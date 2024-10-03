 Skip to main content
Luxury cruise line to open the ‘southernmost hotel on Earth’

The 150-room property provides a place to rest your head before traveling to Antarctica.

By
Silversea Hotel
Silversea

Silversea, a leading luxury cruise line, announced on Wednesday its plans to open a groundbreaking hotel in Puerto Williams, Chile, the southernmost city in the world. The 150-room property is set to become the ‘southernmost hotel on Earth,’ offering travelers a premium stopover before embarking on once-in-a-lifetime voyages to Antarctica.

“As we continue to push the boundaries on the ultimate vacation experience for our guests, this new hotel allows us to offer an unmatched Antarctic expedition that further enhances our diverse portfolio of world-class vacations across our brands,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, Silversea’s parent company. “We are providing guests with a unique opportunity to explore one of the world’s most breathtaking and remote destinations that advances our promise to deliver a lifetime of vacations.”

Silversea hotel: the details

Patagonia mountains
ii7017 / Pixabay

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Beagle Channel and Patagonian mountains, Silversea’s new hotel in Puerto Williams will offer luxury and comfort with panoramic views. The property will feature a restaurant for group gatherings, a bar and lounge, a fitness center, and a boutique gift shop showcasing local handicrafts and art. Designed to blend seamlessly into the natural surroundings the hotel’s architecture draws inspiration from traditional local materials and artistry.

Silversea is committed to sustainability, working with local stakeholders to promote economic growth while preserving the region’s cultural heritage and minimizing environmental impact. 

The hotel will serve as a gateway to the cruise line’s extensive polar expeditions, which are set to expand. Guests can embark on six to 20-day Antarctic voyages aboard the Silver Endeavour, Silver Wind, and Silver Cloud, experiencing a once-in-a-lifetime adventure.

