 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Now you can use your Hilton points at almost 400 more boutique hotels

Hilton adds hundreds of boutique luxury hotels to its portfolio

By
Nobu Hotel Marbella
Nobu Hotel Marbella, Marbella, Spain Hilton

Hilton is significantly increasing its luxury hotel portfolio, adding almost 400 properties from the Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) collection. Now, guests can book a stay at these destinations via channels like Hilton.com and the Hilton Honors app.

The partnership not only brings travel experiences but also discounts, with Hilton Honors loyalty program members earning points toward SLH stays. Additionally, members get exclusive benefits at SLH properties, for an even better trip. Here are the details.

Recommended Videos

Hilton and SLH: A collaboration for aspirational travel

View of the valley from Gangtey Lodge
Gangtey Lodge, Phobjikha Valley, Bhutan Hilton / Hilton

Participating SLH hotels join Hilton’s existing luxury brand portfolio, which includes LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Resorts, and Signia by Hilton. These boutique properties range from coastal villas to rainforest retreats and everything in between. 

Notable examples include the Gangtey Lodge, Phobjikha Valley, Bhutan; Grove of Narberth, Narberth, Wales, United Kingdom; and Nobu Hotel Marbella, Marbella, Spain. Each takes the luxury travel experience further, with nuanced details that exude personality. SLH properties reflect local character and custom for a stay that goes beyond mere accommodations. 

Hilton Honors members get even more out of their trip, with perks like earning and redeeming points, a guaranteed member discount, and free WiFi. Additionally, Gold and Diamond members get space available room upgrades and continental breakfast for two.  

Chris Silcock, Hilton’s President of Global Brands and Commercial Services, commented,  “Integrating with Small Luxury Hotels of the World allows us to expand the Hilton stay experience and travel aspirations for all guests, with special opportunities for our loyal Hilton Honors members.”

He continued, “The hundreds of independently minded properties are highly complementary to our renowned luxury portfolio and support Hilton’s ongoing efforts to expand and create distinct, localized travel experiences for our guests.”

 

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
You can go fossil hunting on this beach and live out your Jurassic Park dreams
Get your rockhounding on at these New Brunswick fossil beach destinations
A person holding up a rock with an impression in it

OK, we mean you could live out your Jurassic Park dreams if they don't involve being chased by dinosaurs while your life is in danger. More like the fun, "hey, I found a cool fossil" type of Jurassic Park dreams. But if that sounds awesome to you, too, then there are a few places to go rockhounding in New Brunswick, Canada.

Places off the beaten path
For those who want to feel like they had to work for those treasures, these are the spots to make your fossil hunting more challenging.
Point Wolfe in the Fundy National Park
If you want to camp in a beautiful location surrounded by the Bluffs and then look for geodes, Point Wolfe is the place to be. The biggest draw for us is that if you stay there for rockhounding, you'll also be close to some stunning covered bridges, like the Point Wolfe Covered Bridge, which looks like it's straight out of Beetlejuice. While this location may be a bit more difficult to get to, the rewards are well worth it.
Grand Manan Island in the Bay of Fundy
This one sounds like a winner all around. Not only could you dig for all kinds of geodes and gems, but the list of other amazing life experiences on Grand Manan Island is extensive. Watch the whales and check out cool lighthouses, museums, and festivals. It sounds like a place to move to, but start with fossil hunting.

Read more
Book your stay at the Majestic Hotel and Spa Barcelona
Stay at the luxurious, artistic Majestic Hotel and Spa in Barcelona
Hotel Majestic Barcelona.

Barcelona is no slouch in regards to its historic offerings, especially when it comes to the arts. It has been home to and frequented by a slew of the world’s greatest artists, and over the past century, many of them stayed at one of its most notable accommodations: Hotel Majestic.

Located along the bustling thoroughfare of Passeig de Gracia just above Barcelona’s famed la Rambla boulevard, Hotel Majestic is a looming testament to some of the city’s most acclaimed attractions -- unique architecture and design, delicious food, fantastic art, and a vibrant appreciation for the finer things in life. The hotel recently celebrated its 100th anniversary, making it one of the oldest hotels in Barcelona, and it was renovated in 2013 to add a modern edge to its historic reputation.

Read more
The real reason air travel is such a nightmare (and how you can save your trip)
Run into trouble at the airport this year? You’re not alone. Here’s the scoop on commercial aviation in 2022
A group of airplanes are parked at the airport.

By now, you’ve likely seen and heard plenty of horror stories about the sorry state of air travel. Not only has it been normal for “normal people” to run into flight delays, flight cancelations, lost luggage, abnormally long waits on the tarmac, and much more, but even many of us “travel pros” have run into this kind of trouble. 

How on earth did this happen? Why is it this bad now? And really, who's doing what to clean up this mess? Today, we're doing our best to answer all your questions about the troubled state of air travel and how you can make your air travel plans less troublesome in the future. 
Yes, even we travel experts run into turbulence in the sky — and in the airport

Read more