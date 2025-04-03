 Skip to main content
U.S. issues new travel advisory for The Bahamas

The U.S. State Department has updated the travel advisory for the region

By
The Bahamas
Lauren_vdM / Pixabay

The U.S. Department of State has updated its travel advisory for The Bahamas, urging visitors to exercise increased caution due to crime and safety risks. The country remains under a Level 2 advisory, meaning travelers should be more vigilant when visiting.

The updated guidance highlights concerns related to crime, water safety, and regulations surrounding firearms and ammunition. It warns that boating in The Bahamas is not well regulated, with reports of unsafe watercraft, unlicensed operators, and incidents of serious injuries and fatalities. Visitors are also cautioned about potential dangers while swimming, including strong currents, jet skis operating near shore, and even shark encounters.

Crime remains a significant issue, particularly in Nassau and Freeport, where violent incidents, including gang-related killings, have been reported. Specifically, visitors are advised to stay alert in the “Over the Hill” area in Nassau, south of Shirley Street. Tourists are advised to be extra cautious in vacation rental properties that lack private security.

To help ensure a safe trip, the State Department advises travelers to take extra precautions while in The Bahamas. Lock all doors and windows in your hotel room or rental property, and avoid answering the door unless you know the person.

Travelers should also be mindful of local laws regarding firearms and ammunition. Authorities in The Bahamas strictly enforce these regulations, and U.S. citizens have been detained for days after unknowingly bringing bullets or firearms into the country. Before departing the United States, carefully inspect your luggage and hand baggage to ensure you are not carrying any prohibited items.

The State Department also strongly recommends purchasing travel insurance before your trip. Additionally, enrolling in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) allows you to receive safety alerts and makes it easier for the U.S. Embassy to locate you in case of an emergency.

