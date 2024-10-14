 Skip to main content
Royal Caribbean announces exciting new destination

Perfect Day Mexico is slated to set sail in 2027

By
Royal Caribbean Voyager of the Seas
Royal Caribbean is taking its vacation offerings to the next level with the announcement of a brand-new destination: Perfect Day Mexico. Set to open in 2027 on Mexico’s popular Caribbean coast in Mahahual, this will be the latest addition to the cruise line’s Perfect Day Collection, following the overwhelming success of Perfect Day at CoCoCay in the Bahamas.

Perfect Day Mexico promises to deliver thrilling new adventures in the western Caribbean, continuing Royal Caribbean’s trend of offering unique, unforgettable experiences to its guests. 

“Since the introduction of Perfect Day at CoCoCay in 2019, our top-rated destination, the memories made by millions have paved the way for the unbelievable experience that will be Perfect Day Mexico,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.

Perfect Day Mexico: the details

Royal Caribbean Icon of the Seas
Travelers can look forward to a one-of-a-kind experience at Perfect Day Mexico, featuring an exciting new mix of attractions and local cultural touches. Highlights will include an all-new waterpark, stunning pools and beaches, and a variety of restaurants, bars, and entertainment options. 

More than just a vacation spot, Perfect Day Mexico will also be a model of modern, sustainable tourism. Royal Caribbean is working closely with the local government and community to ensure the destination benefits the region and operates responsibly. This aligns with Royal Caribbean Group’s ‘SEA the Future’ initiative, which focuses on delivering amazing vacations while protecting the planet, empowering communities, and driving innovation.

Mara Lezama, governor of Quintana Roo, shared her excitement about the partnership: “We are very excited that Royal Caribbean has decided to invest in Mahahual, a land of opportunity and hard-working people. My administration is looking forward to working very closely with the company to ensure a sustainable destination that brings shared prosperity to the region and that our local communities are part of this historic investment.”

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
