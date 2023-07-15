 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

How to order wine, according to a seasoned pro

Need a little more confidence when it comes to ordering wine? We've got some pro tips to share.

Mark Stock
By
White wine
Big Dodzy/Unsplash

When a wine list the size of an encyclopedia is dropped on your table, it’s easy to be intimidated. Ordering wine should be an enjoyable adventure, not a daunting task. To make sure of that, we reached out to an industry pro for some sage advice.

Our wine expert revealed some great tips for navigating wine lists, ordering something you’ll actually like, and not breaking the bank in the process. Next time you’re at a restaurant or wandering through a bottle shop, you’ll know just what to do. Better, you may even discover a new favorite winemaker or varietal. Read on for excellent tips on how to order wine.

Wine grapes
Thomas Schaefer/Unsplash

Change your expectations

Kelsey Kramer is the director of education at William Chris Vineyards, a standup producer in Texas wine country. “I think the most common mistake with ordering a wine, at least a wine that the person has never had before, is expecting the wine to have a certain type of taste,” Kramer says. “It is understandable that a person would want to know what to expect to drink during a meal, but I think we too often forget that winemakers don’t make the decision on what their wine tastes like — weather does. The way wine is made means that what we get was determined first by climate, soil, and usually only a little influenced by people.”

Recommended Videos

There’s also the element of the unexpected. “Ordering a wine and expecting it to taste a certain way only leads us away from the true meaning of wine — to be surprised and delighted by a unique combination of grape variety, growing season, and place,” Kramer adds. “In the same token, another mistake is tasting a wine you don’t like and blaming it on the grape variety. It could be a combination of different aspects you didn’t like, so continue to be curious before writing off an entire variety! Also, never judge a wine based on price!”

C.L. Butaud tasting.
C.L. Butaud

Ask the right questions

“Not all wine lists are created equally, and this goes for shopping stores as well,” Kramer says. “Find out what the theme is and navigate your way from there. Ask what the best value is, you may get a really good deal!”

There are also clever ways to hone in on what your palate likes. “One of my favorite questions to ask is for a recommendation based on another type of drink,” Kramer says. “For instance, if I like to drink a French 75 cocktail because it is a little bubble, citrusy, and floral, I’d ask what wine my server would recommend for a person who likes a French 75. This is a great insight into what I like without having to spell it out in wine terms, and chances are you’ll get opinions from several servers and maybe even the bartender as the search for the right wine spreads! This works for non-alcoholic drinks as well, like kombucha, iced tea, coffee, etc.”

Champagne in glasses
iStock

Even the pros are students of wine

“Wine can be difficult to just enjoy,” admits Kramer. “There is a certain amount of information you need to know before feeling comfortable discussing wine, including producers, common grape varieties, how to taste properly, and wine-specific vernacular. In addition, wine is always changing, and is something that many people care about a lot. All of this makes it nearly impossible to feel confident in knowing about wine when you are not a die-hard wine professional or connoisseur. It never seems like enough wine knowledge and so a culture of un-confidence in wine has unwittingly been created.”

Vineyard
Dan Meyers/Unpslash

Pay attention to place

“Many wine lists are separated by country, but further separate the lists in your mind from coolest to warmest climate,” Kramer says. “The colder the climate the lighter and crisper the wine will generally be, and the warmer the climate the juicier and more full-bodied the wine will be. Pay less attention to the grape variety, and more attention to place. Also know that the warmer the climate, the sweeter the wine may taste (because more alcohol in the wine may make it seem to be sweeter.) Categorize the wines by their age as well. The older the wine the earthier it will be, so the youngest wines will be the fruitiest. Then, don’t make it too complicated. Order a wine that costs as much as you want to spend and remain open-minded to how it will taste.”

People eating food with wine on a wooden table outside.
Lee Myungseong/Unsplash

Consider what you’re eating

“Wine is not just based around the gamble of ordering the right or wrong wine for you,” Kramer says. “Once you get the wine you need two simple things on your table to change the way it tastes: salt and sugar. If your wine is too dry and not sweet enough, salt your food to make the wine taste less dry and fruitier overall. If the wine is too sweet, eat food with a touch of sweetness to it such as buttered bread or fruit. The sugar in the food will make your wine seem less sweet. This is the basis of all food and wine pairing decisions!”

Ordering wine is about to be a lot more enjoyable. If you’re still thirsty for wine advice, check out what sommeliers are drinking and the best barbecue wines as we settle into grilling season. Be bold and adventurous.

