Celebrate Carnival in style with Radisson Blu Aruba’s exclusive luxury offers

Plan your perfect Carnival escape.

Radisson Blu
Carnival Season, celebration of music, dance, and culture, is in full swing on the stunning island of Aruba, and there’s no better place to soak it all in than Radisson Blu Aruba. With its exclusive Dushi Island Carnival Escape package, available for stays from February 16 to March 7, 2025, this luxurious hotel offers the ultimate home base for experiencing the magic of Carnival.

Located just steps from the Palm Beach strip, Radisson Blu Aruba puts you right in the heart of the action. You can join the lively parades and explore the island’s world-class dining and shopping all just steps away from your hotel room. 

Dushi Island Carnival Escape: The details

The Dushi Island Carnival Escape package is packed with luxurious perks that make your Carnival getaway seamless and indulgent. It all starts with a private airport transfer – your chauffeur will greet you upon arrival and whisk you away to the resort in total comfort and style. Once you check in, you’ll be greeted with a Carnival Kit and a bottle of chilled sparkling wine to toast the start of your stay.

Your stay includes accommodations in the resort’s modern two-bedroom, two-bathroom family suite, complete with a spacious living area. Perfect for groups or families, this suite offers plenty of room to relax between Carnival festivities. On-site, you’ll have access to a range of resort amenities, including multiple pools (there’s even a dedicated family and kids pool), a hot tub, a serene botanical garden, and on-site dining options. Plus, guests can enjoy a 10% discount on all tours and activities booked through the resort’s concierge service.

This exclusive package is available for stays from February 16 to March 7, 2025, with rates starting at $488+ per night for a two-bedroom suite (with ocean view upgrades available). A minimum three-night stay is required.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Want to work remotely in Asia? Taiwan’s digital nomad visa has officially launched
The visa allows you to work remotely in Taiwan for up to six months.
Taiwan

Taiwan has officially joined the growing list of countries offering digital nomad visas, making it easier than ever for remote workers to live and work in the island nation. Launched at the start of this year, Taiwan’s new digital nomad visa allows eligible foreign workers to stay on the island for up to six months, providing a unique opportunity to experience one of Asia’s most popular destinations while continuing remote work.

Currently, U.S. citizens can visit Taiwan on a short-term tourist visa for up to 90 days, according to the U.S. State Department. However, the new visa option offers an extended stay, making it ideal for digital nomads looking to immerse themselves in Taiwan’s rich culture.

Hilton’s Curio Collection arrives in San Francisco with the debut of Timbri Hotel
The new 236-room property made its debut on January 3.
Timbri Hotel

Hilton's Curio Collection has officially expanded into San Francisco with the grand opening of the Timbri Hotel on January 3. Located in the Mid-Market district, this new 236-room hotel is the best new spot in the city. The Timbri Hotel features 6,250 square feet of versatile event space, including a stunning rooftop solarium that offers skyline views. Guests can also enjoy a 2,000-square-foot hospitality suite with its own private terrace, perfect for both business and leisure gatherings.

Thoughtfully designed guest rooms showcase floor-to-ceiling windows, providing expansive views of the city, along with deep soaking tubs and double-panel windows for added comfort and quiet. Modern amenities such as high-speed Wi-Fi and minibars stocked with local favorites ensure a comfortable stay.
“City nature” design

Is your city on the list? The world’s most traffic-congested cities
Istanbul takes the top spot, with New York City following closely behind.
Traffic

INRIX, a leader in transportation analytics, has just released their 2024 Global Traffic Scorecard, which ranks congestion in nearly 950 cities across 37 countries. The findings paint a stark picture of the time lost to traffic delays, with some cities seeing record-breaking congestion levels.

The city of Istanbul, Turkey claimed the title of the world’s most traffic-congested city, with drivers enduring a staggering 105 hours of delay per year. That’s a 15% increase from the previous year, further cementing Istanbul’s status as a traffic nightmare. The average downtown speed in Istanbul is a mere 15 mph, highlighting just how slow it can be to navigate the streets. With a growing population and increasing car usage, it seems that traffic congestion is only getting worse in this metropolis.

