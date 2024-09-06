Regent Seven Seas Cruises First Class in Every Way promotion

With its new First Class in Every Way promotion, Regent Seven Seas Cruises offers free first-class airfare on select itineraries. Passengers from the U.S. and Canada can enjoy a free first-class plane ticket for certain 2024 and 2025 voyages to Alaska, New England, Canada, and the Caribbean. The promotion is good for bookings made between Sept. 1 through Oct. 31.

Fly first-class for free on your way to an epic cruise

The First Class in Every Way promotion lets guests experience unparalleled luxury from start to finish, with the comfort of first-class air travel and The Most Inclusive Luxury Experience aboard four of Regent’s stunning ships. Add in amazing destinations and many ports of call, and passengers are set for a trip to remember.

The offer includes sailings on the Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Navigator, and Seven Seas Splendor. The all-inclusive trips bring personal attention from a professional crew, al-fresco dining and specialty restaurants, unlimited internet, free valet laundry, world-class entertainment, and more.

At each port, guests can take part in unlimited shore excursions, with the chance to explore via curated tours. In Alaska, nine ports of call offer 900 short experiences, including glacier hikes, wildlife encounters, and kayaking. New England and Canada bring 280 shore excursions across 14 ports while fall foliage peaks. Caribbean trip passengers can pick from 520 excursions among 22 ports, with visits to rainforests and watersports activities.

Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, said: “Our new First Class In Every Way offer epitomizes our commitment to delivering an unmatched luxury experience both on and off The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet. By including FREE first-class air we are enhancing every aspect of the journey, ensuring our guests arrive relaxed and ready to explore the most breathtaking destinations, while enjoying gourmet cuisine and the highest standards of service, in beautifully designed public rooms and spacious suites.”