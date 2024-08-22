Royal Caribbean's Star of the Seas will debut in summer 2025

This week, Royal Caribbean released more details on its upcoming ship, Star of the Seas. Set to debut in the summer of 2025, the ocean liner will offer excitement and solace, catering to young families while also providing adults a place to escape. From waterslides to restaurants to world-class destinations, the cruise line’s newest “Star” has a little of everything.

Royal Caribbean Star of the Seas: A celebration on the ocean

Royal Caribbean’s photos of Star of the Seas show a vibrant place of bright lights and incredible amenities at every turn. Night pictures are reminiscent of a carnival by the beach, and waterslides and pools look refreshing and fun. While part of the ship caters to young families, other sections let adults escape for a while and enjoy an ocean-side sunset.

Thrill Island is home to the Category 6 water park, with six record-breaking waterslides, like family raft slides and mat-racing duos. A FlowRider surf simulator lets you ride waves on the deck, while eateries Basecamp and Desserted help you fuel up.

For families with young children, the Surfside neighborhood is the perfect place for uninterrupted play. Baby Bay and Splashaway Bay cater to toddlers and kids, and Water’s Edge lets adults enjoy the fun. The Lemon Post Bar and Surfside Eatery let everyone enjoy a bite between pool sessions.

When adults need some time away, The Hideaway offers a rooftop escape. Positioned 135 feet above the water, it’s a beach club for the ages, with a suspended infinity pool, live DJ, terrace with whirlpools, a dedicated bar, and panoramic views.

There’s much, much more. For more details, visit the Royal Caribbean website and view details on 7-night trips beginning in the summer of 2025.