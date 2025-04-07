 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

First-ever true crime adventure at sea to set sail in 2026

This cruise is a dream for true crime fans

By
Wondery
Wondery

For true crime enthusiasts looking to take their passion to the high seas, Wondery’s Exhibit C Presents: A True Crime Cruise offers a one-of-a-kind adventure. Tickets are now on sale for this immersive mystery experience, which will set sail January 26 to 30, 2026, from Miami, FL, to Nassau, Bahamas, aboard the Norwegian Joy.

Headlined by America’s Most Wanted co-hosts John and Callahan Walsh, alongside popular true crime podcast hosts from RedHanded, Scamfluencers, Generation Why, Hollywood & Crime, and Kill List, this cruise promises to be a thrilling journey into the world of crime storytelling. Guests will enjoy chilling narratives, interactive experiences, and more on this incredible voyage.

Recommended Videos

What to expect on board

Wondery
Wondery

Norwegian Joy is a luxurious vessel, offering guests everything they need for an unforgettable adventure. With 11 unique dining options, fully stocked bars at nearly every corner, and an array of amenities including a Pool Deck with hot tubs and waterslides, the ship is designed with relaxation in mind. Guests can also enjoy the Joy Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Pulse Fitness Center, Sports Court, go-karts, and much more.

Related

In addition to the luxurious offerings, this cruise will be packed with exclusive true crime-themed events, including:

  • Murder mystery events
  • Unprecedented access to favorite podcast hosts and renowned true crime experts
  • Workshops with experts
  • Panel discussions
  • Crime-solving immersive theater
  • Self-defense classes
  • Historical true crime pub crawl
  • True Crime Trivia Nights
  • Photograph sessions with podcast hosts

Two exclusive packages

Wondery’s Exhibit C Presents: A True Crime Cruise
Wondery’s Exhibit C Presents: A True Crime Cruise

Guests can choose between two exclusive packages when booking their trip. The Silver Sleuths Package includes credentials, all meals, basic beverages, access to panels with true crime experts, and immersive activities, starting at $1,335 per person for double occupancy. 

For those seeking a more luxurious experience, the Diamond Detectives Package is exclusive to guests booking a cabin in the Haven Category. This package offers all the benefits of Silver Sleuths, plus exclusive Haven amenities, early access to photo ops and meet-and-greets with talent, priority access to the merch store, a commemorative gift, and a free 12-month Wondery+ subscription. The Diamond Detectives Package starts at $3,235 per person for double occupancy.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Enjoy the ultimate cowboy adventure in this small Nevada town
Ely, Nevada embraces the Cowboy Core movement
Ely Nevada

Saddle up, Cowboy Core is taking over travel in 2025. With 44% of U.S. travelers eager for a "cowboycation," according to Skyscanner, the Wild West is calling. While destinations like Texas, Wyoming, and Tennessee might come to mind first, Ely, Nevada, is emerging as an unexpected cowboy haven.

This small town offers rugged adventure and old-school Western charm. Visitors can stroll past vintage storefronts, grab a drink in historic saloons, and immerse themselves in an authentic frontier experience. Ely delivers an ultimate cowboy escape without the crowds of more well-known Western destinations.
Embrace Cowboy Core travel in Ely, Nevada

Read more
The best places to chase the northern lights without setting foot in Iceland
No Iceland required
Lapland, Finland

Iceland may be one of the most famous spots to witness the northern lights, but it's far from the only option. For travelers looking to experience this natural wonder as part of a mainland European getaway or a Canadian adventure, there are plenty of breathtaking alternatives.

According to global travel booking platform Omio, there are five must-visit destinations where you can catch the aurora borealis – without needing to fly to Iceland. From the Arctic landscapes of Norway and Finland to the remote wilderness of Canada, these locations offer opportunities to see the dancing ribbons of green, purple, and blue light that make the northern lights one of the most unforgettable sights in the world.
Norway

Read more
This travel platform lets your emotions choose your next adventure
Let your feelings pick your next trip
Black Tomato

Not sure where to go on your next trip? Let your feelings decide. Luxury travel brand Black Tomato has just launched Pursuit of Feeling (PoF), a groundbreaking platform that redefines how we choose our travel destinations. Rather than booking based on budget, seasonality, or traditional must-see lists, PoF taps into travelers' emotions, helping them discover destinations that match how they want to feel.

With as many as 40% of Black Tomato’s clients unsure of where to go, PoF offers a fresh, AI-powered solution. By inputting emotions like “I want to feel untethered” or “I want to feel awe like never before,” travelers receive personalized trip recommendations designed to spark those exact sensations. This industry-first, vibe-driven approach brings Black Tomato’s original philosophy to life: “You may not know where you want to go, but you know how you want to feel.”
The new emotion-driven itineraries

Read more