Wyoming Whiskey is releasing a new whiskey for Grizzly 399

Wyoming Whiskey Queen of the Tetons was made for a special reason

If you read the label for Wyoming Whiskey’s newest expression, you might wonder who the “Queen of the Tetons” is. Well, that’s kind of a sad story as the aforementioned queen wasn’t a member of some mountainous royal family but a beloved bear called Grizzly 399 that was struck and killed by a car near Grand Teton National Park in October. This whiskey was made to pay tribute to the popular Wyoming icon.

You probably saw headlines about the death of Grizzly 399, as it wasn’t just any bear. A well-known bear in the Yellowstone ecosystem for photographers and tourists, she was a towering seven feet tall and weighed over 400 pounds. At the time of her death, she was twenty-eight years old, having raised at least eighteen cubs.

Wyoming Whiskey Queen of the Tetons

Wyoming Whiskey
Wyoming Whiskey

According to the brand, this 99-proof straight bourbon whiskey is known for its nose of honey, berries, and cinnamon. The palate is a mix of white chocolate, red fruit, and brown sugar. The finish is lingering and warming and ends with a mix of spicy ginger and toasted vanilla beans.

In remembrance of Grizzly 399, Wyoming Whiskey is donating $20,000 to the Grand Teton National Park Foundation. The funds will support grizzly bear conservation, education, and research programs. The bottle’s label features an image of Grizzly 399 shot by well-known nature photographer Thomas Mangelson.

“Grizzly 399 earned her title as the Queen of the Tetons by placing her 28 years of life on display,” Wyoming Whiskey co-founder David DeFazio said in a press release. “She was shrewd, which resulted in her resilience. And her resilience captivated us all.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey glass
Thomas Park / Unsplash

This is a highly limited-edition release. Less than 720 bottles of this exceptional whiskey are available. It can only be purchased at Wyoming Whiskey’s Jackson Barrel House and select retailers in Wyoming for a suggested retail price of $84.99.

