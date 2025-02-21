 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Waldorf Astoria’s stunning Costa Rican resort is finally taking reservations

Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique is slated to join Hilton’s portfolio of more than 280 hotels across the region this spring

By
Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique
Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique

Reservations are now open for Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique, the brand’s highly anticipated debut in Costa Rica. Set to welcome guests on May 1, 2025, this gorgeous retreat is perched atop a 300-foot cliff, offering sweeping views of the secluded Playa Penca. 

Conveniently located just 17 miles from Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport, the resort provides easy access to some of Costa Rica’s most spectacular natural wonders. Within 38 miles, guests can explore eco-adventure parks, embark on wildlife tours, and visit the legendary Rincón de la Vieja Volcano. 

Recommended Videos

“With reservations now open, we eagerly look forward to welcoming guests to experience the destination with the bespoke service that Waldorf Astoria is known for,” said Ruben Gabino, general manager, Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique, in a press release. “The opening of Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique will provide travelers seeking a peaceful escape centered around natural beauty and tranquility in the refined haven they have been waiting for in the destination.”

Related

Inside the resort

Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique
Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique

Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique features 148 guest rooms and 40 suites, all offering ocean or tropical views. Nightly rates start at $1,500 USD. The resort also includes 13,000 square feet of meeting and event space, catering to business and social gatherings.

The resort’s spa has 11 treatment rooms, a hydro-thermal circuit, and a fitness center. Its barefoot luxury design integrates modern architecture with the natural surroundings of Punta Cacique.

Amenities include a multi-level pool with in-water loungers and direct access to Playa Penca, where guests can swim, paddleboard, and boat year-round.

Dining options include six restaurants, with a signature venue focused on Pacific flavors and the Peacock Alley Bar, which will serve craft cocktails and light bites inspired by Costa Rica’s “Pura Vida” lifestyle.

To make your reservation, simply head over to the resort’s website.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Hawaii getaway for less? Aqua-Aston’s Oahu hotel sale ends soon
Act fast take advantage of 15% off the best available rates
Aqua Aston

If you’ve been dreaming of a trip to Oahu, now’s the time to book. Aqua-Aston Hospitality, which operates 13 properties across the island, is offering a limited-time deal, but it won’t last long. Travelers have until February 18, to take advantage of 15% off the best available rates on stays of three nights or more.

The promotion applies to stays through September 11, 2025, giving visitors plenty of time to plan their island escape. To claim the discount, bookings must be made on Aqua-Aston’s website using the promo code ESCAPE before the deal disappears.
Book your stay around Aqua-Aston’s events

Read more
These luxury villas put Africa’s nature at your doorstep
Singita takes you all across Africa with their luxury offerings
Singita

Looking to experience a blend of luxury and nature? Singita brings you the best of both worlds with their collection of stunning luxury villas across Africa. These exclusive villas offer more than just top-tier amenities – they give you front-row access to the continent’s extraordinary wildlife and unforgettable safaris.

From the moment you step into one of Singita's villas, you're immersed in both comfort and adventure. Whether you're lounging by your private pool or venturing out on a guided safari, your stay promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience where the beauty of Africa’s nature is never far away.
A closer look at Singita’s offerings

Read more
The most beautiful bars in the U.S. (for those extra Instagram-worthy drink photos)
Some bars are so beautiful we can't help but talk them up
White Limozeen, Nashville

With all respect to dives, haunts, and lounges, there's something to be said for a beautiful bar. The most attractive ones are feats of bar design and places we not only want to imbibe in, but ones where we stare in awe at the many comforting details. With so many great options, deciding on the most beautiful bars in the U.S. was not easy.

As someone who loves sitting at a bar and taking in the surroundings, there's nothing like admiring the details -- the warm glow of vintage lighting, the rich textures of the wood, and the intricate decor that tells a story. It's a perfect setting for a cocktail and conversation. Deciding on the most beautiful bars in America wasn't easy, but these spots stood out for their jaw-dropping designs and unique atmospheres, making them unforgettable destinations for anyone who loves a great drink in an even greater setting.
The Campbell, New York City, New York

Read more