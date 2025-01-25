Aruba nightlife: The draw for the Dutch Caribbean island

Table of Contents Table of Contents Bar/Club scene Sunset dinner cruise Moonlight experience

Aruba is one of the most popular destinations for those looking for a beach getaway. When you need to escape the hustle and bustle of the day-to-day grind, disappearing to an island deep in the Caribbean, only a few miles north of South America, can change your entire outlook on your life. Ten minutes in the sun and five minutes by the ocean will start to make you think there is no reason you haven’t packed up all of your things and moved to an island to slow down and write your memoirs. Of course, there are dozens of things to do throughout the day if you are not a beach bum.

You can start your day trying to get that beach body by jogging up the 900 steps leading to the top of Hooiberg (if that is your kind of thing, take a lot of water); you can explore the exploding street art scene with a mural tour of the “One Happy Island,” or you can snorkel the clearest water you have ever seen. However, one of the number one things you should do when on the island is get away from the hotel and discover the energy of Aruba nightlife.

Looking at the nightlife, you will see we aren’t just talking about the bars and clubs. There are numerous other things you can do. One of the honorable mentions we want to highlight is the casino life. If you are a guy who loves the casino life, Aruba will not disappoint. We suggest checking out the Stellaris Casino at the Aruba Marriot Resort. As a matter of fact, just stay there while you’re on the island as all the food, beaches, and casino are close enough to walk. Now, once you are finished with the day, here are the things you should do when hitting the nightlife.

Bar/Club scene

There are dozens of clubs and bars you can check out while you are on the island. While you may be thinking you are not on Spring Break anymore, no real age group attends many of these places. Everyone, from college kids to professionals, tourists, and locals, is on a break from the grind, populating these establishments. However, a few are our favorite ones that you have to check out during one of your evenings on the island.

HIDDEN – Nightclub, speakeasy, detective game, all felt appropriate. While it isn’t hard to find (especially if you cheat and look it up), HIDDEN is a kitschy little joint with a door hidden from the street. Once you’re in, you’re IN. A small bar with excellent bartenders and guest DJs will have you staying out until the wee hours of the morning.

The Cigar Lounge – If you crave a more laid-back, truly luxurious island experience, take a trip to Oranjestad to find this cigar lounge tucked neatly in a historic building. Packed with some of the best liquor (wine, prosecco, bourbon, whisky, rum, and cognac) and cigars only available in the building, this will be the highlight of your trip.

Bugaloe Beach Bar – If you are more of an evening guy instead of a night guy and want something more laid back with a true island feel, this tiki bar is the right choice. It is open all day so that you can get an early start for all the best drinks and vistas of the Caribbean, and either prepare yourself for karaoke the last two hours it’s open or get back to the room for an early start.

Sunset dinner cruise

You don’t want to spend every night at a bar. You can go to a bar anywhere you go. Instead, there is another excellent opportunity to do something more unique and (if you take someone special with you) romantic, which you can opt for in the place of bar hopping. There is something about the sunsets in Aruba that will change your life. You stop seeing them as the end of a day, and you will start seeing them as a finished canvas, the colors playing over all you accomplished and experienced in a day. Take a cruise along the coast of Aruba while the sun goes down and take in something truly majestic. Let the island music play from the cabin, and listen to the joyous sounds of the people around you experiencing the same thing you are. We only have two suggestions:

Those Aruba Ariba drinks are absolutely delicious, but they are also dangerous. Be careful how many of those you have while you get lost in the sunset because you’ll get off the boat, and the ground will still move like the ocean. They taste so good you won’t even see it coming. Take someone with you. Without someone special next to you, the sunset truly is just the end of another day.

Moonlight experience

Finally, this is the best way to cap off your trip to Aruba: a moonlight dinner with new friends with live music and hope for the future moon cycle. This may or may not be one of the better reasons to stay at the Aruba Marriott Resort. Start the evening with a crystal reading from a guide who can help you get motivated for the next month. Then, sit at a table on the beach and watch the sunset. Once the sun is down and the moon is out, there is a five-course meal to enjoy while hanging out with other people from the resort. Tell stories about your trip, get to know people from all over, and discover why Aruba is called the “One Happy Island.”

Aruba is truly one of the more magical places you can escape to, and if you decide to come back (we wouldn’t blame you for staying) then you will have a lot of great stories about the nightlife to bring with you.

