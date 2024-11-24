Redwood Empire is set to launch a new single battel program

California-based Redwood Empire is well-known for its unique, limited-edition whiskeys. Recently, the popular brand announced the launch of its new single-barrel program. The launch includes two whiskeys crafted from hand-picked barrels: Haystack Needle Bourbon and Haystack Needle Rye.

The whiskeys

The single-barrel program consists of 100% grain-to-glass whiskeys. Each barrel included is different, and for the launch, the brand selected a bourbon and a rye whiskey. Only a limited number of barrels are produced every day to create these whiskeys. This allows the distillers to have a close relationship with the whiskeys and better understand the aromas and flavors they’ll find when they bottle them.

“We have a deep connection with every barrel we make, and a dedication to quality guides us through every step of the whiskey-making process,” Jeff Duckhorn, master distiller at Redwood Empire Whiskey, said in a press release. “We only distill four barrels a day and are focused on crafting spirits that truly express the grain character.”

Not only is the whiskey in the new single barrel series noteworthy, but the bottles themselves are also guaranteed to be a talking point among your friends. The artistic, natural design features a Redwood bar texture inspired by the trees the brand is named for. Created in collaboration with Stranger & Stranger, the labels highlight the natural beauty of the Redwoods while detailing the brand’s sustainability practices.

Where can I buy it?

If you want to add either of these single-barrel whiskeys to the whiskey collection, you can purchase them both on Redwood Empire’s website and select retailers throughout the US for the suggested retail price of $149.99.

