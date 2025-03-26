 Skip to main content
MGM Rewards introduces enhanced partner benefits with Marriott and Royal Caribbean perks

MGM Rewards members can take full advantage of these perks

By
MGM Rewards
MGM Resorts

MGM Rewards is rolling out exciting new benefits for its members, including Milestone Rewards for more perks between tiers, expanded tier match benefits with Marriott Bonvoy, and enhanced perks through Royal Caribbean. The program is also launching an eGift card and, soon, an iconic credit card, offering members even more ways to earn and redeem rewards.

“We are elevating our rewards program and creating more ways than ever to earn and enjoy benefits across the world and at sea,” said Anil Mansukhani, MGM Resorts’ Vice President of Loyalty Marketing. “MGM Rewards’ next evolution of enhancements unlocks new benefits for members at every tier.”

Tier matching enhancements

Rooftop pool at the Austin Marriott
Marriott Hotels

MGM Rewards is expanding its tier matching benefits with Marriott Bonvoy, offering elevated perks for more members. Pearl members will now receive Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite status, while Gold members will enjoy Gold Elite status. Platinum members retain their match to Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite, and NOIR members continue to benefit from the top-tier Ambassador Elite status, Marriott’s most prestigious tier. 

These upgrades provide MGM Rewards members with exclusive access to over 10,000 Marriott Bonvoy destinations, offering benefits like priority late checkout, room upgrades, welcome gifts, and more. Previously linked accounts will automatically reflect the new tier status.

Rewards for cruising

Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean Cruises / Royal Caribbean Cruises

MGM Rewards Platinum and NOIR members now enjoy enhanced benefits with Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises, including upgraded staterooms, a wider range of itineraries, and longer vacation options through their Annual Cruise Benefit. This benefit is now also available to Gold members. 

Additionally, all MGM Rewards members will receive a new Onboard FreePlay benefit, based on their tier status, when booking Royal Caribbean or Celebrity Cruises voyages through an MGM Rewards loyalty offer, certificate offer, or group cruise.

