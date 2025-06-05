House of Nine unveils ‘At Sea’: 5-Star superyacht hotel experience

Bringing a 5-star boutique hotel experience to sea, House of Nine has just announced the launch of the Superyacht Cruise. This innovative hospitality project offers guests a luxury sea voyage around the Tuscan coastline. The House of Nine Superyacht will feature more than just a standard luxury voyage. Instead, the experience focuses on an immersive journey that offers a blend of signature elegance and the stunning beauty of the Tuscan Archipelago.

Guests on board the House of Nine Superyacht cruise will enjoy a private marina offering a range of water sports, including water skiing, paddleboarding, jet skiing, and kayaking. Luxury relaxation on board is also a key highlight, as each of the fleet’s two yachts offers a jacuzzi, a biosauna, and spaces to unwind while taking in the scenic beauty of the sea. Guests will also have a luxury dining experience on board, featuring the freshest flavors of Tuscany, with a menu inspired by the sea, complemented by an exceptional selection of world-class champagnes and wines.

Guests will travel on one of two restored vintage yachts, named Curiosity and Electa. Each yacht has been transformed into a floating boutique hotel by designer Ginevra Moretti. From the exterior, the superyachts have been redesigned to complement the natural surroundings, whereas the interior. The first of the two yachts in the fleet, Curiosity, is a 45-meter motor yacht with 800 square meters of space and six cabins. The second, Electa, is a 47-meter sailing yacht with 450 square meters of space, four cabins, and accommodations for 10 guests and 10 crew members.

Highlights of the Tuscan journey include stops at Elba Island, known for its mountain landscapes and historical significance as Napoleon’s place of exile, and Giglio Island, famous for its golden beaches, crystal-clear waters, and quiet villages. Other stops include Giannutri Islanda and Capraia Island.