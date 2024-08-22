 Skip to main content
Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas: An amusement park on the water

Royal Caribbean's Star of the Seas will debut in summer 2025

By
Royal Caribbean Star of the Seas
Royal Caribbean International

This week, Royal Caribbean released more details on its upcoming ship, Star of the Seas. Set to debut in the summer of 2025, the ocean liner will offer excitement and solace, catering to young families while also providing adults a place to escape. From waterslides to restaurants to world-class destinations, the cruise line’s newest “Star” has a little of everything.

Royal Caribbean Star of the Seas: A celebration on the ocean

Star of the Seas poolside
Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean’s photos of Star of the Seas show a vibrant place of bright lights and incredible amenities at every turn. Night pictures are reminiscent of a carnival by the beach, and waterslides and pools look refreshing and fun. While part of the ship caters to young families, other sections let adults escape for a while and enjoy an ocean-side sunset.

Thrill Island is home to the Category 6 water park, with six record-breaking waterslides, like family raft slides and mat-racing duos. A FlowRider surf simulator lets you ride waves on the deck, while eateries Basecamp and Desserted help you fuel up.

For families with young children, the Surfside neighborhood is the perfect place for uninterrupted play. Baby Bay and Splashaway Bay cater to toddlers and kids, and Water’s Edge lets adults enjoy the fun. The Lemon Post Bar and Surfside Eatery let everyone enjoy a bite between pool sessions.

When adults need some time away, The Hideaway offers a rooftop escape. Positioned 135 feet above the water, it’s a beach club for the ages, with a suspended infinity pool, live DJ, terrace with whirlpools, a dedicated bar, and panoramic views. 

There’s much, much more. For more details, visit the Royal Caribbean website and view details on 7-night trips beginning in the summer of 2025. 

 

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Lufthansa opens upscale lounge at Newark Liberty International Airport
Lufthansa Group builds luxurious lounge at Newark Airport
Skyline Bar at Lufthansa Lounge Newark

Lufthansa Group's premium lounge just debuted at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). Situated in Terminal B, the 6,370 sq. ft. space has three areas tailored to varying traveler needs, and culinary options that tap into local culture. Kitzig Design Studios of Germany planned the layout, while about 30 local companies helped complete the project. Here are the details of the $10 million lounge. 
Lufthansa’s Newark lounge: Work or relax in an elegant setting
The new lounge offers space for about 170 guests — about 25% more than the previous design. It’s open to First and Business class passengers on all Lufthansa Group airlines, including SWISS and Austrian Airlines. HON Circle members and Senators are awesome welcome. While inside, visitors can choose to work or unwind, with separate spaces catering to business meetings or low-key comfort. Topping it off are culinary options that draw from the Garden State’s local recipes.

Central to the lounge is the Skyline Bar, where natural wood and ambient lighting create the perfect place to unwind. Guests can enjoy craft beer, wine, cocktails, NA options, and more. The bistro offers regional fare like summertime sandwiches with bacon, trumpet mushrooms, lettuce, and tomato chutney on sourdough. For a classic Jersey snack, there’s cornbread with candied tomato jam. Additionally, First Class and HON Circle members enjoy an à la carte menu, along with select wines and champagnes.

Delta Air Lines is rolling out free international WiFi — here’s when to expect it
Delta bringing free Wi-Fi to international routes
Delta passenger using free wi-fi at window seat

There are some amenities we all like to see when we fly — and some secret ways to get them. Delta Air Lines is already an industry leader in free WiFi on domestic flights. Now, the company is looking to roll out the service internationally. Beginning this summer, the carrier will introduce free WiFi presented by T-Mobile on specific long-haul international flights. The move takes the airline closer to its eventual goal — free WiFi on every flight.
Delta Air Lines’ free WiFi: A valuable perk, now on international flights

Delta already features complimentary, streaming-quality connectivity on almost 700 aircraft — about 90% of the company’s domestic fleet. The airline looks to take that further, with most passengers having access before the end of 2023. To do that, the carrier will gradually roll out the service on Viasat-equipped widebody airplanes, to ensure quality and reliability.

5 incredible things to do in Barcelona that you must add to your bucket list
The best things to do in Barcelona
Park Güell with ocean in distance

Like a vibrant painting, Barcelona excites your senses and changes your perspective. A warm, inviting climate invites days on the beach and seaside sunsets. Local markets offer regional produce for a taste of something new. Renowned art museums showcase masters of years gone by, along with work by the next generation. Antoni Gaudí’s architecture uses bright colors and inspiring shapes that add pizzazz to the everyday. 

When the wheels hit the tarmac, you’ll have abundant options to explore. To help you get the most out of your visit, we’ve compiled our favorite things to do in Barcelona so you’re out and about, not researching and deciding. Here’s where we’d go.
The 5 best things to do in Barcelona
When you visit an art museum, there’s something new around every corner. Whether artistic styles or inspiring ideas, each piece brings a unique character and appearance—Barcelona’s like that. From whimsical architecture to centuries-old markets, the capital of Catalonia is a cultural feast. 
Park Güell
Park Güell Lizard Mosaic Martijn Vonk via Unsplash

