Bottled-in-bond whiskey is a great sipper for fall

We look for whiskeys with a little more oomph when autumn rolls around. And by that, we mean higher alcohol content to warm our bones on those chilly fall evenings. Cask-strength whiskey does the trick, but sometimes we don’t want to sip a 160-proof spirit. That’s why we believe that bottled-in-bond whiskey is the perfect fall spirit if you’re looking for the sweet spot between warming and balanced.

For those unaware of the term, bottle-in-bond whiskeys must fit a few criteria. It all goes back to the late 1800s when Congress passed the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897 to protect consumers and distillers from counterfeit whiskey. It’s not just a random phrase that distillers slap on a bottle. To be considered a bottled-in-bond whiskey, it must be matured for at least four full years in a federally bonded warehouse, it must be bottled at exactly 100-proof and produced at a single distillery in a single distilling season. Now, let’s take a look at some examples of the best bottled-in-bond whiskey on the market.

Fall’s best bottled-in-bond whiskeys

Now that you have learned a little bit about bottled-in-bond whiskey, the time has come to find some to add to your collection. Lucky for you, we did the work (drinking) for you. We found the best bottled-in-bond whiskeys to drink this fall, winter, and all year long. Below, you’ll find some of our favorites. Keep scrolling to see them all.

Old Grand-Dad Bonded

When it comes to underrated, bargain-priced classic bottled-in-bon whiskeys, it’s difficult to beat the appeal of Old Grand-Dad Bonded Bourbon. Adhering to the rules in place, this high-rye bourbon is well-known for its spicy, cinnamon-forward flavor profile featuring peppery rye, vanilla beans, caramel, and oak. It’s well-suited for mixing into fall cocktails like the Manhattan, Sazerac, and Old Fashioned.

Heaven Hill Bottled-in-Bond

Heaven Hill is a big name in the whiskey world. It makes myriad well-known brands like Larceny and Elijah Craig. It also makes one of the best bottled-in-bond whiskeys on the market. We’re talking about Heaven Hill Bottled-in-Bond. Matured for seven full years in charred oak barrels, this 100-proof bourbon is known for its palate of sweet honey, toffee, oak, vanilla beans, and peppery rye spice.

George Dickel Bottled-In-Bond

While Jack Daniel’s might be the most well-known whiskey maker in Tennessee, it’s not the only notable one. George Dickel is home to a wide array of award-winning whiskeys as well. One of its best is its George Dickel Bottled-In-Bond. This 100-proof Tennessee whiskey was made with a mash bill of 84% corn, 8% rye, and 8% malted barley. Matured for at least thirteen full years, this award-winning whiskey is well-known for its complex flavors of maple candy, orchard fruits, candied pecans, caramel, vanilla, and oaky wood.

Henry McKenna Single Barrel Bottled-In-Bond

This award-winning whiskey was named for an Irish immigrant named (you guessed it) Henry McKenna who used his old-world whiskey recipes to make bourbon. Known for its sublime balance, this 100-proof sipping whiskey was matured for a full ten years in charred oak barrels. The result is a memorable bourbon that begins with a nose of charred oak, toffee, and vanilla and moves into a palate of honey, oak, vanilla, toffee, and gentle wintry spices.

Kings County Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon

Kings County is well-known for its award-winning whiskeys. Its Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon is no different. Made with 80% corn and 20% malted barley, this bourbon is 100-proof bourbon is matured for a full seven years in charred American oak barrels. On the nose, you’ll be greeted with scents of honey, ripe berries, toasted coconut, vanilla, and gentle spices. Sipping it reveals flavors like caramelized sugar, dried fruits, vanilla beans, oak, and baking spices. The finish is sweet, and warming, and leaves you craving more.

Jack Daniel’s Bonded Rye Whiskey

While you’ll find a lot of bottled-in-bond bourbons on the market, this isn’t the only bonded style of whiskey available. Jack Daniel’s makes a popular bonded rye whiskey. This 100-proof spicy sipping whiskey begins with a mash bill of 70% rye, 18% corn, and 12% malted barley. It was matured for at least four full years (although many believe it’s aged for seven years) in federally bonded warehouses. The result is a complex, nuanced whiskey that starts with a nose of maple candy, orchard fruits, vanilla, oak, and peppery rye. Sipping it reveals hints of treacle, maple syrup, vanilla, oak, and cracked black pepper.

Bottom line

There are a lot of bottled-in-bond whiskeys to choose from. The key is finding the right one for you. Add it to your home bar cart and enjoy it all autumn long (and well into the winter). We hope our above selections will send you in the right direction and help you on your bottle-in-bond journey.