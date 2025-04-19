$255K a week and worth every wave: Ikonic Yachts offers exclusive Benetti Oasis charter

Ikonic Yachts has officially added CONTIGO, the only Benetti Oasis 40m available for charter anywhere in the world, to its full-service program, unlocking a new level of luxury at sea for $255,000 a week. As one of just 26 vessels of its kind, this 40-meter vessel combines cutting-edge Italian design with the kind of bespoke experience only a world-class yacht can deliver.

Based in Miami and ready for warm-weather cruising, CONTIGO is now available for charter in the Mediterranean as well as The Bahamas and the Caribbean.

Luxurious interiors and amenities

CONTIGO delivers a five-star hospitality experience at sea, offering amazing accommodations designed for ultimate comfort and style. At the heart of its unique 14-guest layout is a gorgeous full-beam owner’s suite, complete with a private salon, office, walk-in closet, and dual en suites featuring a steam shower and soaking tub. Additional accommodations include two VIP suites, two twin staterooms with Pullman berths, and a versatile sixth cabin that doubles as a wellness or massage room.

Built for entertaining, CONTIGO boasts an expansive open aft deck with a sleek pool and beach club-inspired decor. Fold-down wings extend the outdoor space to 90 square meters, creating an open-air lounge perfect for soaking in the sea views or hosting gatherings.

To inquire about chartering CONTIGO or exploring the Ikonic Yachts portfolio, contact charter@ikonicyachts.com or visit www.ikonicyachts.com.