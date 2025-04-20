 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Tacoma’s food scene is quietly thriving — here’s where to start

Here's where to eat in Washington's third-largest city

By
Chez Lafayette, Tacoma, Washington
Chez Lafayette / Facebook

The Evergreen State has so much to offer, from high desert expanses and exciting American Viticultural Areas to ocean beaches and the new Seattle waterfront. In between, there are some Washington gems that can get overlooked, Like Tacoma, a good-sized city with an above-average culinary presence.

Set just outside of Seattle, Tacoma boasts about 230,000 people, a charming downtown, and beautiful views of the Puget Sound. It’s a convenient day trip from the Emerald City or Portland and is also a great respite from traffic, should you just be passing through. Either way, a stop in Tacoma is in order, if only for an outstanding meal.

Recommended Videos

They call Tacoma the City of Destiny, as it was once the western end of the transcontinental railroad. Today, it’s a bustling civic area with a layout that’s easy on the eyes. And if you like food, you’ll very much like Tacoma.

Related

Here are the best places to eat and drink in Tacoma.

Corbeau

Shucked oysters
Mitili Mitili / Unsplash

Self-described as Franco-Tacoman, Corbeau hits so many appealing notes. Start with some local oysters or a salad made with cauliflower, huckleberry, and kale before trying some iteration of frites. There are larger plates, too, featuring down-home goodness like chicken with honey vinegar sauce or chickpea ragout.

The wines-by-the-glass list is well curated and the cocktails are a must. Go with something a little different, like the No Big Dill, made with pisco, aquavit, salty lime cordial, and vegan foam. There’s some great mixology at play, spanning every corner of the taste map and incorporating ingredients ranging from eucalypts and five spices to saffron-infused vodka.

Cuerno Bravo Prime Steakhouse & Cantina

Cuerno Bravo Steakhouse, Tacoma, Washington
Cuerno Bravo Prime Steakhouse & Cantina / Facebook

Focusing on Mexican-style meats, Cuerno Bravo offers a true culinary experience through and through. Part refined cantina, part steakhouse, the place waves its magic wand at every part of the cow. The steak options are impressive, as are the South-of-the-Border-influenced dishes, like the ribeye tacos, arroz, and molletes. This one is for the meat eaters, with prime options like barley-fed Angus and varying styles of Wagyu from different corners of the globe.

Da Tiki Hut

Da Tiki Hut, Tacoma, Washington
Da Tiki Hut / Facebook

Hawaiian is the theme at this tiki paradise set in the Pacific Northwest. It’s a particularly nice escape from the gray that tends to settle in on the region. Pop into Da Tiki Hut and have yourself a plate lunch, loco moco, or chicken katsu. There’s also Kalua pig, plenty of musubi, and poke, not to mention sweets like Dole Whip and pineapple upside-down cake. Do explore the tiki cocktails, as the list is handsome and full of all the staples, served in the appropriate vessels with the appropriate flair.

Harbor Lights

Harbor Lights Tacoma, Washington
Harbor Lights / Facebook

Like dinner with a view? Harbor Lights touts fresh seafood on the waterfront, with sweeping panoramas of Commencement Bay. The place dates back to 1959, when it was launched by an Eastern European immigrant. It’s since become known for healthy portions, a fine happy hour, and three-course sunset dinners. Try the chowder or pull from the oyster list en route to some fish and chips or the blackened rockfish. And what of the drinks? Strong and more than serviceable.

Wooden City

Wooden City Spokane.
Mark Stock / The Manual

Wooden City has grown into a small chain, with locations in Tacoma, Spokane, Greenlake, and even Chatanooga. The farm-fresh menu is great, accented by a healthy drinks program. Park yourself at the ample bar and order the blistered Hungarian peppers and smoked salmon toast. Wash it down with a local draft beer (or draft cocktail), or something a little more involved, like the Pieces of Eight, made with bourbon, Fernet, pineapple, cinnamon, and peach. There’s a great NA program and a solid wine list to boot. If you’re really hungry, dig into the country-style pork chop or try some wood-fired pizza.

