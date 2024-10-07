 Skip to main content
Redwood Empire Whiskey is releasing two new unique expressions

They're releasing a bottled-in-bond bourbon and a rye whiskey

By
Redwood Empire
Redwood Empire

Redwood Empire Whiskey has made quite a name for itself in the last few years thanks to its well-made, award-winning expressions crafted and aged in the “ancient forest of the Redwood Empire” in California.

Recently, the brand launched two new expressions. Both are award-winning bottled-in-bond whiskeys from the 100% grain-to-glass, artisanal whisky outfit. The first is Grizzly Beast Bourbon and the second is Rocket Top Rye.

Grizzly Beast Bourbon

Redwood Empire Grizzly Beast
Redwood Empire

Distilled in 2019, this bottled-in-bond bourbon was matured for a full five years in the temperate weather of Northern California. This is Batch 004 of this sublime whiskey. Every batch of this popular whiskey is slightly different, making it a must-have for collectors.

Made with a mash bill of 69% corn, 18% rye, 9% wheat, and 5% malted barley, it’s known for its nose of cherry cola and rhubarb pie and a palate of nutmeg, sticky toffee, and cedar.

Rocket Top Rye

Redwood Empire Rocket Top Rye
Redwood Empire

Rocket top Rye is also made under the strict rules of the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897. It was also aged in Northern California. This whiskey was originally sourced, but the only change made by Redwood Empire was the addition of water from the Russian River Valley Aquifer.

Made with a mash bill of 89% Rye, 5% Wheat, and 6% Malt Barley, this three-grain rye whiskey was matured for five full years in oak barrels. This result is a 100-proof sipping whiskey with notes of cinnamon and mascarpone on the nose and dried fruit, tobacco, and adobo pepper on the palate.

Where can I buy these expressions?

Redwood Empire
Redwood Empire

These award-winning expressions are available at retailers throughout the US and at Redwood Empire Whiskey’s website for a suggested retail price of $89 for each one.

