Class cabin. The suite is positioned centrally between the two aisles and provides a curated space for two travelers. Amenities include a private lavatory, a double bed, a bar, and a changing area.

Recommended Videos

The new suites are in a 1-1-1 layout (side by side), which was made possible by maximizing floor space. Before this, the floor area was occupied by structures like lavatories or stowages, but those were relocated right outside the main revenue area in the Centre Module just behind Door 1.

The suites offer the ambience of a luxury hotel, with high ceilings provided by the A350-1000’s design and comforting lighting elements. Suite passengers can also enjoy more privacy, with the Forward Crew Rest Compartment (FCRC) stairs relocated to the new Centre Module.

At the Aircraft Interiors Expo, Airbus displayed the new First Class cabin in AR to impress potential customers and show how the new Centre Module allows the A350-1000 to receive a premium First Class product.

The A350-1000 is a flagship Airbus aircraft with a range of 8,900 nautical miles, leading-edge Rolls-Royce Trent engines, and seating for 480 passengers, including 40% more space for premium class seating.