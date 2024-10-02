 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Warm up with these bottled-in-bond whiskeys this fall

Bottled-in-bond whiskey is a great sipper for fall

By
Whiskey in a glass next a person
YesMore Content / Unsplash

We look for whiskeys with a little more oomph when autumn rolls around. And by that, we mean higher alcohol content to warm our bones on those chilly fall evenings. Cask-strength whiskey does the trick, but sometimes we don’t want to sip a 160-proof spirit. That’s why we believe that bottled-in-bond whiskey is the perfect fall spirit if you’re looking for the sweet spot between warming and balanced.

For those unaware of the term, bottle-in-bond whiskeys must fit a few criteria. It all goes back to the late 1800s when Congress passed the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897 to protect consumers and distillers from counterfeit whiskey. It’s not just a random phrase that distillers slap on a bottle. To be considered a bottled-in-bond whiskey, it must be matured for at least four full years in a federally bonded warehouse, it must be bottled at exactly 100-proof and produced at a single distillery in a single distilling season. Now, let’s take a look at some examples of the best bottled-in-bond whiskey on the market.

Recommended Videos

Fall’s best bottled-in-bond whiskeys

Glass of whiskey with ice cubes served on wooden planks.
Jag_cz / Shutterstock

Now that you have learned a little bit about bottled-in-bond whiskey, the time has come to find some to add to your collection. Lucky for you, we did the work (drinking) for you. We found the best bottled-in-bond whiskeys to drink this fall, winter, and all year long. Below, you’ll find some of our favorites. Keep scrolling to see them all.

Related

Old Grand-Dad Bonded

Old Grand-Dad Bonded
Old Grand-Dad

When it comes to underrated, bargain-priced classic bottled-in-bon whiskeys, it’s difficult to beat the appeal of Old Grand-Dad Bonded Bourbon. Adhering to the rules in place, this high-rye bourbon is well-known for its spicy, cinnamon-forward flavor profile featuring peppery rye, vanilla beans, caramel, and oak. It’s well-suited for mixing into fall cocktails like the Manhattan, Sazerac, and Old Fashioned.

Heaven Hill Bottled-in-Bond

Heaven Hill Bottled-in-Bond
Heaven Hill Bottled-in-Bond

Heaven Hill is a big name in the whiskey world. It makes myriad well-known brands like Larceny and Elijah Craig. It also makes one of the best bottled-in-bond whiskeys on the market. We’re talking about Heaven Hill Bottled-in-Bond. Matured for seven full years in charred oak barrels, this 100-proof bourbon is known for its palate of sweet honey, toffee, oak, vanilla beans, and peppery rye spice.

George Dickel Bottled-In-Bond

George Dickel Bottled-In-Bond
George Dickel

While Jack Daniel’s might be the most well-known whiskey maker in Tennessee, it’s not the only notable one. George Dickel is home to a wide array of award-winning whiskeys as well. One of its best is its George Dickel Bottled-In-Bond. This 100-proof Tennessee whiskey was made with a mash bill of 84% corn, 8% rye, and 8% malted barley. Matured for at least thirteen full years, this award-winning whiskey is well-known for its complex flavors of maple candy, orchard fruits, candied pecans, caramel, vanilla, and oaky wood.

Henry McKenna Single Barrel Bottled-In-Bond

Henry McKenna Single Barrel
Heaven Hill

This award-winning whiskey was named for an Irish immigrant named (you guessed it) Henry McKenna who used his old-world whiskey recipes to make bourbon. Known for its sublime balance, this 100-proof sipping whiskey was matured for a full ten years in charred oak barrels. The result is a memorable bourbon that begins with a nose of charred oak, toffee, and vanilla and moves into a palate of honey, oak, vanilla, toffee, and gentle wintry spices.

Kings County Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon

Kings County Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon
Kings County

Kings County is well-known for its award-winning whiskeys. Its Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon is no different. Made with 80% corn and 20% malted barley, this bourbon is 100-proof bourbon is matured for a full seven years in charred American oak barrels. On the nose, you’ll be greeted with scents of honey, ripe berries, toasted coconut, vanilla, and gentle spices. Sipping it reveals flavors like caramelized sugar, dried fruits, vanilla beans, oak, and baking spices. The finish is sweet, and warming, and leaves you craving more.

Jack Daniel’s Bonded Rye Whiskey

Jack Daniel’s Bonded Rye Whiskey
Jack Daniel’s

While you’ll find a lot of bottled-in-bond bourbons on the market, this isn’t the only bonded style of whiskey available. Jack Daniel’s makes a popular bonded rye whiskey. This 100-proof spicy sipping whiskey begins with a mash bill of 70% rye, 18% corn, and 12% malted barley. It was matured for at least four full years (although many believe it’s aged for seven years) in federally bonded warehouses. The result is a complex, nuanced whiskey that starts with a nose of maple candy, orchard fruits, vanilla, oak, and peppery rye. Sipping it reveals hints of treacle, maple syrup, vanilla, oak, and cracked black pepper.

Bottom line

Whiskey in a glass
Maksym Tymchyk 🇺🇦 / Unsplash

There are a lot of bottled-in-bond whiskeys to choose from. The key is finding the right one for you. Add it to your home bar cart and enjoy it all autumn long (and well into the winter). We hope our above selections will send you in the right direction and help you on your bottle-in-bond journey.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Classic cocktails: How to make everyone’s favorite drinks
Learn to make these popular drinks
Manhattan

If you’re a fan of mixed drinks, you’ve probably heard references to the "cocktail renaissance." From around 2003 through 2019, we were in the midst of a mixology movement. This is when bartending changed from simply a job to an exciting career.

It’s also a period when cocktailing became more of an art form and brought us countless pioneering, creative bartenders from Tacoma to Tampa. It also brought with it a return to historical, classic drinks that might have otherwise fallen out of favor or have been forgotten in time.

Read more
Get cozy with these fall rum cocktails
From a rum hot toddy to a rum old fashioned, these cocktails fit perfectly with the fall mood
fall rum cocktails jpeg image 70

With the leaving turning to golden and red, and the nights getting cold and arriving earlier, fall is a time of year that is perfect for getting comfortable and cozy. And when it comes to fall cocktails, there are some classic options you'll find featuring spicy flavors, pumpkin flavors, and apple flavors. One spirit that goes particularly well with these sorts of flavors is rum, thanks to its rich, caramel flavor profile.

You'll find popular fall cocktails featuring spiced rum, which is sweet and spicy and makes for great drinks like a Hot Buttered Rum. But there are options for both spiced rum and classic rums that are perfect for fall, like these suggestions below.
Hot Toddy

Read more
A perfectly made Campari Spritz is even better than its Aperol cousin
Swap out the Aperol for Campari instead
Campari Sprtiz

If you’re a refreshing, effervescent cocktail fan, you probably enjoy a nice Aperol Spritz occasionally. Created in Venice, Italy, in 1920, this simple before-dinner drink is made simply with Aperol (an Italian bitter liqueur), soda water, and prosecco (Italian sparkling wine). It’s a perfectly bubbly, sweet, and citrusy drink for the waning summer days (and warm fall days ahead).

But perhaps you’d prefer the drink to have a little more bitterness and a little less overall citrus sweetness. Lucky for you, there’s an easy change. Simply swap out the Aperol for the more bittersweet, intense Campari for a more complex, boozier Spritz.
The difference between Campari and Aperol

Read more