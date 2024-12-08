These are the holiday wines Master Sommelier Emily Wines is serving this season

Table of Contents Table of Contents Budget holiday wines Mid-level holiday wines Splurge holiday wines There’s always more to learn

Here at The Manual, we’re always wondering what the pros are doing, whether it’s a Michelin-starred restaurant pairing beer and food or a sommelier enjoying wine at home. We can’t resist an insider’s look under the hood, so to speak, on or off the clock.

So, with the holidays approaching and good wine all the more in order, we called upon Master Sommelier Emily Wines. The accomplished industry vet cut her teeth on restaurant floors in San Francisco before going through the requisite formal training and becoming a true spokesperson for memorable wines.

In 2008, Wines passed the notoriously challenging Master Sommelier exam on her first attempt. Since then, she’s become a significant wine personality, taking on notable education and leadership roles within the industry. Naturally, we thought she’d be a perfect resource for wines worthy of your holiday table.

Wines was generous enough to offer bottle options spanning all the price points, not to mention ranging in regions, styles, and varietals. Read on for inspiration for that next bottle of Christmas wine or holiday wine.

Budget holiday wines

By now, you should know that you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg for a good bottle of wine. That’s long been the case abroad, and that’s increasingly the case here, whether you’re shopping for a domestic bottle or something from elsewhere. But it is a crowded field that takes some navigating.

“The holidays are the perfect time to enjoy great wines that don’t break the bank,” Wines said. “Prosecco is a fantastic sparkling option to kick things off — it’s fresh, fruity, and widely available at an excellent value.”

For whites, try the Argentinian blend from New Age ($12) for a bright, fresh, and slightly fruity profile, or Veramonte’s Chilean Sauvignon Blanc ($11), which is crisp and citrusy,” Wines explained.

“For reds, I love wines from Montepulciano d’Abruzzo. While the name is a mouthful, these Southern Italian wines are rich, juicy, and approachable,” she added. For reliability and an easy-to-find option, the somm goes with Zaccagnini.

“Another region full of hidden gems is Portugal’s Douro Valley,” Wines continued. “Known for Port, it also produces dry reds with bold, generous fruit flavors that punch above their price point. Broadbent Douro Reserve and Dow’s Vale do Bomfim are excellent choices.”

And what about dessert? “Quady Essensia Orange Muscat is a standout — it’s luscious, rich, and perfect for sweet endings,” she said.

Mid-level holiday wines

Middle-of-the-road wines have the capability of blowing you away, if you know where to look. Wines begins by looking at an increasingly popular Champagne-like option.

“One of my favorite alternatives to Champagne is Crémant, a sparkling wine made in the same traditional method at a fraction of the price,” she said. “Crémant de Bourgogne offers a Champagne-like experience with similar grape varietals, while Crémant d’Alsace stands out for its aromatic flair.”

Then, consider dipping into the Mediterranean. “For whites, Spanish options like Paco & Lola Albariño ($23) or Bodegas Muga Rioja Blanco ($20) are delightfully complex and vibrant. For reds, consider Valpolicella Ripasso — often called a ‘baby Amarone.’ Made by adding the pomace (grape skins) from Amarone production to fresh wine, it captures a touch of Amarone’s luxurious depth. Bertani ($28) and Tommasi ($29) both craft excellent examples.”

Capping off a meal without getting a second mortgage can be done with a good Hungarian classic. “To end the meal on a sweet note, a late-harvest wine from Tokaji is a wonderful choice, offering rich flavors of dried apples and apricots,” she explained. “Royal Tokaji is a standout producer worth exploring.”

Splurge holiday wines

“For holiday entertaining, big bottles are a must! I love setting the tone with a magnum of Champagne, and Ruinart Blanc de Blanc ($100) is my go-to for its elegance and Krug ($280) for its richness,” Wines said.

“For whites, a luxurious Chardonnay like Littorai Mays Canyon ($70) or Paul Pernot Puligny-Montrachet ($100) always makes an impression. When it comes to reds, I lean toward iconic wines with some age, such as Gaja’s remarkable Barolos, or the bold, juicy red blends from Linne Calodo in Paso Robles,” she said.

What of the finale? A classic with some age under its belt. “To end the evening on a high note, a 30-year-old Dow’s Tawny Port ($170) is a decadent, nutty, and spicy treat that pairs beautifully with holiday desserts,” she said.

There’s always more to learn

Wines is now a Masterclass instructor, offering a class to make the trade a bit more palatable for all. “The holidays are one of the most wine-filled times of the year, and my class is designed to make navigating that world easier, more fun, and less intimidating,” she said. “Whether you’re hosting a festive dinner, attending parties, or just looking for a great bottle to bring as a gift, the class offers practical skills and tips to elevate your wine experience.”

The class focuses on describing flavors, pairing, insider shopping tips, and even navigating a wine list while out and about. “My hope is that viewers walk away feeling empowered and excited about wine,” she said. “It’s not just about knowing what to drink, but understanding why it works and feeling confident enough to share that joy with others.”