 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

House of Nine unveils ‘At Sea’: 5-Star superyacht hotel experience

Experience the beauty of the Tuscan Archipelago while aboard a luxe yacht

By
House of Nine Superyacht
House of Nine

Bringing a 5-star boutique hotel experience to sea, House of Nine has just announced the launch of the Superyacht Cruise. This innovative hospitality project offers guests a luxury sea voyage around the Tuscan coastline. The House of Nine Superyacht will feature more than just a standard luxury voyage. Instead, the experience focuses on an immersive journey that offers a blend of signature elegance and the stunning beauty of the Tuscan Archipelago.

Guests on board the House of Nine Superyacht cruise will enjoy a private marina offering a range of water sports, including water skiing, paddleboarding, jet skiing, and kayaking. Luxury relaxation on board is also a key highlight, as each of the fleet’s two yachts offers a jacuzzi, a biosauna, and spaces to unwind while taking in the scenic beauty of the sea. Guests will also have a luxury dining experience on board, featuring the freshest flavors of Tuscany, with a menu inspired by the sea, complemented by an exceptional selection of world-class champagnes and wines.

Recommended Videos

Guests will travel on one of two restored vintage yachts, named Curiosity and Electa. Each yacht has been transformed into a floating boutique hotel by designer Ginevra Moretti. From the exterior, the superyachts have been redesigned to complement the natural surroundings, whereas the interior. The first of the two yachts in the fleet, Curiosity, is a 45-meter motor yacht with 800 square meters of space and six cabins. The second, Electa, is a  47-meter sailing yacht with 450 square meters of space, four cabins, and accommodations for 10 guests and 10 crew members.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Highlights of the Tuscan journey include stops at Elba Island, known for its mountain landscapes and historical significance as Napoleon’s place of exile, and Giglio Island, famous for its golden beaches, crystal-clear waters, and quiet villages. Other stops include Giannutri Islanda and Capraia Island.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…

Editors’ Recommendations

Air France continues its 5-star ranking at this year’s APEX/IFSA Global Expo
Air France ranked among world's best airlines
Air France airplane takeoff

Air France received a 5-star rating for the third straight year at the APEX/IFSA Global EXPO 2024 ceremony, which took place in Long Beach, CA. Every year, the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) — a research and evaluation organization for air travel experience — ranks the best airlines. The rankings consider independent ratings made by passengers taking over 1 million flights on almost 600 airlines, with a scoring range of 1 to 5. 
More on Air France’s string of 5-star rankings

For 2024, achieving a 5-star rating brought new criteria, limiting membership to only the 40 top airlines. That represents less than 7% of airlines being rated. The achievement highlights Air France’s continued in-flight excellence, like curated menus from renowned chefs, upgraded cabins, and high-quality entertainment.

Read more
Travel smarter: Top 5 hotel rewards programs for frequent guests
man in a white robe in hotel looking out window to the ocean

If you’re a frequent traveler, one of the easiest ways to get the most value out of your hotel stays is through a hotel rewards program. Not only do these programs offer discounts and perks during your stay, but they also give you the chance to earn points that can be redeemed for future vacations, room upgrades, and even luxury experiences. But not all hotel rewards programs are created equal – some offer more flexibility, better earning potential, or a broader range of participating hotels. To help you choose, here are the five best hotel rewards programs we think beat out the rest.
1. Marriott Bonvoy

Why it's great: Variety and flexibility

Read more
Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas: An amusement park on the water
Royal Caribbean's Star of the Seas will debut in summer 2025
Royal Caribbean Star of the Seas

This week, Royal Caribbean released more details on its upcoming ship, Star of the Seas. Set to debut in the summer of 2025, the ocean liner will offer excitement and solace, catering to young families while also providing adults a place to escape. From waterslides to restaurants to world-class destinations, the cruise line’s newest “Star” has a little of everything.
Royal Caribbean Star of the Seas: A celebration on the ocean

Royal Caribbean’s photos of Star of the Seas show a vibrant place of bright lights and incredible amenities at every turn. Night pictures are reminiscent of a carnival by the beach, and waterslides and pools look refreshing and fun. While part of the ship caters to young families, other sections let adults escape for a while and enjoy an ocean-side sunset.

Read more