This Pineapple Festival in the Bahamas is the party you didn’t know you needed

If you’re looking for a truly unique travel experience, mark your calendars for the Pineapple Festival in Gregory Town, Eleuthera, happening June 6-7, 2025. Held every June, this celebration is all about honoring the island’s culture, and it’s one of the most fun and distinct festivals in The Bahamas.

Set against Eleuthera’s stunning coastline, the festival offers a mix of everything, from creative cooking competitions and thrilling eating contests to traditional Bahamian games and the fascinating art of pineapple pole plaiting. Enjoy live performances, eat delicious Bahamian dishes, and mingle with locals and visitors alike.

Recommended Videos

Now in its 36th year, this event promises an incredible weekend for everyone. Plus, it’s more than just a party. Every dollar raised goes to local infrastructure projects, making it a true celebration of community.

Visiting the Pineapple Capital of The Bahamas

Eleuthera, known as the Pineapple Capital of The Bahamas, is a beautiful hidden gem that’s perfect for anyone looking to escape the crowds. Famous for its pineapple farms and soft pink sand beaches, it’s a paradise that’s both peaceful and full of adventure. For those into water activities, Surfer’s Beach offers some great waves, while Ocean Hole, a natural inland swimming spot, lets you swim alongside tropical fish and turtles.

The island also boasts luxury resorts like Pineapple Fields Resort and French Leave Resort, where you can stay in one of their 20 villas located on a breathtaking 270-acre preserve. Whether you’re here for the festival or just to unwind, Eleuthera has a little something for everyone.