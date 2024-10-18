Book your cruise before the end of October for this fantastic deal.

Margaritaville at Sea is set to enhance the cruise experience with its new “ship-to-resort” program, allowing travelers to enjoy the sunny shores of The Bahamas. The innovative “Sail and Splash” program will debut aboard the Palm Beach-based ship Paradise, which will start sailing to Nassau in January 2025. For just $99 per person, guests can add the pass during their cruise booking, granting them priority access to the Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau.

Located just a short walk from the port, the Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau offers an array of amenities, including direct beach access, a water park, a spa, and multiple dining options.

Recommended Videos

“As we sail into 2025, we’re excited to add the vibrant city of Nassau to our growing list of island destinations,” said Christopher Ivy, the CEO of Margaritaville at Sea.

Book your cruise soon for the best deals

In addition to the $99 “ship-to-resort deal,” Margaritaville at Sea is launching a Black Friday Early Access sale, featuring discounted cruises. With this sale, guests can book a cruise for two to Nassau starting at just $99.

Savings of up to 60 percent off cruises aboard the Paradise and Islander are also available, along with the chance to receive up to $300 in onboard credits. Plus, families can take advantage of the fantastic offer allowing third and fourth guests to sail for free, making it a great opportunity for group travel.

To secure these incredible deals, travelers must book by October 29 and choose to sail with the Margaritaville at Sea Islander by April 30, 2026, or set sail with the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise by December 31, 2025.