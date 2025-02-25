Michter’s launches 2025 US*1 Barrel Strength Rye

Table of Contents Table of Contents Michter’s US*1 Barrel Strength Rye Where can I buy it?

Fans of award-winning whiskeys eagerly await the launch of Michter’s special releases, such as its beloved 10-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Toasted Barrel Finish Sour Mash, Barrel Strength Bourbon, and more. Recently, the brand announced the release of the 2025 edition of its popular Michter’s US*1 Barrel Strength Rye.

Michter’s US*1 Barrel Strength Rye

Made in the Kentucky style, Michter’s US*1 Barrel Strength Rye is crafted with a mash bill of mostly rye, with corn and malted barley included as well. It’s matured in fire-charred, new American oak barrels. Since this is a single-barrel expression, each barrel was bottled at its specific proof. The alcohol range goes from 107.4 to 115.2, with the average being 110.5.

According to Michter’s, the result s a multi-layered, complex sipping whiskey known for flavors like butterscotch, cinnamon, and candied cherries on the nose. Sipping it reveals flavors like caramel and vanilla. The finish is dry, oaky, and gently spicy.

“We often have people at a tasting that say they are not rye drinkers, but when they taste Michter’s they are surprised by how much they enjoy it,” Michter’s Master Distiller Dan McKee said in a press release.

“This Kentucky style rye at barrel strength is another fantastic way to enjoy the traditional characteristics of a rye whiskey while offering a nice balance of sweetness and spice.”

Where can I buy it?

This is a limited-release expression, and it won’t be available forever. If you want a bottle to add to your collection, it’s currently available at select retailers for the suggested retail price of $120 for a 750ml bottle.