You and your dog can now apply for Margaritaville’s exclusive pet-friendly cruise

Only 250 dogs will get a spot.

By
Dog with sunglasses
Adobe Stock

Applications are officially open after the announcement last month that Margaritaville at Sea has launched Cruise Tails, its first-ever dog-friendly voyage.

This one-of-a-kind experience will welcome 250 lucky dogs (and their humans) aboard for an adventure at sea. After submitting an application, the Cruise Tails team will carefully select which furry friends will set sail, making this an exclusive opportunity for pet owners.

Applying for Cruise Tales

Margaritaville at Sea
Margaritaville at Sea / Margaritaville at Sea

Applications are now open for Margaritaville’s exclusive dog-friendly cruise, Cruise Tails, and you can apply directly on the official website.

The cruise is accepting only 250 dogs, so early application is key. Applicants are encouraged to carefully review the qualifications, protocols, and tips before applying. Spots will be allocated as applications are accepted, and with over 5,000 registrations in the first week, cabins are filling fast. Remaining applications will transition to a waitlist system once capacity is reached.

Cruise Tails Captain Steve Matzke commented on the influx of registrations, saying, “The enthusiasm and positive response we’ve received so far have been incredible. We’re thrilled to be able to provide such a unique travel experience where dogs are not just allowed, but celebrated as part of the family. This is more than just a cruise; it’s a chance to create lasting memories with your friends and family.”

The cruise will feature an array of pet-friendly amenities, including accommodations with a Pet Butler, professional grooming services, splash stations, and massages for both pups and their humans. Additional highlights include themed parties and pre-cruise events.

For human passengers, the ship also offers exclusive areas like the Margaritaville Casino, pools, live entertainment, and dining at 12 island-inspired venues.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
