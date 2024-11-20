The first-ever dog-friendly cruise will set sail in November 2025.

Cruise Tails and Expedia Cruises of West Orlando have teamed up to launch the first-ever dog-friendly cruise from Tampa, Florida. Set to sail in November 2025, the voyage promises to be a bonding experience for dogs and their humans.

Hosted aboard Margaritaville at Sea’s signature vessel, the Islander, the cruise will welcome 250 dogs and their owners for a four-day adventure departing from Port Tampa Bay. Designed with pet lovers in mind, the cruise will feature a lineup of unique activities and experiences, including gifts and samples from top pet brands, dog shows, training sessions, guest speakers, costume contests, parades, and more.

Recommended Videos

What to expect aboard the ship

Cruise Tails has pulled out all the stops to ensure a seamless experience for pets and their humans. Each family on board will have a dedicated “Pet Butler” to maintain a clean environment, both in their cabin and throughout the ship. Guests can also enjoy puppy massages, grooming sessions, and dog-friendly splash stations, or take part in group activities designed for pets and people alike.

For those moments when owners want to indulge in human-centric activities, the ship features plenty of dog-free zones. These include the Margaritaville Casino, pool decks, 12 island-inspired dining venues, 13 lounges, the St. Somewhere Spa & Salon, and live entertainment offerings.

To ensure the health and safety of all canine passengers, a licensed veterinarian has signed off on the cruise’s protocols. All pets will need to have current vaccinations and undergo a health check before boarding.

For more information about this unique experience, visit www.cruisetails.com.