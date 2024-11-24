 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Redwood Empire Whiskey is launching Haystack Needle Single Barrel Program

Redwood Empire is set to launch a new single battel program

By
Whiskey
Unsplash/Patrick Fore

California-based Redwood Empire is well-known for its unique, limited-edition whiskeys. Recently, the popular brand announced the launch of its new single-barrel program. The launch includes two whiskeys crafted from hand-picked barrels: Haystack Needle Bourbon and Haystack Needle Rye.

The whiskeys

Redwood Emnpire
Redwood Emnpire

The single-barrel program consists of 100% grain-to-glass whiskeys. Each barrel included is different, and for the launch, the brand selected a bourbon and a rye whiskey. Only a limited number of barrels are produced every day to create these whiskeys. This allows the distillers to have a close relationship with the whiskeys and better understand the aromas and flavors they’ll find when they bottle them.

Recommended Videos

“We have a deep connection with every barrel we make, and a dedication to quality guides us through every step of the whiskey-making process,” Jeff Duckhorn, master distiller at Redwood Empire Whiskey, said in a press release. “We only distill four barrels a day and are focused on crafting spirits that truly express the grain character.”

Related

Not only is the whiskey in the new single barrel series noteworthy, but the bottles themselves are also guaranteed to be a talking point among your friends. The artistic, natural design features a Redwood bar texture inspired by the trees the brand is named for. Created in collaboration with Stranger & Stranger, the labels highlight the natural beauty of the Redwoods while detailing the brand’s sustainability practices.

Where can I buy it?

Redwood Emnpire
Redwood Emnpire

If you want to add either of these single-barrel whiskeys to the whiskey collection, you can purchase them both on Redwood Empire’s website and select retailers throughout the US for the suggested retail price of $149.99.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Wolves recently launched its first flagship American single malt whiskey
Wolves is joining the American single malt whiskey craze
Wolves

Co-founded by streetwear designers James Bond (of UNDEFEATED) and Jon Buscemi (of Buscemi Truff), California's Wolves Whiskey is beginning to gain a following thanks to its outstanding whiskeys. Previously, the brand received acclaim for its limited-edition whiskeys.

That said, Wolves is finally ready to focus on building its collection of year-round flagship expressions. Surprisingly, the newest addition to the collection isn't a bourbon, rye whiskey, or some other style commonly associated with American whiskeys. It's a tribute to the whiskey-makers across the pond who came before us and are still crafting noteworthy single malt whiskies today. That's right, Wolves' first flagship expression is an American single malt whiskey.
Wolves American Single Malt Whiskey

Read more
Spirit Hound Distillers launches sherry cask-finished American single malt whisky
Fans of sherry finished Scotch whisky will love this American take
Spirit Hound

If you’re a fan of Scotch from distilleries like The Macallan, Glenfarclas, and GlenDronach, you know all about the appeal of sherry-finished single malt whiskies. Well, we’re here to tell you that you don’t have to go all the way to the Scottish Highlands to find great sherry-finished single malt whisky.

There are expressions made right here in the US. A great example is Colorado’s award-winning Spirit Hound Distillers and its upcoming release of its Sherry Cask-Finished American Single Malt Whisky.
Spirit Hound Sherry Cask-Finished American Single Malt Whisky

Read more
Puerto Rican Rum brand Ron del Barrilito is launching a 27-year old rum
This new rum from Ron del Barrilito spent almost three decades maturing
Ron del Barrilito

When you think of Puerto Rican rum, you might initially think of Bacardi. This isn’t surprising since it’s one of the most popular and most accessible rum brands in the world. But it’s not the first rum brand founded on the island. The oldest brand still operating on the island is Ron del Barrilito, founded in 1880. Bacardi was actually founded in Cuba before moving to Cuba in the 1930s.

Renowned, timeless brand Ron del Barrilito is set to release the second edition of Pedro Fernández Selection II, named for its founder, Don Pedro Fernández. This 27-year-old rum was first launched last year and was so popular that the brand decided to release it again.
Pedro Fernández Selection II

Read more