 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

From wine to truffles: The best adult Easter basket ideas

Easter baskets are for adults, too

By
Easter rabbit
George Dolgikh / Pexels

Who says Easter baskets are just for kids? Putting together an Easter basket is almost more fun than receiving one. Gifting or receiving adult Easter baskets make the holiday just as fun (if not more so) for grown-ups. While my taste buds and interests may have evolved beyond chocolate eggs and coloring books, making an adult Easter basket is just as easy.

To get started, you’ll consider all the same things you’d put in a child’s basket, but you’ll select adult-friendly varieties of the same items. Adult Easter baskets can be gifted to your partner, a friend, a family member, or even a co-worker. From premium chocolate to top-tier wines, if you’re not sure where to start, these adult Easter basket ideas will help you begin brainstorming.

Recommended Videos

Premium chocolate and nuts

Godiva Chocolate Box Heritage Edition
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

There’s no age limit for enjoying indulgent treats. When choosing premium chocolate or snacks for your basket, you’ve got many options. As with any gift, keeping your recipient’s interests at the heart of your selections is always a good idea.

Related

Godiva Belgian Heritage Collection Box

I’ve always loved opening up a box of assorted chocolates or truffles. There’s something about it that feels like a special occasion, as I often associate these types of chocolate boxes with holidays or special events. Godiva’s Limited-Edition Belgian Heritage Collection Box is an adult-friendly Easter basket choice, featuring a great selection of specialty chocolates. My favorite inside the box was the Golden Moon (yes, it’s shaped like a moon), which contains white chocolate vanilla mousse housed inside a dark chocolate moon with gold glitter.

Delysia Chocolatier Handmade Truffles

If you’re gifting an adult Easter basket with a coffee or wine theme, Delysia Chocolatier’s handmade truffles would also be a nice touch inside your basket. This Parisian-style chocolatier uses the finest sustainable chocolate and freshest ingredients to make perfectly themed chocolate boxes.

Inspired by fine Italian coffee roasts, the Coffee Truffle Collection is a must for a coffee lover’s Easter basket. The chocolates inside this box feature bold mocha, cappuccino, and espresso flavors. I also like the Wine Collection for adult Easter baskets, which offers nine truffles inspired by port, merlot, and cabernet sauvignon wines.

Alter-Eco Truffles

Even health-conscious adults deserve a taste of chocolate on Easter. Alter-Eco’s truffles offer a cleaner, USDA-organic-certified chocolate option. These indulgent truffles are wrapped in a plant-based, non-GMO, compostable wrapper for an environmentally friendly choice you can feel good about. Alter-Eco’s truffles come in various flavors, but I recommend the assorted truffle box for an Easter basket.

Jewels Under the Kilt Artisian Nuts

Even though I love chocolate, my husband despises it, which inspired me to look for a new treat to add to his adult Easter basket. Artisian Nuts are a good alternative, such as Jewels Under the Kilt’s selection of specialty nuts. These aren’t just your typical nuts at a grocery store. Instead, they make crafting an Easter basket so much more fun. Fun flavors include Orange Vanilla Cream almonds, Ceylon Cinnamon walnuts, and Moonshine Pecans.

Wine and spirits

Clif Family Wines
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

Alongside chocolate, every adult Easter basket needs some “adult juice.” Options include premium Champagnes, wines, spirits, or even non-alcoholic beverages for the non-drinker in your life.

Clif Family Wines

Made by the popular Clif Bar co-owners, Clif Family Wines features a great collection of wines you can purchase online for your basket. The 2023 Rosé of Grenache’s pink coloring feels perfect for a spring basket and has a pleasant, light, and refreshing taste. Clif Family Wine also has a great selection of red and white wines. I love the packaging and labels of these bottles, but most importantly, every wine from the Clif Family estate is crafted from 100% organically farmed fruit,

Five Springs Infused Bourbon

There’s no end to your options for spirits to put in your basket. While any spirit will work, consider opting for something different from your standard spirits. Five Springs Infused Bourbon is a fun choice for bourbon lovers — a premium bourbon aged in American oak barrels infused with fruits and botanicals. Five Springs’ infused Bourbon comes in three unique flavors: Vanilla Maple, Honey Sage, and Blood Orange.

Hobby items

Titleist Pro V1 golf balls
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

When I receive gifts, I always appreciate when someone goes above and beyond to tune into my likes or interests. It’s always noticeable when someone has put deep thought into their gift. As such, I find adding hobby items to adult Easter baskets a fun and loving touch. For example, I put Titleist Pro V1 golf balls in my husband’s adult Easter basket to align with his interests. Beyond small sporting equipment, some other hobby items to consider include:

  • Readers: Books or reading accessories
  • Music lovers: CDs, records, or music accessories
  • Writers: Pens, paper, stationery
  • Collectibles and mini games
  • Travelers: Passport covers, travel gear
  • Fitness enthusiasts: Vitamins, protein supplements, or gym gear

Grooming products

Marlowe Daily Face Essentials Kit
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

In addition to indulgent treats, which make up the majority of baskets I’ve made, I like to throw in a few small practical gifts, too. My mother-in-law instilled the habit of gifting practical items in me since she began filling our Christmas stockings with hand soaps and cleaning supplies.

