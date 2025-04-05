From wine to truffles: The best adult Easter basket ideas

Table of Contents Table of Contents Premium chocolate and nuts Wine and spirits Hobby items Grooming products

Who says Easter baskets are just for kids? Putting together an Easter basket is almost more fun than receiving one. Gifting or receiving adult Easter baskets make the holiday just as fun (if not more so) for grown-ups. While my taste buds and interests may have evolved beyond chocolate eggs and coloring books, making an adult Easter basket is just as easy.

To get started, you’ll consider all the same things you’d put in a child’s basket, but you’ll select adult-friendly varieties of the same items. Adult Easter baskets can be gifted to your partner, a friend, a family member, or even a co-worker. From premium chocolate to top-tier wines, if you’re not sure where to start, these adult Easter basket ideas will help you begin brainstorming.

Premium chocolate and nuts

There’s no age limit for enjoying indulgent treats. When choosing premium chocolate or snacks for your basket, you’ve got many options. As with any gift, keeping your recipient’s interests at the heart of your selections is always a good idea.

Godiva Belgian Heritage Collection Box

I’ve always loved opening up a box of assorted chocolates or truffles. There’s something about it that feels like a special occasion, as I often associate these types of chocolate boxes with holidays or special events. Godiva’s Limited-Edition Belgian Heritage Collection Box is an adult-friendly Easter basket choice, featuring a great selection of specialty chocolates. My favorite inside the box was the Golden Moon (yes, it’s shaped like a moon), which contains white chocolate vanilla mousse housed inside a dark chocolate moon with gold glitter.

Delysia Chocolatier Handmade Truffles

If you’re gifting an adult Easter basket with a coffee or wine theme, Delysia Chocolatier’s handmade truffles would also be a nice touch inside your basket. This Parisian-style chocolatier uses the finest sustainable chocolate and freshest ingredients to make perfectly themed chocolate boxes.

Inspired by fine Italian coffee roasts, the Coffee Truffle Collection is a must for a coffee lover’s Easter basket. The chocolates inside this box feature bold mocha, cappuccino, and espresso flavors. I also like the Wine Collection for adult Easter baskets, which offers nine truffles inspired by port, merlot, and cabernet sauvignon wines.

Alter-Eco Truffles

Even health-conscious adults deserve a taste of chocolate on Easter. Alter-Eco’s truffles offer a cleaner, USDA-organic-certified chocolate option. These indulgent truffles are wrapped in a plant-based, non-GMO, compostable wrapper for an environmentally friendly choice you can feel good about. Alter-Eco’s truffles come in various flavors, but I recommend the assorted truffle box for an Easter basket.

Jewels Under the Kilt Artisian Nuts

Even though I love chocolate, my husband despises it, which inspired me to look for a new treat to add to his adult Easter basket. Artisian Nuts are a good alternative, such as Jewels Under the Kilt’s selection of specialty nuts. These aren’t just your typical nuts at a grocery store. Instead, they make crafting an Easter basket so much more fun. Fun flavors include Orange Vanilla Cream almonds, Ceylon Cinnamon walnuts, and Moonshine Pecans.

Wine and spirits

Alongside chocolate, every adult Easter basket needs some “adult juice.” Options include premium Champagnes, wines, spirits, or even non-alcoholic beverages for the non-drinker in your life.

Clif Family Wines

Made by the popular Clif Bar co-owners, Clif Family Wines features a great collection of wines you can purchase online for your basket. The 2023 Rosé of Grenache’s pink coloring feels perfect for a spring basket and has a pleasant, light, and refreshing taste. Clif Family Wine also has a great selection of red and white wines. I love the packaging and labels of these bottles, but most importantly, every wine from the Clif Family estate is crafted from 100% organically farmed fruit,

Five Springs Infused Bourbon

There’s no end to your options for spirits to put in your basket. While any spirit will work, consider opting for something different from your standard spirits. Five Springs Infused Bourbon is a fun choice for bourbon lovers — a premium bourbon aged in American oak barrels infused with fruits and botanicals. Five Springs’ infused Bourbon comes in three unique flavors: Vanilla Maple, Honey Sage, and Blood Orange.

Hobby items

When I receive gifts, I always appreciate when someone goes above and beyond to tune into my likes or interests. It’s always noticeable when someone has put deep thought into their gift. As such, I find adding hobby items to adult Easter baskets a fun and loving touch. For example, I put Titleist Pro V1 golf balls in my husband’s adult Easter basket to align with his interests. Beyond small sporting equipment, some other hobby items to consider include:

Readers: Books or reading accessories

Music lovers: CDs, records, or music accessories

Writers: Pens, paper, stationery

Collectibles and mini games

Travelers: Passport covers, travel gear

Fitness enthusiasts: Vitamins, protein supplements, or gym gear

Grooming products

In addition to indulgent treats, which make up the majority of baskets I’ve made, I like to throw in a few small practical gifts, too. My mother-in-law instilled the habit of gifting practical items in me since she began filling our Christmas stockings with hand soaps and cleaning supplies.

Practical gifts can be fun, too, giving your recipient a chance to try a new brand or product line, such as in men’s skincare gift sets. I added the Marlowe Daily Face Essentials Kit to my husband’s basket, which contains everything needed to start a full men’s skin care routine.