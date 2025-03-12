 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

This Pineapple Festival in the Bahamas is the party you didn’t know you needed

Pineapples, music, and island vibes

By
Pineapple
Pexels / Pixabay

If you’re looking for a truly unique travel experience, mark your calendars for the Pineapple Festival in Gregory Town, Eleuthera, happening June 6-7, 2025. Held every June, this celebration is all about honoring the island’s culture, and it’s one of the most fun and distinct festivals in The Bahamas.

Set against Eleuthera’s stunning coastline, the festival offers a mix of everything, from creative cooking competitions and thrilling eating contests to traditional Bahamian games and the fascinating art of pineapple pole plaiting. Enjoy live performances, eat delicious Bahamian dishes, and mingle with locals and visitors alike.

Recommended Videos

Now in its 36th year, this event promises an incredible weekend for everyone. Plus, it’s more than just a party. Every dollar raised goes to local infrastructure projects, making it a true celebration of community.

Related

Visiting the Pineapple Capital of The Bahamas

Eleuthera island, Bahamas
Gaston Piccinetti / Shutterstock

Eleuthera, known as the Pineapple Capital of The Bahamas, is a beautiful hidden gem that’s perfect for anyone looking to escape the crowds. Famous for its pineapple farms and soft pink sand beaches, it’s a paradise that’s both peaceful and full of adventure. For those into water activities, Surfer’s Beach offers some great waves, while Ocean Hole, a natural inland swimming spot, lets you swim alongside tropical fish and turtles.

The island also boasts luxury resorts like Pineapple Fields Resort and French Leave Resort, where you can stay in one of their 20 villas located on a breathtaking 270-acre preserve. Whether you’re here for the festival or just to unwind, Eleuthera has a little something for everyone.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
The best places to visit in Mexico: 8 amazing gems (that aren’t Cancun)
Here are the cities in Mexico you should visit to get off the beaten path
Merida, Mexico

Mexico, the third-largest country in Latin America, is home to more than 100 million people, making it the most populous Spanish-speaking nation in the world. While many travelers flock to hotspots like Cancun, Tulum, Mexico City, and Puerto Vallarta, the country offers countless other breathtaking destinations that remain off the typical tourist trail.

Mexico is full of hidden gems where you'll find welcoming locals, mouthwatering cuisine, and truly authentic experiences -- making them some of the best places to visit in Mexico. Book your plans with confidence, knowing that these are well-proven recommendations. I’ve spent a total of roughly five years living and traveling in Mexico, including the vast majority of the three recent years, consistently. I’ve road-tripped throughout some two-thirds of the country and know each of these cities firsthand, and I can attest that these places are exceptional.
Zacatecas

Read more
Study reveals the top 10 cities you should move to before they become too crowded
Seattle, Washington, takes first place
space needle in seattle washington at night

A new study by Evernest has ranked the top U.S. cities to move to before they become overcrowded, analyzing factors like population trends, salary levels, quality of life, and density. The goal? To highlight cities where you can enjoy a high standard of living before rapid growth leads to congestion.

Topping the list is Seattle, boasting the highest monthly net salary of $6,749.36 and an impressive quality of life index of 198.0. With 9,000 residents per square mile, it’s a prime spot for professionals seeking high earnings in an urban environment.

Read more
You could face a fine for wearing a bikini at this popular beach destination
Albufeira is cracking down on underdressed tourists
Beach

Tourists visiting Albufeira, a beachside city in Portugal’s Algarve region, may soon have to cover up, or pay the price. Local authorities are revising the city’s code of conduct, explicitly banning partial or complete nudity in public areas away from the beach. Those caught wearing a bikini or going shirtless outside designated areas could face fines of up to €1,500 ($1,630).

The crackdown follows a viral incident last year, when eight British men were filmed dancing completely naked on Rua da Oura, Albufeira’s main party strip, in broad daylight. The footage sparked outrage, leading to an emergency meeting between the local council, security forces, and business owners. In response, Mayor José Carlos Rolo vowed to take action against what he called “excessive” tourist behavior.
The new laws are not limited to clothing

Read more