Garrard County Distilling is relaunching its flagship bourbon

Opened in January of 2024, Garrard County Distilling Co. is a massive independent distillery located in Kentucky with a 50,000-square-foot distillery and two 20,000-square-foot barrelhouses. Today, the brand announced it’s relaunching its entire whiskey lineup beginning with its new flagship whiskey called All Nations Kentucky Straight Bourbon.

This award-winning whiskey is made up of existing stocks from well-known distilleries all over the Blue Grass State. A blend of 5-7-year old bourbons, the mash bills are: 75% corn, 12% rye, 13% malted barley; 70% corn, 21% rye, 9% malted barley; and 64% corn, 24% rye, 12% malted barley, respectively.

The barrels that make it up were first matured in #4 alligator char barrels in Clermont, Danville, Owensboro, and Boston, Kentucky. The final aging occurred at Garrard County Distilling.

According to the brand, the result is a 96-proof, memorable whiskey that begins with a nose of leather, clove, spices, vanilla beans, caramelized sugar, and toasted marshmallows. The palate is a mix of pears, honey, black tea, and tobacco smoke. The finish is a mix of candied nuts and cracked black pepper.

The name is a reference to the poster that adorned bar walls in the late 1800s during a woman named Carry (or Carrie) Nation’s radical temperance movement. Born in Garrard County, she would attack bars and saloons with her hatchet. Establishments would put up posters that stated: “All Nations Welcome Except Carrie.”

Where can I buy it?

All Nations Kentucky Straight Bourbon is currently available in Georgia, Kentucky, and Tennessee. It can also be purchased at the distillery’s website for the suggested retail price of $39.99.