Practical gifts can be fun, too, giving your recipient a chance to try a new brand or product line, such as in men’s skincare gift sets. I added the Marlowe Daily Face Essentials Kit to my husband’s basket, which contains everything needed to start a full men’s skin care routine.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist who focuses on food, beverage, health, fitness, and travel content. She loves to travel to…
Argentiera’s newest wine vintage promises ‘balance and intensity’ from short-season harvest
If ever there was a silver lining to the global warming cloud, this is it
Villa Donoratico

Italy. Land of ridiculously gorgeous people, always perfect pasta, a rich, complex history, and heavenly lush vineyards boasting a superabundance of the world's finest wine. It's no secret that Italy is the mecca of impeccably crafted wine. When overcome by almost any Italian fantasy, there is, undoubtedly, wine present. Lunching at a small corner cafe overlooking the Trevi Fountain? Incomplete without a light and effervescent Moscato d’Asti. Dining on beautiful, freshly crafted Tagliatelle just outside the Uffizi Gallery? Of course, the Chianti is just as important as the pasta. And no Italian countryside picnic is complete without a few bottles of savory Sangiovese.
With over 540 officially recognized native Italian wine grape varieties growing throughout the country, Italy's wine grape biodiversity is absolutely unparalleled. These varieties grow peppered throughout Italy's impressive 20 wine regions, each beautifully unique and distinct, characteristic of their varied climates and weather patterns. But with climate change now an ever-present threat, those weather patterns are becoming more frantic and unpredictable, forcing wineries to consider potential change after years of tradition.
One such winery is Argentiera, which is located at the southern tip of Castagneto Carducci along the gorgeous Tuscan coast. Argentiera's prestigious offerings include an impressive array of bottles, from a fresh and floral Rosato to a cabernet-rich Poggio ai Ginepri, prized for its distinctive Mediterranean character. But it's the newest vintage, the Villa Donoratico Bolgheri DOC Rosso 2021, that has them the most excited. This new red wine is a blend of cabernet sauvignon, merlot, cabernet franc, and Petit Verdot, and its intriguingly rich and sophisticated notes can be attributed to ... climate change?

2021's unusually dry weather conditions apparently gifted the Bolgheri DOC Rosso with a fresh and pleasant character unlike any other vintage yet created. "It was a short harvest that began on September 2 and ended on October 1, bringing in excellent results and proving the continuous productivity of Argentiera vineyards. All varieties have performed well despite the lack of rainfall throughout the maturation period, an unusual phenomenon for the Bolgheri coast. Nevertheless, the scarce rain has allowed the harvest of healthy and perfectly ripe grapes," said Nicolò Carrara, a winemaker at Argentiera.
Argentiera’s general manager, Leonardo Raspini, added, "In 2021, we increasingly focused on agronomic practices. In particular, we implemented soil management techniques aimed at preserving the organic component. These interventions were directed at strengthening the vines’ resilience to the ever more complex climatic conditions."
The Villa Donoratico 2021, particularly, has benefitted from this drier turn of events. Its balanced intensity and complexity pair elegantly on the palate. It starts strong with aromas of red fruit that blend perfectly with the following spicier notes. The touch of Mediterranean mint that has merely kissed previous bottles is much more present and integrated into this particular vintage.
So while climate change is very much a real and present danger, especially for those in the increasingly panicked agricultural communities spread all over the world, it's beautiful to see a company set on letting nothing stand in its way.

Read more
The 7 best wines to drink this Easter: Elevate your holiday meal
Spring spells the Easter holiday, feasts, and some great wines, like these spectacular seven options.
Chenin blanc wine

Easter season is here, and whether you're all in and already trying on the bunny costume or just like a good feast, some good wine is in order. At the dinner table, you'll likely enjoy some ham, lamb, pot roast, or spring vegetables. These staple dishes can be elevated to new heights with the right wine selections.

Perhaps you're hosting Easter dinner and want to impress some friends with a new wine discovery. Perhaps you're just looking for a romantic meal with your significant other and want to wow them with an exceptional pairing. Whatever your motives this Easter, we've got some fantastic wines for you — bottles that accompany the fare but are also special in their own right.

Read more
The surprising states that drink the most wine, beer, and liquor
Who drinks the most wine, liquor, and beer? Apparently the Northeastern states are doing something right
true crime podcast

It seems that where you live has a lot to do with what you drink and how much you drink. It also seems that, according to recent data, New Hampshire is a pretty fun place to be. Who knew?

The numbers listed below represent how much of the three categories of adult beverages — beer, wine, and spirits — people consume per capita in their state. And we have to say that the results were pretty surprising. Of course, there are factors to consider that one might not immediately think about. State liquor taxes, for example, vary from state to state, and people who live close to a border may very well cross state lines for a less expensive bottle of brew. New Hampshire's comparably tiny liquor tax probably has something to do with their eyebrow-raising presence so high on each of the three lists. But, of course, frugal, border-crossing shoppers can't possibly make that big of a difference. The only reasonable conclusion, therefore, is that the good people of New Hampshire are just doing life right.

Read more