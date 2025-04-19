 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

$255K a week and worth every wave: Ikonic Yachts offers exclusive Benetti Oasis charter

CONTIGO is now available for charter

By
Ikonic Yachts
Ikonic Yachts

Ikonic Yachts has officially added CONTIGO, the only Benetti Oasis 40m available for charter anywhere in the world, to its full-service program, unlocking a new level of luxury at sea for $255,000 a week. As one of just 26 vessels of its kind, this 40-meter vessel combines cutting-edge Italian design with the kind of bespoke experience only a world-class yacht can deliver.

Based in Miami and ready for warm-weather cruising, CONTIGO is now available for charter in the Mediterranean as well as The Bahamas and the Caribbean.

Recommended Videos

Luxurious interiors and amenities

Ikonic Yachts
Ikonic Yachts

CONTIGO delivers a five-star hospitality experience at sea, offering amazing accommodations designed for ultimate comfort and style. At the heart of its unique 14-guest layout is a gorgeous full-beam owner’s suite, complete with a private salon, office, walk-in closet, and dual en suites featuring a steam shower and soaking tub. Additional accommodations include two VIP suites, two twin staterooms with Pullman berths, and a versatile sixth cabin that doubles as a wellness or massage room.

Related

Built for entertaining, CONTIGO boasts an expansive open aft deck with a sleek pool and beach club-inspired decor. Fold-down wings extend the outdoor space to 90 square meters, creating an open-air lounge perfect for soaking in the sea views or hosting gatherings.

To inquire about chartering CONTIGO or exploring the Ikonic Yachts portfolio, contact charter@ikonicyachts.com or visit www.ikonicyachts.com.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
The ultimate list of top glamping locations in the United States
Caught the luxury glamping fever? Here's where you should go next
A fancy glamping setup at dusk

The Dyrt is one of the best camping apps available for people in the U.S., and they just released their 2025 glamping awards, called the "Glampys." Now in its fourth year running, the Glampys highlights the top glamping destinations in America. This year, we have some truly thrilling options, from covered wagons to cute cabins, and it was all made possible by the new 2o25 Ford Bronco Sport.
The top 5 glamping destinations according to The Dyrt

The Dyrt's founder, Sarah Smith, notes that all of the locations highlighted in the Glampys deserve a spotlight: “When we first started the Glampy Awards, its purpose was to shine a light on some of the rare finds across the country, glampgrounds that were offering something extraordinary and unique."

Read more
Alaska Airlines invests in this leading-edge simulator technology
Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9

Alaska Airlines is investing in Loft Dynamics to help it develop the first virtual reality Boeing 737 flight simulator. The simulator will provide hyper-realistic, full-motion, and extended reality (XR) technology and techniques, paving the way for the next generation of pilot training. Loft Dynamics is a pioneer in virtual flight training, producing the only FAA- and EASA-qualified virtual reality (VR) helicopter flight simulator.

Virtual reality flight simulators will elevate pilot training

Read more
Get your camping trip organized this summer with these campground booking sites
Whether it's an RV getaway or a tented escape, book your campground early to avoid disappointment
A view from an open camping tent

With the arrival of spring, campers around America are already eyeballs deep in camping plans for spring and summer. If you're anything like me, you're practically bouncing on the balls of your feet to experience the soft, warm breezes of spring and the scent of life as it all returns to our forests. And guess what — everyone else is, too! In 2024 alone, Camper Champ reports that the number of households who have camped in the past year has risen an eyeball-widening 68%.

That huge spike in outdoor recreation means that you'll have to plan more meticulously this year when choosing the campgrounds you want to stay at. The last thing you want to do is roll up to your chosen campground and find it all booked up through August. One of the best ways to avoid this disappointment is to book early. Here are my top five campground booking sites.
Recreation.gov

Read more