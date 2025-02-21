Waldorf Astoria’s stunning Costa Rican resort is finally taking reservations

Reservations are now open for Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique, the brand’s highly anticipated debut in Costa Rica. Set to welcome guests on May 1, 2025, this gorgeous retreat is perched atop a 300-foot cliff, offering sweeping views of the secluded Playa Penca.

Conveniently located just 17 miles from Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport, the resort provides easy access to some of Costa Rica’s most spectacular natural wonders. Within 38 miles, guests can explore eco-adventure parks, embark on wildlife tours, and visit the legendary Rincón de la Vieja Volcano.

Recommended Videos

“With reservations now open, we eagerly look forward to welcoming guests to experience the destination with the bespoke service that Waldorf Astoria is known for,” said Ruben Gabino, general manager, Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique, in a press release. “The opening of Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique will provide travelers seeking a peaceful escape centered around natural beauty and tranquility in the refined haven they have been waiting for in the destination.”

Inside the resort

Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique features 148 guest rooms and 40 suites, all offering ocean or tropical views. Nightly rates start at $1,500 USD. The resort also includes 13,000 square feet of meeting and event space, catering to business and social gatherings.

The resort’s spa has 11 treatment rooms, a hydro-thermal circuit, and a fitness center. Its barefoot luxury design integrates modern architecture with the natural surroundings of Punta Cacique.

Amenities include a multi-level pool with in-water loungers and direct access to Playa Penca, where guests can swim, paddleboard, and boat year-round.

Dining options include six restaurants, with a signature venue focused on Pacific flavors and the Peacock Alley Bar, which will serve craft cocktails and light bites inspired by Costa Rica’s “Pura Vida” lifestyle.

To make your reservation, simply head over to the resort’s website.