Celebrate Carnival in style with Radisson Blu Aruba’s exclusive luxury offers

Carnival Season, celebration of music, dance, and culture, is in full swing on the stunning island of Aruba, and there’s no better place to soak it all in than Radisson Blu Aruba. With its exclusive Dushi Island Carnival Escape package, available for stays from February 16 to March 7, 2025, this luxurious hotel offers the ultimate home base for experiencing the magic of Carnival.

Located just steps from the Palm Beach strip, Radisson Blu Aruba puts you right in the heart of the action. You can join the lively parades and explore the island’s world-class dining and shopping all just steps away from your hotel room.

Dushi Island Carnival Escape: The details

The Dushi Island Carnival Escape package is packed with luxurious perks that make your Carnival getaway seamless and indulgent. It all starts with a private airport transfer – your chauffeur will greet you upon arrival and whisk you away to the resort in total comfort and style. Once you check in, you’ll be greeted with a Carnival Kit and a bottle of chilled sparkling wine to toast the start of your stay.

Your stay includes accommodations in the resort’s modern two-bedroom, two-bathroom family suite, complete with a spacious living area. Perfect for groups or families, this suite offers plenty of room to relax between Carnival festivities. On-site, you’ll have access to a range of resort amenities, including multiple pools (there’s even a dedicated family and kids pool), a hot tub, a serene botanical garden, and on-site dining options. Plus, guests can enjoy a 10% discount on all tours and activities booked through the resort’s concierge service.

This exclusive package is available for stays from February 16 to March 7, 2025, with rates starting at $488+ per night for a two-bedroom suite (with ocean view upgrades available). A minimum three-night stay is required.