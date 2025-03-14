 Skip to main content
New U.S. travel advisory issued for this top Caribbean destination

Turks and Caicos is under a Level 2 travel advisory

Grand Turk
MustangJoe / Pixabay

In early March, the U.S. State Department issued an updated travel advisory for the Turks and Caicos Islands, a popular Caribbean destination known for its beautiful beaches and crystal-clear waters. The new advisory includes a specific warning regarding the territory’s strict laws against firearms and ammunition.

As a British Overseas Territory in the North Atlantic, the Turks and Caicos Islands consist of eight major islands and is a popular destination for cruise ships. The updated advisory comes as a reminder for travelers to be aware of local regulations and to exercise caution when visiting the destination.

What to know about the new advisory

Turks and Caicos
kelly8843496 / Pixabay

The U.S. government recently updated its travel advisory for the Turks and Caicos Islands, adding an important reminder about the island’s strict laws regarding firearms and ammunition. Due to crime levels, the territory remains at Level 2, meaning travelers should exercise increased caution when visiting, particularly in Providenciales, the island’s most populated area where most crimes occur.

While the Level 2 status has been in place since 2023, the advisory was updated on March 4 to include a warning about the illegality of all firearms and ammunition, including even single stray bullets that might have accidentally been packed in luggage. The update highlights the high penalties for possessing weapons or ammunition in Turks and Caicos, which could result in 12 years or more in prison. Although there are some exceptions and discretion allowed by the law, the Department of State cannot guarantee the release of offenders.

To ensure you avoid any issues, the advisory urges travelers to thoroughly check their luggage for any forgotten weapons or stray ammunition before traveling.

If you’re planning a trip to Turks and Caicos, it’s important to stay alert and be aware of your surroundings. Additionally, consider enrolling in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive crucial updates and alerts in case of an emergency.

