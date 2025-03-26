 Skip to main content
Michter’s is once again releasing its popular 10 Year Kentucky straight bourbon

By
In the pantheon of highly sought-after releases, it’s tough to beat the appeal of Michter’s 10 Year Bourbon. You might be wondering why a ten-year-old bourbon has such a rabid fanbase. It was tough to find for years as it was released in minimal quantities.

In addition, this single-barrel bourbon is well-known for its high-quality, nuanced flavor profile. That said, the folks at Michter’s just announced it was launching the 2025 batch of this beloved whiskey.

In collaboration with Michter’s Master Distiller, Dan McKee, and its Master of Maturation, Andrea Wilson, Michter’s 10-Year Bourbon is set to hit stores, bars, and restaurants in April.

“It is such an exciting time when we are reviewing barrels for consideration for this release. This year’s 10 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon is again overaged beyond 10 years,” said Wildon.

“It opens with a very inviting nose and draws you in like a good movie with its character development and complexity with the joy of a great story it has to share and leaving you satisfied through to the finish.”

Michter’s President, Joseph J. Magliocco, added that instead of keeping to a strict aging schedule, the brand waits for the production team to decide it’s ready.

“This continues the standards set by Michter’s first Kentucky Master Distiller Willie Pratt,”

Where can I buy it?

The 2025 release of Michter’s 10 Year Bourbon will be available at select US retailers beginning in April for the suggested retail price of $195 for a 750ml bottle. If you’ve never had a chance to try this remarkable whiskey, now is your chance.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York.
