Royal Caribbean adds to its luxury fleet

This week, Royal Caribbean Group announced an agreement with Meyer Turku, a Finnish shipbuilder, to construct a fourth Icon Class ship. Set for completion in 2027, the ship builds on the cruise line’s all-inclusive experience on the seas, with elements of beach escapes, theme parks, and luxury resorts. The contract also includes options for a fifth and sixth vessel.

Icon Class ships are resorts on the water

The first Royal Caribbean Icon Class ship, Icon of the Seas, set sail in 2024. Outfitted with a water park, a family-friendly neighborhood, abundant nightlife, and curated dining, it was like no cruise ship before. Viewed at night, it resembled a colorful amusement park, like a light show on the ocean. A sister ship, Star of the Seas, launches in 2025, followed by a yet-to-be-named vessel in 2026. Now, the cruise line builds on that momentum with a fourth version (and possibly a fifth and sixth).

Recommended Videos

Jason Liberty, President and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group, commented: “Building on the incredible momentum and market response to the launch of Icon of the Seas and the excitement for its sister ship, Star of the Seas, coming in 2025, we’re thrilled to join with Meyer Turku once again to expand our roster of Icon Class ships and continue our future growth plans. Since its debut, Icon has changed the game in vacation experiences and exceeded our expectations in both guest satisfaction and financial performance.”

Tim Meyer, CEO of Meyer Turku added: “This order is an important milestone for the future of shipbuilding in the maritime network in Finland. With Icon of the Seas, our team, consisting of the shipyard and partners, have built an extraordinary ship in respect of naval architecture, energy efficiency and customer experience. This is yet another recognition of the professionalism of our personnel and of our leadership in the maritime industry’s innovation and green transition. The options underline the strong outlook of our order book.”