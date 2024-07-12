Cruises are increasingly popular in Kimberley Australia

Along Australia’s west coast, the Kimberley Region contains untouched landscapes, with horizontal waterfalls, rock formations, and pristine waters lining the landscape. Aboriginal culture offers a fascinating look into the past. The Montgomery Reef — the globe’s biggest inshore reef — rises from the ocean when the tide recedes. They’re all sights to behold, and increasingly, accessed via cruise ship.

Back in 2022, only two cruise lines ran trips in the region. But this year, that’s up to at least eight, including Scenic, Silversea Cruises, Ponant, Lindblad Expeditions, and Coral Expeditions. Here’s what makes the region special, and why a cruise is an ideal way to take it in.

Kimberley, Australia cruises: Made for the modern explorer

As the world develops, it’s a challenge to find unspoiled landscapes. Whether on land or water, locating places untouched by society is increasingly rare. But Kimberley, Australia provides a window to another time, with natural features formed only by sun, wind, and rain. Now, cruise operators are flocking to the region, helping travelers experience what it has to offer.

Seabourn’s Kimberley region cruises — which just began in June — take visitors through the region’s waterways, where they can board a Zodiac or kayak, for some up-close views of turtles, dolphins, and coral reefs. In particular, the Seabourn Pursuit houses 264 guests, where they can enjoy an onboard pool, curated meals, and a sundeck by the sea. Additional adventures include viewing aboriginal artwork and rare wildlife like the great egret.

Kimberley’s ocean-bound visitors have abundant options, from the major cruise lines to smaller providers. Each has its pluses and minuses, from the opulence of a large vessel to the personal feel of a small craft. One notable pick is The Great Escape Charter Company, which offers a catamaran that caters to only 14 guests and includes an onboard helicopter.

Though cruise lines increasingly travel to the region, they respect its heritage and the significance of aboriginal culture. Seabourn Cruises named the Wunambal Gaambera people — Traditional Owners of the area — as godparents to its ship, Seabourn Pursuit. Natalya Leahy, President of Seabourn, commented, “We believe no one can give a better blessing to our ship than the communities we visit. We truly believe in the transformative power of travel, and when we visit local communities, we are able to both celebrate their culture and drive positive, sustainable change in the places they call home.”