Hilton adds hundreds of boutique luxury hotels to its portfolio

Hilton is significantly increasing its luxury hotel portfolio, adding almost 400 properties from the Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) collection. Now, guests can book a stay at these destinations via channels like Hilton.com and the Hilton Honors app.

The partnership not only brings travel experiences but also discounts, with Hilton Honors loyalty program members earning points toward SLH stays. Additionally, members get exclusive benefits at SLH properties, for an even better trip. Here are the details.

Hilton and SLH: A collaboration for aspirational travel

Participating SLH hotels join Hilton’s existing luxury brand portfolio, which includes LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Resorts, and Signia by Hilton. These boutique properties range from coastal villas to rainforest retreats and everything in between.

Notable examples include the Gangtey Lodge, Phobjikha Valley, Bhutan; Grove of Narberth, Narberth, Wales, United Kingdom; and Nobu Hotel Marbella, Marbella, Spain. Each takes the luxury travel experience further, with nuanced details that exude personality. SLH properties reflect local character and custom for a stay that goes beyond mere accommodations.

Hilton Honors members get even more out of their trip, with perks like earning and redeeming points, a guaranteed member discount, and free WiFi. Additionally, Gold and Diamond members get space available room upgrades and continental breakfast for two.

Chris Silcock, Hilton’s President of Global Brands and Commercial Services, commented, “Integrating with Small Luxury Hotels of the World allows us to expand the Hilton stay experience and travel aspirations for all guests, with special opportunities for our loyal Hilton Honors members.”

He continued, “The hundreds of independently minded properties are highly complementary to our renowned luxury portfolio and support Hilton’s ongoing efforts to expand and create distinct, localized travel experiences for our guests.”