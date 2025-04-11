 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

This planemaker revealed a new first-class cabin at the 2025 Aircraft Interiors Expo

Airbus reveals new First Class suite for the A350-1000

By
Airbus A350-1000 suite
Airbus A350-1000 suite Airbus / Airbus

At this week’s Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg Messe, Airbus revealed a luxurious new First Class cabin for its A350-1000 aircraft. The Airbus stand used 3D Augmented Reality (AR) to take visitors on a virtual tour through the new cabin, its increased footprint, and enhanced amenities.

The Airbus First Class Master Suite

Airbus A350-1000 suite
Airbus A350-1000 suite Airbus

The Master Suite, designed by the company’s in-house design team, highlighted Airbus’s new First-Class cabin. The suite is positioned centrally between the two aisles and provides a curated space for two travelers. Amenities include a private lavatory, a double bed, a bar, and a changing area.

Recommended Videos

The new suites are in a 1-1-1 layout (side by side), which was made possible by maximizing floor space. Before this, the floor area was occupied by structures like lavatories or stowages, but those were relocated right outside the main revenue area in the Centre Module just behind Door 1. 

Related

The suites offer the ambience of a luxury hotel, with high ceilings provided by the A350-1000’s design and comforting lighting elements. Suite passengers can also enjoy more privacy, with the Forward Crew Rest Compartment (FCRC) stairs relocated to the new Centre Module. 

At the Aircraft Interiors Expo, Airbus displayed the new First Class cabin in AR to impress potential customers and show how the new Centre Module allows the A350-1000 to receive a premium First Class product. 

The A350-1000 is a flagship Airbus aircraft with a range of 8,900 nautical miles, leading-edge Rolls-Royce Trent engines, and seating for 480 passengers, including 40% more space for premium class seating.

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
New study ranks the best airports for food
New reporter ranks airports for food choices
Terminal 4, Singapore Changi Airport

Travel lets you branch out, see the world, and find new experiences. But first, you must get there and during the journey, you'll probably spend time in an airport. That can include layovers and delays, where you’ll need a meal, and finding quality food can be challenging.

SEO for Restaurants studied metrics from Google Maps and airport websites regarding global airports' variety, pricing, and food quality. After tabulating the data, the company ranked the world’s best airports for food.
The list features airports in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East
Marché Restaurant, Zurich Airport Wikimedia Commons

Read more
New study reveals the cities with the most green spaces
Enjoy nature in these large cities
Tokyo

A new study has revealed the cities around the world with the most green spaces, offering travelers a refreshing escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Conducted by Freepik, the analysis examined Google reviews of 2,300 green spaces across the 100 most popular cities globally to determine which destinations offer the most parks, gardens, and nature-filled attractions.

Taking the top spot is Tokyo, Japan, with an impressive 159 green spaces spread across its metropolis. From the serene Shiba Park to the picturesque Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden, Tokyo provides endless opportunities to reconnect with nature. The city also ranks 11th for the most visited green space attractions, with its parks accumulating nearly 359,000 reviews.

Read more
New study reveals how Americans really feel about TSA PreCheck
New study shows how people feel about TSA PreCheck
TSA PreCheck sign

TSA PreCheck promises an expedited security process, helping travelers breeze through airports without delay. Instead of waiting in lines and removing shoes, jackets, and laptops, people can present their boarding pass with the TSA PreCheck Indicator and, oftentimes, walk right through. Not only is it faster, but it offers peace of mind.

But how do American travelers really feel about the PreCheck process? Upgraded Points surveyed 1,500 travelers, including TSA PreCheck members and non-members, to determine the program’s impact. Here’s what the data showed.
TSA PreCheck eases the airport security experience
 

Read more