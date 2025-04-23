 Skip to main content
Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique opens this week — see the exclusive first images

The 188-room property opened its doors this week

Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique
Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique

Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique officially opened its doors this week, marking the brand’s much-anticipated debut in Costa Rica, and now, the first exclusive images of the luxury resort have been revealed.

Set along the shores of Playa Penca on Punta Cacique, the 188-room property offers a refined escape with amazing views of Costa Rica’s Northern Pacific Coast. Surrounded by lush landscapes and pristine coastline, the resort offers both natural beauty as well as Waldorf Astoria’s signature elegance.

For guests seeking an elevated stay, the resort features 40 spacious suites with private terraces or rooftops (22 of which come with their own private plunge pools) creating an intimate, luxurious retreat in one of Central America’s most scenic settings.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the grand opening of Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique, a

significant addition to our presence in the region,” said Danny Hughes, president, Americas, Hilton. “This property marks the debut of the brand in Costa Rica and offers guests an unparalleled level of luxury and our signature Waldorf Astoria hospitality.”

Dining, wellness, and other fun experiences

Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique
Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique

Guests can explore six culinary concepts led by Chefs Nicolas Piatti and Ana Martinez, featuring farm-sourced ingredients. Highlights include La Finca for dry-aged beef and wood-fired seafood, Tico-Tica for coastal brasserie fare, and Peacock Alley Bar for botanical cocktails and Costa Rican rum.

The 17,000-square-foot spa, inspired by the Chorotega people, features volcanic clay, cacao treatments, hydrotherapy, yoga, meditation, and a cliffside fitness center.

Signature experiences include helicopter coffee tours, chocolate sculpting, Guanacaste-style cooking, snorkeling, surfing, and underwater art diving with local artist Carlos Asofeira.

Family-friendly activities include kids and teens clubs, cooking workshops, and stargazing dinners.

