Celebrity Cruises vs. Royal Caribbean: A complete comparison

Table of Contents Table of Contents Overview of Royal Caribbean Overview of Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Cruises vs Royal Caribbean: Key differences Which cruise line should you choose?

I’ll be honest, sometimes I even get confused by all the different types of cruises out there. You’ve got luxury cruises, themed cruises, adult-only cruises, and everything in between. With so many options, picking the right one can feel overwhelming. Two of the most popular choices? Celebrity Cruises and Royal Caribbean.

At first glance, they might seem pretty similar, and they’re even owned by the same parent company, Royal Caribbean Group. However, these two cruise lines offer completely different experiences. Celebrity Cruises is all about modern luxury, upscale dining, and exotic destinations, while Royal Caribbean is known for high-energy fun and massive ships packed with entertainment.

So, which one is right for you? Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about Celebrity Cruises vs Royal Caribbean to help you set sail on the perfect vacation.

Overview of Royal Caribbean

If you’re looking for non-stop excitement at sea, Royal Caribbean is the cruise line for you. Royal Caribbean is all about big ships and cutting-edge technology. With a fleet of 24 ships, Royal Caribbean boasts some of the most extravagant cruise ships in the world, accommodating anywhere from 2,000 to a staggering 7,500 guests.

John Lovell, President of the Travel Leaders Network, commented on Royal Caribbean’s grandeur. “Royal Caribbean sails the largest ships in the world and is perfect for families. Their ships can have anything from waterparks to ice rinks to surfing simulators. There is something for every person in the family to enjoy on Royal Caribbean!”

Overview of Celebrity Cruises

As a luxury cruise line, Celebrity Cruises is designed for travelers who appreciate a more premium and sophisticated experience at sea. The line places a focus on elegant design, elevated dining, and premium wellness programs.

Most of Celebrity’s ships accommodate between 2,000 and 3,000 passengers, striking a balance between intimacy and modern luxury. The fleet includes 16 ships across four different classes and sails to over 300 destinations worldwide.

“Celebrity Cruises is also great for families, couples, and groups, but their value proposition is an extra touch of luxury and highly design-driven ships,” said Lovell. “It’s a little quieter, but still has plenty to do onboard.”

Celebrity Cruises vs Royal Caribbean: Key differences

When it comes to cruise travel, you’ll want to make sure you choose the right experience for your preferences. These are the key differences between Celebrity Cruises vs Royal Caribbean.

Entertainment & Activities

Royal Caribbean is the ultimate entertainment hub. You can catch full-scale Broadway musicals like Mamma Mia! and CATS, watch stunt shows, or laugh along with comedians and adult game nights. There’s also skydiving simulators, surf simulators, ice skating rinks, zip lines, and waterslides.

Celebrity Cruises, on the other hand, takes a more refined approach. Think live music, theater performances, and even exclusive shows from the American Ballet Theatre. Instead of rock walls, you’ll find peaceful pool decks, Lawn Clubs with real grass, yoga classes, and themed dance parties.

Dining options

Royal Caribbean leans more casual and family-friendly, with plenty of complimentary dining options like Windjammer buffet, El Loco Fresh for Mexican eats, and Sorrento’s Pizza for a quick slice. For those looking to splurge, specialty restaurants like Izumi (sushi) and Portside BBQ offer incredible cuisine. The dress code is relaxed, but tank tops and bare feet aren’t allowed in formal dining spaces.

Celebrity Cruises focuses on a more refined experience. Each ship has one to four main dining rooms with options for Select Dining (flexible) or Traditional Dining (fixed time and table). Specialty restaurants like Murano offer elevated experiences, including the Five Senses Menu, a six-course tasting with wine pairings. While casual spots like Oceanview Café buffet are available, the general dress code is “Evening Chic,” giving dinners a touch of elegance.

Staterooms & suites

Both Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises offer a range of accommodations, but their approach to staterooms and suites differs significantly.

Royal Caribbean is known for its innovative cabin options, including Virtual Balcony inside rooms that use giant TV screens to simulate ocean views. Some ships also feature inside cabins overlooking the Royal Promenade, which adds a unique twist to traditional interior rooms. If you’re looking for extra space, Royal offers massive suites, including duplex-style lofts and cabins with connecting doors.

Celebrity Cruises offers more luxurious and wellness-inspired accommodations. While they offer standard inside, oceanview, and balcony rooms, they also have AquaClass cabins, which provide exclusive spa access, complimentary fitness classes, and a dedicated spa concierge. For the ultimate VIP experience, The Retreat (available on select ships) is a private complex with an exclusive lounge, restaurant, and a sun deck. While family-friendly options are limited, some ships do have connecting rooms and spacious balcony cabins for up to five guests.

Destinations

When it comes to destinations, there’s actually a lot of overlap between the two cruise lines. Both regularly sail to the Caribbean, Bahamas, and Bermuda, and offer seasonal itineraries to Alaska, Europe, Mexico, and the Panama Canal. So, no matter where you want to go, chances are both lines can take you there.

John Lovell commented on one of his favorite stops, Perfect Day at Coco Cay. “Both lines sail all over the world, but in the Caribbean, they both call on Perfect Day at Coco Cay, the private island with beaches, adults-only areas, the Caribbean’s largest pool, and a waterpark.”

Pricing

Royal Caribbean is a mainstream cruise line, meaning it offers more budget-friendly options, especially for entry-level cabins like inside staterooms. This makes it a great choice for families looking for an affordable getaway. However, while base fares are lower, extras like specialty dining, excursions, and onboard activities can add up.

On the other hand, Celebrity Cruises is positioned as a premium, luxury cruise line, so fares tend to be higher upfront. However, Celebrity often includes more perks, like Wi-Fi, drinks, and gratuities, depending on the package you choose.

Which cruise line should you choose?

When it comes to Celebrity Cruises vs Royal Caribbean, there’s no wrong choice. Both are fantastic cruise lines, but they offer very different experiences.

If you’re looking for a high-energy, adventure-packed vacation, then Royal Caribbean is the way to go. Otherwise, Celebrity Cruises is a better choice for those who prefer a more refined, relaxed getaway. It all comes down to the kind of vacation you’re craving.