Rod & Hammer’s California Whiskey is releasing a bourbon and having a concert to benefit wildfire relief

Rod & Hammer's has two initiatives to help with the California wildfire relief

By
Regardless of where you live, chances are you’ve seen the devastation of the recent wildfires in Southern California. Rod & Hammer’s California Whiskey recently announced two initiatives to support the wildfire relief efforts.

The first initiative is called “Songs of Solace.” It will be a concert to benefit Los Angeles Wildfire Relief. They’re also announcing the launch of a special-edition whiskey called Wildfire Resilience Straight Bourbon. Both will raise money to help support communities impacted by the wildfires and firefighters working tirelessly to put them out.

Songs of Solace: A Benefit Concert for LA Wildfire Relief

The concert to benefit LA Wildfire Relief will take place on Sunday, January 26, from noon to 8 PM at Rod & Hammer Rock in San Luis Obispo, California. The lineup will include artists like Moonshiner Collective, The Vibe Setters, Funk Junket, Zongo All-Stars, Chris Beland Band, Ryan Delmore, Carbon City Lights, Max Maclaury, Mother Corn Shuckers, and others. 100% of the ticket sales will go to the California Fire Foundation.

“Songs of Solace” is more than a concert—it’s a celebration of community spirit and resilience. “This is an opportunity to come together and support those affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles,” Ryan Orr, talent buyer for SLO Brew Live, said in a press release. “We’re honored to feature such incredible local talent and give back in a meaningful way.”

Wildfire Resilience Straight Bourbon: A Toast to Courage and Community

Not only is Rod & Hammer’s hosting a charity concert, but it’s also releasing a limited-edition bourbon. This unique expression is made to honor the firefighters who bravely fought the California wildfires and provide support to the California Fire Foundation.

“At Rod & Hammer’s, we believe in turning gratitude into action,” Rodney Cegelski, Co-founder at Rod & Hammer’s, said in a press release. “This handcrafted bourbon symbolizes resilience and courage while directly benefiting those affected by the fires.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey in a glass
Giorgio Trovato / Unsplash

If you want to do your part to help by purchasing The Wildfire Resilience Straight Bourbon, it’s available at Rod & Hammer’s tasting room and online store for $50. Proceeds of its sale will benefit the California Fire Foundation.

Buy Now

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York.
