 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Why you need to try Michter’s new 10 year bourbon

You'll want to try this limit-release whiskey

Christopher Osburn
By
Michter's 10 Year
Michter's

The bourbon marketplace is saturated (pun intended) with outstanding, award-winning brands. And while you can’t go wrong with an expression from the likes of Four Roses, Old Forester, or even Eagle Rare, we always get excited to try limited-release expressions from Louisville’s Michter’s.

That’s why we were so stoked to see that the brand is once again releasing its 10-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon this April. For those unaware, this small-batch whiskey is sold in limited quantities and is highly coveted by bourbon aficionados.

Recommended Videos

Why is it so great?

Bourbon
phil cruz/Unsplash

This single-barrel Kentucky straight bourbon is matured for at least ten years in fire-charred new American oak barrels. It’s bottled at a potent, warming 94.4-proof. But make no mistake: This is a slow-sipping whiskey that you’ll enjoy until the last drop is gone. Then, you’ll anxiously await the next time this beloved expression is released—that is unless you were smart enough to buy two bottles.

Related

While the flavor profile changes from batch to batch, it’s well-known for its complex, rich, sippable flavor profile featuring notes of toffee, maple candy, vanilla beans, charred oak, and gentle wintry spices.

The world’s most admired whiskey

Michter's 10
Michter's

If you didn’t know it already, we aren’t the only ones who look forward to this whiskey’s release. In October 2023, the UK-based publication Drinks International held a poll to find out the “World’s Most Admired Whiskey.” They polled whiskey experts, bartenders, journalists, and drinks buyers in over twenty different countries. Not only was the winner an American whiskey for the first time, but it was Michter’s.

“Our team was humbled and deeply grateful when a few months ago Michter’s became the first American whiskey to be named the World’s Most Admired Whiskey,” Michter’s President Joseph J. Magliocco said in a press release. “Our production team has always given tremendous consideration to what they feel is ready to release, but after this honor, the stakes seem even higher.”

The 2024 release

Whiskey glass
Thomas Park/Unsplash

Like with all limited-release whiskeys, every batch is a little different. This is part of the fun for fans who purchase it every time it’s released. Because of the honor bestowed on the brand in October, this year’s release feels a little more special to Master Distiller Dan McKee and Master of Maturation Andrew Wilson.

“This a wonderful single barrel whiskey,” Mckee said in a press release. “It’s brimming with all the characteristics that I look for in a special bourbon.”

“We know that Michter’s fans everywhere look forward to our 10-Year Bourbon. We are excited to share the 2024 release, which again is overaged to a beautiful maturity with an excellent nose, creamy texture, and an array of characteristics on the palate that ascend through to the finish, making every drop an enjoyable moment,” said Wilson.

How much does it cost?

Mchter's 10
Michter's

While some ten-year-old bourbons aren’t too pricey, you have to pay a little more if you want a bottle of Michter’s 10-Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon. This limited-release, single-barrel whiskey has a suggested retail price of $185 for a 750ml bottle. And this is before it even gets to the aftermarket. Fans of this bourbon are willing to pay a little more to sip this memorable whiskey.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Benefits of ginger: 6 reasons why you should add it to your grocery list today
Learn how ginger could be an essential superfood for your diet
Ginger on cutting board.

All over the world,ginger is consumed in many ways; these include as a spice, in teas and soups, and more! No matter how you choose to enjoy the superfood, it cannot be denied that there are many benefits of ginger. Due to its anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antioxidant properties, there are six significant ways that ginger can positively affect your health.

It doesn’t require a lot of ginger to make a difference, either! Three to four grams of ginger daily is optimal for the average healthy adult. Any more than this can lead to gastrointestinal distress and heartburn. So as long as you stay within the guidelines, you can include ginger in your diet in various ways and reap the many health benefits it provides.

Read more
You’ll love these popular brandy bottles (all under $40)
We ranked budget brandy bottles
Whiskey on a rock outside near a fire

If you’re a spirit drinker, you’re likely well aware of how great bourbon, single malt Scotch, rye whiskey, aged rum, tequila, and mezcal are for sipping neat or on the rocks. But what about brandy? If you’re like many drinkers, your only image of brandy might be a memory of when you saw your grandpa drinking it on a cold winter night in front of a fireplace. But there’s so much more to this spirit than an old-timey drink enjoyed by geriatrics.

For those unaware, brandy is a spirit made from distilled wine as well as a variety of other fermented fruit juices (blackberry, apple, cherry, and more). Its name is a reference to the Dutch word brandewijn which roughly translates to “burnt wine”.

Read more
The best pre-workout meals – everything you need to know
Maximizing athletic performance in the gym requires the right nutrition beforehand
Man eating before a workout

As in most things in fitness, there is never going to be a one-size-fits-all situation. Whether that's diet, exercise, routines, supplements, habits, the list goes on, just because something works for someone else does not mean it will work for you. A pretty commonly asked question on that fact is whether you should eat a pre-workout meal.

First thing, you need to establish which group you fall into. Do you feel fully optimized during your session, either with or without food? Some people feel less sluggish on an empty stomach and love to recover with a feast. Others feel lethargic and struggle throughout without proper fuel. If you're the latter, this article is for you. If you aren't sure, try both for a couple of weeks and compare your training performance.

Read more