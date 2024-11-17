 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Goose Island’s Bourbon County Stouts are here: A deep dive into this year’s releases

The latest from the sought-after stouts

By
2019 Goose Island Bourbon County Stout Lineup
Goose Island

Craft beer lovers mark select dates on their calendars every year. There’s a lot to look forward to, from fresh-hop IPAs in September to holiday ales in December. One of the most sought-after annual releases just dropped and lets just say these beers are built for the colder months ahead.

Chicago brewery Goose Island has released the latest in its esteemed line of Bourbon County Stouts. Dark beer fans salivate over these colossal beers, aged in various whiskey barrels and sometimes treated to some fascinating adjuncts. While typically in the mold of a barrel-aged stout, the beers do vary quite a bit each year, making the release a little like an early Christmas for craft fans.

Recommended Videos

The Bourbon County tradition began in 1992 when the brewery celebrated creating its 1,000 batch a beer. To toast the occasion, they made a barrel-aged stout. And they haven’t stopped toying with this style since.

Bourbon County 2024 Stout tasting.
Mark Stock / The Manual

The 2024 Bourbon County lineup includes six beers housed in beefy 16.9-ounce bottles with labels showcasing the vintage. We were lucky enough to get an advanced screening of the offerings, set to go public on Black Friday.

Related

First up, the Bourbon County Brand Original Stout (14.7%), the beer that started this whole ritual. It seems nuts in retrospect, but back in the early days, this beer was disqualified from the Great American Beer Festival on account of the fact that there was not yet a category for barrel-aged imperial stouts. This year’s version is aged for 16 months in a host of barrels from recognizable bourbon purveyors like Buffalo Trace and Four Roses. The beer shows deep chocolate notes, with a bit of dried cherry and toffee in the mix. Beyond the big cacao intro, there’s a fair amount of balance, and the finish is lasting.

Next, the Vanilla Rye Stout (14%). This one is aged in rye whiskey barrels, affording the beer a bit of comforting baking spice notes. Madagascar vanilla beans are added at the end, affording sweetness to both the aroma and flavor of this beer. While quite enjoyable on is own, we can’t help but wonder how it would do with a scoop of vanilla gelato or even as the sturdy base to a cocktail treated to a splash of bitter amaro.

The dessert-inspired stout was a bit over the top. While the Macaroon Stout (14.6%) lived up to its name, the cookie-ness overpowered the beer-ness. This beer is made with a trio of candied ginger, cocoa nibs, and coconut.

Bourbon County 2024 Stout.
Mark Stock / The Manual

On to the Bardstown Cask Finish Stout (16%), owing its name to the distillery and Kentucky town. This one starts as an imperial stout first aged in just-emptied rye whiskey barrels. Then, on to some time in hybrid cherry and oak barrels, the same ones Bardstown uses to finish its rye whiskey. This proved to be a deft move, as you get a bit of that stone fruit and woodiness and spice that that finished process is known for. The beer is wildly fragrant, and we suggest allowing it to open up over time, which it does to great effect.

Penultimately, the Rare Stout (18%), a super-limited release, aged in a combination of King of Kentucky barrels for two full years. Smooth as satin, the extra aging really rubs off on the beer. Not only is the texture tremendous, but you get all those oaky injections, from vanilla and caramel to baking chocolate and candied fig, all playing off the malts of the beer quite well.

But the most interesting of them all was not a stout at all. The Proprietor’s Barleywine Ale showed all kinds of depth and layers. Inspired by Mexican spoon candy, the brewer looked to create something with similar ingredients. The result? A barleywine treated to guajillo chile and piloncillo, lime, and tamarind. The citrus breaks up the malty backbone beautifully and the spice on the finish from the peppers is incredibly pleasant. If there was a blue ribbon doled out, this is the beer that would proudly wear it.

Overall, the 2024’s live up to the hype and offer both new and traditional takes on the category. If you end up signing on to the Bourbon County release when it goes live, do it right. In other words, rinse your glass between tastings and use a proper glass that accentuates the nose of the beer. Even better, conduct a tasting with some friends, as beers of this magnitude can sneak up on you. Before pouring, take the beers out of the fridge for 20-30 minutes, as they’ll show better in the glass.

And if you end up with extra, as is quite possible given the towering ABVs, invite some friends over or bake with the leftovers. We’ve got our calendars marked for 2025 for the next round of releases.

Thirsty for more? Check out our recent feature on the weirdest beer styles, many of which you’ve likely never heard of before.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
Beer enthusiasts anticipate this year’s Goose Island stout lineup
Five new variants of the beloved barrel-aged stout - sign us up
Goose Island

Venerable beer brand Goose Island, famed for its barrel-aged stouts, has released details of this year's Bourbon County Stout variants. Five new versions of the beloved stout will be available from November 29 this year, and beer enthusiasts are already gearing up their palates ready for the new release.

The 2024 versions include a reprisal of the classic high-abv stout aged in bourbon barrels, the 2024 Bourbon County Brand Original Stout, plus a vanilla rye variation which has been aged in rye whiskey barrels and then finished with Madagascar vanilla. There's also the 2024 Bourbon County Brand Macaroon Stout, which is aged in bourbon barrels and then finished with cacao nibs, toasted coconut, and candied ginger. The Bardstown Cask Finish Stout is a collaboration with Bardstown Bourbon Company, using the brand's straight rye whiskey barrels for aging, and finally there's a barley wine which will be an exclusive Chicago-only release.

Read more
Russell’s Reserve has a 15 year old bourbon limited release coming out
Russell's Reserve has a 15 year old bourbon limited release coming out next month
russells reserve 15 year old rr15 rickhouse interior jpg

Russell's Reserve is an offshoot of the hugely popular bourbon brand Wild Turkey, which is a favorite among whiskey fans for its high-quality and affordable bottles. But Russell's Reserve has been pushing into higher-end, more aged options as well, like its recent 10-year-old small batch bourbon release. Now, these options are expanding further with the release of a 15-year-old limited-release bourbon.

The 15-Year-Old 2024 Limited Release comes in at a proof of 117.2, and this high proof helps to carry its flavors of dried fruits, caramel, coffee, and dark oak. The barrels used for aging were carefully selected to enhance the flavors, and the aging process is a longer one to give the bourbon time to develop and for its own unique character to shine.

Read more
Buffalo Trace releases its oldest Eagle Rare bourbon yet
Meet Eagle Rare 25, a new (old) bourbon offering from Buffalo Trace
Eagle Rare 25

Buffalo Trace Buffalo Trace

If you’re a fan of whiskey (specifically bourbon), you’re likely well aware of the prowess of the Buffalo Trace Distillery. Makers of Pappy Van Winkle, Weller, and other iconic brands, you’d have a hard time finding a bad expression from this award-winning distillery. One of its most popular brands is Eagle Rare. Eagle Rare is aptly named because many of its expressions, including its 17-year-old expression, aren’t easy to find in the wild for retail prices. This bourbon is highly sought-after and sells for large amounts of money on the secondary market.

Read more