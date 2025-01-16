 Skip to main content
Garrard County Distilling is relaunching its flagship bourbon

Garrard County Distilling is relaunching All Nations Bourbon

By
Garrard County Distilling Co
Garrard County Distilling Co

Opened in January of 2024, Garrard County Distilling Co. is a massive independent distillery located in Kentucky with a 50,000-square-foot distillery and two 20,000-square-foot barrelhouses. Today, the brand announced it’s relaunching its entire whiskey lineup beginning with its new flagship whiskey called All Nations Kentucky Straight Bourbon.

All Nations Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Garrard County Distilling Co
Garrard County Distilling Co

This award-winning whiskey is made up of existing stocks from well-known distilleries all over the Blue Grass State. A blend of 5-7-year old bourbons, the mash bills are: 75% corn, 12% rye, 13% malted barley; 70% corn, 21% rye, 9% malted barley; and 64% corn, 24% rye, 12% malted barley, respectively.

The barrels that make it up were first matured in #4 alligator char barrels in Clermont, Danville, Owensboro, and Boston, Kentucky. The final aging occurred at Garrard County Distilling.

According to the brand, the result is a 96-proof, memorable whiskey that begins with a nose of leather, clove, spices, vanilla beans, caramelized sugar, and toasted marshmallows. The palate is a mix of pears, honey, black tea, and tobacco smoke. The finish is a mix of candied nuts and cracked black pepper.

The name is a reference to the poster that adorned bar walls in the late 1800s during a woman named Carry (or Carrie) Nation’s radical temperance movement. Born in Garrard County, she would attack bars and saloons with her hatchet. Establishments would put up posters that stated: “All Nations Welcome Except Carrie.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey in a glass in a dark room
Ignatiev / iStock

All Nations Kentucky Straight Bourbon is currently available in Georgia, Kentucky, and Tennessee. It can also be purchased at the distillery’s website for the suggested retail price of $39.99.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
