 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

These are the holiday wines Master Sommelier Emily Wines is serving this season

Inexpensive, midrange, and splurge wines for the holidays

By
Emily Wines
Emily Wines

Here at The Manual, we’re always wondering what the pros are doing, whether it’s a Michelin-starred restaurant pairing beer and food or a sommelier enjoying wine at home. We can’t resist an insider’s look under the hood, so to speak, on or off the clock.

So, with the holidays approaching and good wine all the more in order, we called upon Master Sommelier Emily Wines. The accomplished industry vet cut her teeth on restaurant floors in San Francisco before going through the requisite formal training and becoming a true spokesperson for memorable wines.

Recommended Videos

In 2008, Wines passed the notoriously challenging Master Sommelier exam on her first attempt. Since then, she’s become a significant wine personality, taking on notable education and leadership roles within the industry. Naturally, we thought she’d be a perfect resource for wines worthy of your holiday table.

Related

Wines was generous enough to offer bottle options spanning all the price points, not to mention ranging in regions, styles, and varietals. Read on for inspiration for that next bottle of Christmas wine or holiday wine.

Budget holiday wines

Glasses with bubbling Champagne
Narek87 / Shutterstock

By now, you should know that you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg for a good bottle of wine. That’s long been the case abroad, and that’s increasingly the case here, whether you’re shopping for a domestic bottle or something from elsewhere. But it is a crowded field that takes some navigating.

“The holidays are the perfect time to enjoy great wines that don’t break the bank,” Wines said. “Prosecco is a fantastic sparkling option to kick things off — it’s fresh, fruity, and widely available at an excellent value.”

For whites, try the Argentinian blend from New Age ($12) for a bright, fresh, and slightly fruity profile, or Veramonte’s Chilean Sauvignon Blanc ($11), which is crisp and citrusy,” Wines explained.

“For reds, I love wines from Montepulciano d’Abruzzo. While the name is a mouthful, these Southern Italian wines are rich, juicy, and approachable,” she added. For reliability and an easy-to-find option, the somm goes with Zaccagnini.

“Another region full of hidden gems is Portugal’s Douro Valley,” Wines continued. “Known for Port, it also produces dry reds with bold, generous fruit flavors that punch above their price point. Broadbent Douro Reserve and Dow’s Vale do Bomfim are excellent choices.”

And what about dessert? “Quady Essensia Orange Muscat is a standout — it’s luscious, rich, and perfect for sweet endings,” she said.

Mid-level holiday wines

Albarino white wine
Krisztina Papp / Pexels

Middle-of-the-road wines have the capability of blowing you away, if you know where to look. Wines begins by looking at an increasingly popular Champagne-like option.

“One of my favorite alternatives to Champagne is Crémant, a sparkling wine made in the same traditional method at a fraction of the price,” she said. “Crémant de Bourgogne offers a Champagne-like experience with similar grape varietals, while Crémant d’Alsace stands out for its aromatic flair.”

Then, consider dipping into the Mediterranean. “For whites, Spanish options like Paco & Lola Albariño ($23) or Bodegas Muga Rioja Blanco ($20) are delightfully complex and vibrant. For reds, consider Valpolicella Ripasso — often called a ‘baby Amarone.’ Made by adding the pomace (grape skins) from Amarone production to fresh wine, it captures a touch of Amarone’s luxurious depth. Bertani ($28) and Tommasi ($29) both craft excellent examples.”

Capping off a meal without getting a second mortgage can be done with a good Hungarian classic. “To end the meal on a sweet note, a late-harvest wine from Tokaji is a wonderful choice, offering rich flavors of dried apples and apricots,” she explained. “Royal Tokaji is a standout producer worth exploring.”

Splurge holiday wines

Ruinart Blanc de Blancs NV
Champagne Ruinart

“For holiday entertaining, big bottles are a must! I love setting the tone with a magnum of Champagne, and Ruinart Blanc de Blanc ($100) is my go-to for its elegance and Krug ($280) for its richness,” Wines said.

“For whites, a luxurious Chardonnay like Littorai Mays Canyon ($70) or Paul Pernot Puligny-Montrachet ($100) always makes an impression. When it comes to reds, I lean toward iconic wines with some age, such as Gaja’s remarkable Barolos, or the bold, juicy red blends from Linne Calodo in Paso Robles,” she said.

What of the finale? A classic with some age under its belt. “To end the evening on a high note, a 30-year-old Dow’s Tawny Port ($170) is a decadent, nutty, and spicy treat that pairs beautifully with holiday desserts,” she said.

There’s always more to learn

Red wine in front of skyline
stokkete / Adobe Stock

Wines is now a Masterclass instructor, offering a class to make the trade a bit more palatable for all. “The holidays are one of the most wine-filled times of the year, and my class is designed to make navigating that world easier, more fun, and less intimidating,” she said. “Whether you’re hosting a festive dinner, attending parties, or just looking for a great bottle to bring as a gift, the class offers practical skills and tips to elevate your wine experience.”

The class focuses on describing flavors, pairing, insider shopping tips, and even navigating a wine list while out and about. “My hope is that viewers walk away feeling empowered and excited about wine,” she said. “It’s not just about knowing what to drink, but understanding why it works and feeling confident enough to share that joy with others.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
Just in time for the holidays, New Riff is relaunching Winter Whiskey
New Riff is rereleasing its popular Winter Whiskey
New Riff

As if you needed another reason to crack open a bottle of whiskey this holiday season, New Riff is set to relaunch its popular and very aptly named Winter Whiskey. First debuting in 2020, this seasonal favorite is made with malted oats and chocolate malt.
New Riff Winter Whiskey

To say that this holiday favorite is unique is an understatement. It begins with a mash bill of 65% corn, 20% malted oats, 7% pale ale malt, 5% steel-cut raw oats, and 3% chocolate malt. It's matured for at least four years, non-chill filtered, and bottled in bond.

Read more
Budweiser goes Clydesdale with latest holiday beer cans
The famous draught horses are back
Budweiser holiday can.

One of the biggest names in beer just dropped its holiday edition cans for 2024. Budweiser is paying homage to its famous fleet of draught horses with the latest look, a festive tradition that first began back in the 1950s. The holiday beer cans officially debuted today and are available wherever you might find Bud.

Budweiser first introduced the now iconic fleet of Clydesdale horses back in the middle of the 20th Century. Since, the majestic critters have become synonymous with the brand, galloping their way through everything from beer labels to Super Bowls ads.

Read more
Paravel and Silver Oak Winery collaborate on exclusive holiday travel collection
Check out this gorgeous travel collection
red suitcases with wine on top

Paravel, a leading luxury travel brand, partnered with the renowned Silver Oak Winery to launch an exclusive holiday collection. This limited-edition lineup features three reimagined versions of Paravel's iconic Aviator suitcases – the Carry-On Plus, Grand, and Trunk – each thoughtfully crafted to transport wine bottles with care.

To elevate the experience, each suitcase comes with a curated selection of Silver Oak’s distinguished wines: the 2020 Alexander Valley Cabernet and the 2019 Napa Valley Cabernet. Inside each suitcase, custom-designed inserts securely cradle the bottles, ensuring they travel safely.
Paravel x Silver Oak holiday collection

Read more