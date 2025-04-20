Tacoma’s food scene is quietly thriving — here’s where to start

Table of Contents Table of Contents Corbeau Cuerno Bravo Prime Steakhouse & Cantina Da Tiki Hut Harbor Lights Wooden City Chez Lafayette E9 Brewing Co. Three Hearts

The Evergreen State has so much to offer, from high desert expanses and exciting American Viticultural Areas to ocean beaches and the new Seattle waterfront. In between, there are some Washington gems that can get overlooked, Like Tacoma, a good-sized city with an above-average culinary presence.

Set just outside of Seattle, Tacoma boasts about 230,000 people, a charming downtown, and beautiful views of the Puget Sound. It’s a convenient day trip from the Emerald City or Portland and is also a great respite from traffic, should you just be passing through. Either way, a stop in Tacoma is in order, if only for an outstanding meal.

They call Tacoma the City of Destiny, as it was once the western end of the transcontinental railroad. Today, it’s a bustling civic area with a layout that’s easy on the eyes. And if you like food, you’ll very much like Tacoma.

Here are the best places to eat and drink in Tacoma.

Corbeau

Self-described as Franco-Tacoman, Corbeau hits so many appealing notes. Start with some local oysters or a salad made with cauliflower, huckleberry, and kale before trying some iteration of frites. There are larger plates, too, featuring down-home goodness like chicken with honey vinegar sauce or chickpea ragout.

The wines-by-the-glass list is well curated and the cocktails are a must. Go with something a little different, like the No Big Dill, made with pisco, aquavit, salty lime cordial, and vegan foam. There’s some great mixology at play, spanning every corner of the taste map and incorporating ingredients ranging from eucalypts and five spices to saffron-infused vodka.

Cuerno Bravo Prime Steakhouse & Cantina

Focusing on Mexican-style meats, Cuerno Bravo offers a true culinary experience through and through. Part refined cantina, part steakhouse, the place waves its magic wand at every part of the cow. The steak options are impressive, as are the South-of-the-Border-influenced dishes, like the ribeye tacos, arroz, and molletes. This one is for the meat eaters, with prime options like barley-fed Angus and varying styles of Wagyu from different corners of the globe.

Da Tiki Hut

Hawaiian is the theme at this tiki paradise set in the Pacific Northwest. It’s a particularly nice escape from the gray that tends to settle in on the region. Pop into Da Tiki Hut and have yourself a plate lunch, loco moco, or chicken katsu. There’s also Kalua pig, plenty of musubi, and poke, not to mention sweets like Dole Whip and pineapple upside-down cake. Do explore the tiki cocktails, as the list is handsome and full of all the staples, served in the appropriate vessels with the appropriate flair.

Harbor Lights

Like dinner with a view? Harbor Lights touts fresh seafood on the waterfront, with sweeping panoramas of Commencement Bay. The place dates back to 1959, when it was launched by an Eastern European immigrant. It’s since become known for healthy portions, a fine happy hour, and three-course sunset dinners. Try the chowder or pull from the oyster list en route to some fish and chips or the blackened rockfish. And what of the drinks? Strong and more than serviceable.

Wooden City

Wooden City has grown into a small chain, with locations in Tacoma, Spokane, Greenlake, and even Chatanooga. The farm-fresh menu is great, accented by a healthy drinks program. Park yourself at the ample bar and order the blistered Hungarian peppers and smoked salmon toast. Wash it down with a local draft beer (or draft cocktail), or something a little more involved, like the Pieces of Eight, made with bourbon, Fernet, pineapple, cinnamon, and peach. There’s a great NA program and a solid wine list to boot. If you’re really hungry, dig into the country-style pork chop or try some wood-fired pizza.

Chez Lafayette

Creole cuisine is one of the most fascinating genres of food out there. It’s also what Chez Lafayette specializes in. This standout downtown eatery does all of the New Orleans dishes right, from fried catfish to fried chicken and gumbo. It’s an impressively run brasserie with an amazing interior. And be sure to pair things up with a proper Southern cocktail or food-friendly wine.

E9 Brewing Co.

It would be hard to create a list set in the Pacific Northwest without including at least one exceptional brewpub. E9 Brewing Co. does great sour beers features pizza on the food menu. Tacoma’s pioneering craft brewery got its start back in 1995. This writer happens to think these are some of the best fruit beers out there, which pair nicely with savory pizza. In addition to a lengthy list of colorful pizzas, there’s Filipino food from the Jan Parker Cookery available. Think grilled banana, pork shoulder treated to calamansi, and lumpia (like spring rolls).

Three Hearts

Where to eat breakfast? Head up to the Hilltop neighborhood to Three Hearts for excellent coffee and pastries, both savory and sweet. The menu includes Dutch babies, breakfast sandwiches, and quiche, and there are even lunch options. The caffeinated beverages are stellar, and if you’re looking to change lanes, try a house cocktail, beer, cider, or a splash from their amari list.

More restaurants are slated to open later this year, including the much-anticipated Reyna Filipina Kitchen. The future is bright. But there’s history, too, just as the Parkway Tavern, established in 1935 (and very much worth a visit).

If you’re thinking about hitting the Pacific Northwest, check out our Washington state wine guide. The days are getting longer and vacation is right around the corner. Perhaps this year, you can make it a food and drink-based holiday.