Editors' Recommendations

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
How to drink absinthe and live to tell the tale
Do you know the Green Fairy? Get to know it right here
Absinthe with sugar cubes and spoon

Mention absinthe in casual conversation and you'll likely get a mixed bag of reactions. Some may mention hallucinations. Others may have a wild story or two about waking up on the shores of the Seine, with no memory of the past week. Some may be shy or tentative, speaking of it as a toddler might sneak a trip to the cookie jar. And even more still, particularly in the States, will be ready to spew uneducated judgment on a matter they know nothing of.
Absinthe's sultry reputation
Of course, the varying dramatic reactions could be due to many reasons. After all, the reputation of this mysterious green drink is unparalleled by any other. Blame it on Oscar Wilde, Picasso, or Baz Luhrman, but whatever ideas you have about absinthe are probably false. Well, in part. Perhaps it's time to let go of some of the mystery around the Green Fairy, however sexy that mystery is.

The most important thing to know about absinthe is that it isn't a beginner's spirit. This is because of its potency. Absinthes typically clock in between 50% and 70% alcohol by volume, so you're not going to want to fill a pint and go to town. You could, but we guarantee that you'll never, ever want to do that again.

Read more
How to break a fast — the best foods to eat
What to eat (and drink) when you're ready to chow down after a fast
Bowls of bone broth on a tray

Fasting has been a common practice for thousands of years in numerous cultures. In the last decade, the knowledge behind how to break a fast and intermittent fasting has become more well-known and used. Some people practice time-restricted eating. This involves limiting how many hours per day you can eat.
For example, 18/6 intermittent fasting would entail fasting for 18 hours per day, typically overnight, then doing all of your eating during a six-hour window in the daylight hours. In this scenario, you might have your first meal of the day at noon, finish your last meal at 6 p.m., and then fast overnight until the following day at noon. 
Other people practice alternate-day fasting, which essentially involves a 24-hour water fast followed by a full day of regular eating in a cyclical pattern. Others just do an occasional 24-hour fast when they feel comfortable doing so. As the name implies, this means you won't eat for a full 24-hour window. Keeping hydrated with water intake is always allowed in any safe fasting program.
When you're practicing intermittent fasting or engaging in occasional fasting, the focus is typically on getting through the fasting window until it's time to eat again rather than what you will actually eat when the fast has lifted.
What are the best foods to break a fast? Keep reading to find out.

Bone broth
Bone broth isn't particularly filling, so it might not be the most satisfying food to break a fast, but it’s often a great place to start. It's extremely easy to digest and high in some key nutrients your body needs after fasting.
For example, it's rich in electrolytes like potassium, sodium, magnesium, and calcium. Electrolytes are important minerals for all kinds of vital physiological processes, such as maintaining fluid balance, conducting nerve impulses, and initiating the contraction and relaxation of muscles. They also improve hydration and are required for the digestion and absorption of nutrients like carbohydrates.
After fasting, the main macronutrient the body needs is protein. Although there are storable forms of carbohydrates and fat in the body in muscle and liver glycogen and adipose (fat) tissue, the only protein storage is skeletal muscle. Prolonged fasting can break down muscle tissue because the body constantly needs protein for many basic functions and biochemical processes. When you’re fasting and not taking in any protein, your body has to break down muscle tissue to access the protein it needs to sustain normal life functions.
Many protein-rich foods, particularly animal flesh, are fairly hard to digest because the proteins have complex, three-dimensional structures that require much work to digest and absorb the individual amino acids. Bone broth is great for breaking a fast because the proteins are already partially broken down, reducing the work the body has to do on its own. The protein here is absorbed easily, particularly compared to the protein found in animal flesh; the long cooking process of bone broth partially degrades the protein into a more digestible form.
Additionally, much of the protein in bone broth is collagen. Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body and forms a structural component in everything from teeth and skin to muscles, cartilage, and tendons. The body can synthesize collagen by combining the amino acids proline and glycine in a synthesis process that requires vitamin C, zinc, and copper. However, eating foods rich in collagen negates the need for this process, allowing the protein to be readily available for use.
Try to eat natural, organic bone broth; homemade is best. Otherwise, look for pre-packaged organic bone broth without added cream, fat, or excessive salt. You can also simmer it with vegetables such as carrots, broccoli, and dark, leafy green vegetables to add more vitamins and minerals.

Read more
How to age fish at home (your new favorite hobby)
Aging can enhance and preserve the flavor of fish. Here's how the pros do it
how to age fish PABU

You’ve definitely heard of aging beef and curing pork into charcuterie goodness before, but maybe you’re not familiar with another protein that can be aged to texture and flavor perfection: fish. While the aging process for fish is typically much shorter than that of meat (think 24 hours compared to three weeks), letting it rest before cooking or serving it as sushi gives it a more toothsome texture and deeper, richer flavor.

To learn more about how to age fish and why it’s so beneficial, we turned to Ben Steigers, the executive chef at Boston’s PABU. The restaurant has since closed, but it specialized in traditional izakaya, like seasonal small plates, tempura, house-made tofu, and fresh sushi and sashimi, some of which was made even more delicious by employing aging techniques. If you want to try it for yourself, follow Steigers’ careful instructions on how to age fish at home.

Read more