Chez Lafayette

Chez Lafayette Tacoma, Washington
Chez Lafayette / Facebook

Creole cuisine is one of the most fascinating genres of food out there. It’s also what Chez Lafayette specializes in. This standout downtown eatery does all of the New Orleans dishes right, from fried catfish to fried chicken and gumbo. It’s an impressively run brasserie with an amazing interior. And be sure to pair things up with a proper Southern cocktail or food-friendly wine.

E9 Brewing Co.

E9 Brewery Tacoma.
Mark Stock / The Manual

It would be hard to create a list set in the Pacific Northwest without including at least one exceptional brewpub. E9 Brewing Co. does great sour beers features pizza on the food menu. Tacoma’s pioneering craft brewery got its start back in 1995. This writer happens to think these are some of the best fruit beers out there, which pair nicely with savory pizza. In addition to a lengthy list of colorful pizzas, there’s Filipino food from the Jan Parker Cookery available. Think grilled banana, pork shoulder treated to calamansi, and lumpia (like spring rolls).

Three Hearts

Three Hearts Tacoma, Washington
Three Hearts

Where to eat breakfast? Head up to the Hilltop neighborhood to Three Hearts for excellent coffee and pastries, both savory and sweet. The menu includes Dutch babies, breakfast sandwiches, and quiche, and there are even lunch options. The caffeinated beverages are stellar, and if you’re looking to change lanes, try a house cocktail, beer, cider, or a splash from their amari list.

More restaurants are slated to open later this year, including the much-anticipated Reyna Filipina Kitchen. The future is bright. But there’s history, too, just as the Parkway Tavern, established in 1935 (and very much worth a visit).

If you’re thinking about hitting the Pacific Northwest, check out our Washington state wine guide. The days are getting longer and vacation is right around the corner. Perhaps this year, you can make it a food and drink-based holiday.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
The ultimate Valentine’s escape for pet parents is here: ‘Fur-Ever Yours’ at Paséa Hotel & Spa
Enjoy a fun-filled getaway with your furry friend
The Meritage Collection

Who says Valentine’s Day is just for couples? If your true love has four paws, Paséa Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach has the perfect getaway for you and your dog. Perched above the beach with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean, this modern hotel is offering the ‘Fur-Ever Yours’ package, a unique Valentine’s escape designed to pamper both pet parents and their furry companions.

This special package lets you and your dog enjoy luxurious accommodations, including a Barkuterie Board (a special snack board for your pet) and the convenience of waived pet fees. It’s the ultimate way to celebrate your bond and enjoy an unforgettable experience at one of California’s most beautiful beachfront hotels.
Fur-Ever Yours: the details

Read more
Norway is inviting remote workers for a free spring retreat – here’s how to apply
Enjoy remote work from one of Opera's Hygge Desks
Hygge Desk

If you’ve ever dreamed of working remotely from a cozy cabin in the Norwegian wilderness, now’s your chance. Norwegian web browser company Opera is offering ten lucky remote workers a free week-long stay in some of the country’s most breathtaking locations, all in the name of testing out their ‘hygge desks’ in the ultimate environment.

Hygge, a Scandinavian concept of coziness, comfort, and calm, is at the heart of Opera’s initiative. The company has integrated this philosophy into its browser, ensuring users can browse the web with ease and relaxation. Now, they’re taking the experience a step further by creating hygge desks – workspaces designed to eliminate distractions and enhance the joy of everyday browsing, whether through warm lighting, serene surroundings, or stunning views of nature.

Read more
Elite status match returns at United — here’s how to apply
United's Elite status match program is back
united airlines elite status match b777a

United Airlines’ status match program for 2025 just debuted, giving top-tier loyalty members from competitors a chance to earn equal status in the MileagePlus program. The 2025 MileagePlus Premier Status Match Challenge went live on January 8 and runs through June 30. 
The airlines eligible for United’s status match

Eligible frequent flyer programs include Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards, JetBlue Airways True Blue, British Airways, Alaska Airlines MVP elite status, Delta Air Lines Medallion level, American Airlines AAdvantage elite status, and more. Those who qualify will be upgraded for 120 days to Premier Silver, Premier Gold, or Premier Platinum status. That happens after completing an “activating” flight on United or United Express within 90 days. Prospective customers can apply via form on the United website.

Read more