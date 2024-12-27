The best things this drinks writer tasted this year, from wines to NA brews

Table of Contents Table of Contents Wine Beer Spirits Cider Non-alcoholic drinks and other Honorable mentions

We at The Manual are fortunate to try a lot of tasty things. From one-off batches of whiskey to non-alcoholic beer, the range is vast (and so, too, is the quality). Certain well-made sippers, however, stick with you and the very best make a list like this one.

It’s been a year of interesting trends, from the craft beer movement pivoting a bit stylistically to the continued growth of RTD drinks. We’ve come across some fascinating beverages — some average, some truly remarkable, some in between.

Recommended Videos

Here are some of the best things this drinks writer tasted this year.

Wine

Growers and producers just keep evolving, responding to both climate change and a collective palate that’s much more adventurous.

Ugni blanc

The Italian varietal, otherwise known as Trebbiano, is showing up on more and more wine lists, and even being made by a growing number of American winemakers. Clean, light, and full of orchard fruit flavors, it’s immensely food friendly and will likely only grow in popularity in 2025.

Romanian whites

Romania’s wine scene has been around a long time and somm culture is finally dishing it some credit. We loved a pair of whites we tried via first leaf — crisp mountainous wines from labels like Bodewell and NIŞĂ.

Colorado Syrah

Colorado has tons of promise, and it’s not just the thriving beer scene. Winemakers are showing what high elevation can do to evocative grape varieties like Syrah. If the stuff coming out of labels like The Ordinary Fellow in Palisade is any indication, buckle up for a delicious ride.

Lebanese reds

Another place with an ancient wine culture but not a whole lot of traction in the U..S (but deserves a lot more) is Lebanon. We adored the high-elevation offerings from IXSIR, which are generally affordable, pure in build, and cover many of the noble French varieties.

Beer

Craft beer continues to find a way, appealing to hop heads in new ways while adhering to an underlying consumer base that’s after something a bit lighter.

Goose Island Strong Ale

The standout amid a classy cast of 2024 releases from the Bourbon County beers, the strong ale proved to be as complex as a great wine.

pFriem Pumpkin Ale

Pumpkin beers are hard to nail, but pFriem has done it with this release. It truly tastes like your ma’s holiday dessert recipe, but dialed in to drink like a proper beer.

Ferment IPAs

The IPA has become ubiquitous and it takes a lot to keep our attention. Kudos to Ferment for doing just that: still innovating in a crowded field and making truly memorable, hop-forward beers.

Spirits

A rum revolution? Gin with terroir? Whiskey from beyond Kentucky? Newly revived agave spirits of old? It’s all happening in the spirits realm.

Wolves Single Malt

Wolves continues to change the game, with stunning releases that come in equally stunning bottles (with sheepskin leather labels, mind you). The brand’s latest single malt is one more in a line of exceptional releases, complex and lasting.

The Family Jones Earl Grey Juniper Jones Gin

Denver’s The Family Jones is worth a visit in every sense of the phrase, set in a gorgeous facility with a second story still to boot. The entire lineup is delicious, but the earl grey gin really swept us off our feet.

Tip Top Naked and Famous

A limited release from one of the top purveyors in the canned cocktail realm made the grade. Mezcal, alpine liqueur, and aperitivo bitters. It’s amazing how so little can do so much. We can’t wait to see what they come up with next year.

Four Seasons Old Fashioned

David Rowe has a good thing going at Orafo at The Four Seasons San Francisco at Embarcadero. The lead bartender gets to play around with expertly infused spirits to make some tasty spins on cocktail classics. While many drinks stole our hearts, we were especially fond of his take on the martini, made with porcini mushroom-infused vodka and garnished with a Siberian pine cone cured in sweet jam.

Raicilla

Arguably the boldest of the agave spirits, Raicilla is full of character and can even be a little gamey. The one we had while tasting in Tucson (Estancia Raicilla Pechuga) was extraordinary and begged for a big bowl of beef soup.

Attaboy

The experience at Attaboy continues to be unrivaled, solidifying it as one of the best bars in America. No matter what you’re preference, the staff will set you up with something extraordinary, without going over the top in terms of ingredients.

Cider

Cider may still operate in a bit of a shadow, but the deft makers are really hitting high marks these days and experimenting with co-ferments, new hop additions, and more.

Bauman’s Endless Harvest

The first cider to draw a perfect score at the Northwest Cider Cup, Bauman’s Endless Harvest is all about balance. With stonefruit and a nice tannic body, not to mention a flicker of floral characteristics, this beauty is made with Golden Russet, McIntosh, and French apples.

Non-alcoholic drinks and other

Perhaps the realm that’s seen the most growth in terms of quality, the NA section is rolling.

Untitled Art Beer

There are lots of great NA beers these days so shout out to Untitled Art for rising toward the top. We were impressed not only with the taste, but the number of styles the label was able to pull off.

Icy treats at Eegee’s

A Tucson institution on a hot day, the frozen treats at Eegee’s are something else. For a fast-food chain slinging refreshing beverages, it’s quite impressive. They taste homespun, tend to offer seasonal flavors, and can be mixed and matched how you like.

Canyon Coffee

Honestly, we tasted a lot of good coffee this year and shoutouts to the folks at Cometeer for continuing to innovate great coffee subscription offerings like Trade. Canyon Coffee out of L.A. is what we’re really savoring at the moment.

Honorable mentions

There’s a lot that could make the final spot here, but we’ll keep it brief. Let’s raise a glass to the American amaro movement, which continues to make waves, the NA beer experts at Sierra Nevada, and head-turning distilleries like Tamworth, which just released the Sprice & Goose. Made with actual goose, the whiskey is meaty and wonderful, especially for those who like a little savory to round out their sweet.

Here’s to 2025!