First-ever true crime adventure at sea to set sail in 2026

For true crime enthusiasts looking to take their passion to the high seas, Wondery’s Exhibit C Presents: A True Crime Cruise offers a one-of-a-kind adventure. Tickets are now on sale for this immersive mystery experience, which will set sail January 26 to 30, 2026, from Miami, FL, to Nassau, Bahamas, aboard the Norwegian Joy.

Headlined by America’s Most Wanted co-hosts John and Callahan Walsh, alongside popular true crime podcast hosts from RedHanded, Scamfluencers, Generation Why, Hollywood & Crime, and Kill List, this cruise promises to be a thrilling journey into the world of crime storytelling. Guests will enjoy chilling narratives, interactive experiences, and more on this incredible voyage.

What to expect on board

Norwegian Joy is a luxurious vessel, offering guests everything they need for an unforgettable adventure. With 11 unique dining options, fully stocked bars at nearly every corner, and an array of amenities including a Pool Deck with hot tubs and waterslides, the ship is designed with relaxation in mind. Guests can also enjoy the Joy Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Pulse Fitness Center, Sports Court, go-karts, and much more.

In addition to the luxurious offerings, this cruise will be packed with exclusive true crime-themed events, including:

Murder mystery events

Unprecedented access to favorite podcast hosts and renowned true crime experts

Workshops with experts

Panel discussions

Crime-solving immersive theater

Self-defense classes

Historical true crime pub crawl

True Crime Trivia Nights

Photograph sessions with podcast hosts

Two exclusive packages

Guests can choose between two exclusive packages when booking their trip. The Silver Sleuths Package includes credentials, all meals, basic beverages, access to panels with true crime experts, and immersive activities, starting at $1,335 per person for double occupancy.

For those seeking a more luxurious experience, the Diamond Detectives Package is exclusive to guests booking a cabin in the Haven Category. This package offers all the benefits of Silver Sleuths, plus exclusive Haven amenities, early access to photo ops and meet-and-greets with talent, priority access to the merch store, a commemorative gift, and a free 12-month Wondery+ subscription. The Diamond Detectives Package starts at $3,235 per person for double occupancy.