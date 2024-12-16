 Skip to main content
Royal Caribbean reveals plans for all-inclusive beach club in the Bahamas

This destination will be available to travelers departing on cruises from six major cities.

By
Royal Caribbean is taking the concept of paradise to the next level with its newly announced Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, set to open in December 2025. As the first in the company’s Royal Beach Club Collection, this 17-acre retreat promises an all-inclusive experience that blends the beauty of Paradise Island with the cruise line’s signature flair.

Guests can look forward to two stunning beaches, three pools, the world’s largest swim-up bar, and an array of dining and drinking options. For those seeking an elevated experience, the beach club will offer over 40 cabanas, including the luxurious Ultimate Family Cabana, complete with personal attendant service.

Developed in collaboration with the Bahamian government, the Royal Beach Club aims to celebrate local culture with Bahamian-inspired architecture, live music, artisan shops, and island cuisine.

“The Royal Beach Club Collection is designed for every type of family and vacationer to get everything they want out of their ideal beach day – no matter the vibe they’re looking for,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.

Enjoy an all-inclusive beach day

Royal Beach Club Paradise Island will cater to every kind of beachgoer with three distinct zones.

  • Family Beach: Tailored for those with little ones, Family Beach offers a zero-entry pool, beach games, and the Ultimate Family Cabana, a two-story haven packed with amenities like a slide, a private whirlpool, and even a frozen drink machine.
  • Chill Beach: For those seeking pure relaxation, Chill Beach lives up to its name. Bask in the sun at The Deep End, stroll along white sandy shores, and explore local artisan huts and restaurants.
  • Party Cove: If you’re ready to turn up the energy, Party Cove is the place to be. With a live DJ setting the tone, the world’s largest swim-up bar, and an exclusive Party Cove VIP area offering personal poolside service, the party never stops.

This tropical escape will be available to vacationers departing from six major cities, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Port Canaveral (Orlando) in Florida; Cape Liberty (New York), New Jersey; Galveston, Texas; and Baltimore.

Royal Caribbean’s announcement of the Bahamas beach club follows the reveal of other highly anticipated destinations like Royal Beach Club Cozumel in 2026 and Perfect Day Mexico in 2027.

All-inclusive day passes and cabanas for Royal Beach Club Paradise Island will be available for purchase starting in spring 2025.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with over five years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and…
