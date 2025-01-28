 Skip to main content
Seattle gets the waterfront it deserves

An oasis overlooking the Sound

By
seattle waterfront revitalization futsal
Mark Stock / The Manual

The Emerald City has a revamped waterfront and it has quickly become a main attraction. With sweeping views of the Puget Sound, new bike lanes and paths, and easy access to some of Seattle’s best offerings, Waterfront Park is a must if you’re heading to Washington State’s largest metropolis.

Seattle Aquarium

Seattle Aquarium lobby
Mark Stock / The Manual

While it’s easy just to find a seat and ferry-watch all day, there are tons of other things to do along the revitalized waterfront. The newest wing of the Seattle Aquarium, otherwise known as the Ocean Pavilion, is perhaps most impressive. Featuring massive tanks housing everything from stingrays and guitarfish to Indo-Pacific leopard sharks, the newest section is an awe-inspiring view. The original building is still open and showcases other critters like otters and sea lions.

One could spend an entire day in the newest building, with its impressive diversity of ocean life. I suggest getting tickets in advance and going early in the day for the best experience. And be sure to check out the main tank during feeding time, as the fishy frenzy is fun to witness. If you’re lucky, you might even be close enough to the glass to hear the resident shark chomp down on some crab for breakfast.

The Big Wheel, Pike Place Market, and more

Seattle waterfront at night.
Mark Stock / The Manual

There’s no avoiding the Big Wheel, the massive Ferris wheel on Pier 57. Now almost 13 years old, the spinning array of gondolas lifts guests up 175 feet for incredible views. But if heights aren’t your thing, you can simply watch the apparatus in motion, with its frequent light shows, which use some 500,000 LED bulbs.

Being so central, you’re mere paces from other prime destinations, too. Take the stairs and a skybridge over to Pike Place Market for some smoked salmon samples and lunch, or march a little farther into town for a trippy experience at The Museum of Illusions. The Seattle Art Museum is right nearby as well, a reliable bastion of creative culture so often offering some of the best exhibits on the West Coast.

The design is smart, connecting downtown to the water with a beautiful and expansive promenade. There are cool nooks and crannies to explore and tons of restaurants built into the infrastructure. Best, the old charm of the original piers is mostly maintained, with great new additions that blend in quite well.

Art is central to the project, with eye-catching murals from indigenous Pacific Northwest communities like the Cowlitz. There’s a nice mix of permanent installations like colossal sculptures and seasonal art displays. The floating dock at Pier 62 allows visitors to essentially walk on water. And there are even new gardens and green areas set up not just for a natural aesthetic, but to filter runoff before it enters Elliott Bay.

Fear not, if the old-timey kitsch of the waterfront was your thing, as most of it is still very much intact. One can still dine like a pirate at The Crab Pot or get a dog at The Frankfurter. Ye Olde Curiosity Shop is still at it after 125 years, offering its novel goods ranging from key chains and taxidermy bugs and totem poles carved by Indigenous artists.

There’s even a futsal field for folks looking to get a run in while wandering along the water. Whatever you do, plan to pedal or walk a lot, as there’s so much to explore, all without the worry of interfering automobiles. Stay all day and find a seat for a sunset as musicians play on the boardwalk.

If you’re looking to splurge a little bit on your Seattle vacation, consider a night or two at the Four Seasons. It, too, is within walking distance from Waterfront Park, and in addition to offering great seafood at house restaurant Goldfinch Tavern, it features a fourth-story lookout. Here, guests not only savor jaw-dropping views, but a heated infinity pool and hot tub overlooking the bay.

And if you’d like to stretch things out a bit beyond the waterfront, consider a short walk over to Zig Zag Cafe for some of the best ambiance and cocktails in Seattle or Cloudburst Brewing for a proper craft beer. Or, take a ferry to Bainbridge Island and soak up the smaller town charm. There’s really no going wrong, even if you just park it on the waterfront for an afternoon.

While just 20 acres, the new waterfront area feels way bigger as it connects to so much and oversees the Puget Sound. After lots of blueprinting and chatter, it’s nice to see the project in the flesh, and it’s a must for all types of travelers, young and old, abled and disabled. Hats off to a project that any waterfront city should look up to going forward.

Before you go, check out our Seattle travel guide and our feature on Washington state wine country. There’s so much to do in the Evergreen State, even right near the airport in SeaTac (as our Southside Seattle guide suggests). Happy travels.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
American Airlines announces plans for 2025
American Airlines plans improvements for 2025
american airlines 2025 plans aircraft exterior aa 737 livery left rear

During American Airlines’ recent fourth-quarter earning call, CEO Robert Isom and other executives highlighted planned upgrades for 2025, including premium lounges, satellite Wi-Fi, new business-class seats, and the recovery of its Philadelphia and Chicago hubs. 
American’s planned upgrades are ready for take-off

American’s CEO Robert Isom said: “The American Airlines team achieved a number of important objectives in 2024. We continue to run a reliable operation, and we are reengineering the business to build an even more efficient airline. That, coupled with our commercial actions, resulted in strong financial performance in the fourth quarter. As we look ahead to this year, American remains well-positioned because of the strength of our network, loyalty and co-branded credit card programs, fleet and operational reliability, and the tremendous work of our team.”

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection extends voyages to Alaska — what you need to know
Summer 2026 will be a great time to cruise to Alaska
Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Renderings are artistic concepts. All features, plans and specifications are subject to change without notice.

The cruise industry has a lot of exciting announcements around the corner, but my favorite has to be the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection extending their voyages to Alaska. Currently, the brand is constructing the Luminara for the route, with inaugural sailings to Alaska scheduled for the summer of 2026 (and summer is a great time to visit Alaska). This 226-suite luxury yacht will run from May through September, and trips will range from seven to eleven nights.

Tina Edmundson, President of Luxury at Marriott International, commented on the excitement surrounding this project. “With the launch of our third superyacht, the Luminara, we’re thrilled to bring The Ritz-Carlton experience to the breathtaking landscapes of Alaska,” she said.

Fiji Airways enhances connectivity with these new aircraft
Fiji Airways adds new ATR aircraft
ATR 72-600 aircraft

Fiji’s national airline, Fiji Airways, has added two ATR 72-600 aircraft to its fleet, enhancing connectivity in the South Pacific and across Fiji. The first plane arrived on December 29, 2024, and the second on January 5, 2025. The new airplanes are part of a plan to improve domestic capacity, especially in Northern Fiji.
The ATR 72-600 better connects the islands
Nadi, Fiji James Coleman via Unsplash

Fiji Airways' new ATR 72-600s are regional aircraft powered by twin turboprops, with seating for 68. They’re known for excellent fuel efficiency and a low carbon footprint. In addition, they can handle arduous airfields with extreme temperatures, short runways, and more. The airline will mostly use the ATRs on regional routes to the Northern and Western Divisions of Fiji. With time, the carrier plans to add more of them, to serve essential routes to Labasa and Nadi-Suva. The new planes are part of Fiji Airways’ strategy to expand its Nadi hub with improved passenger options, especially on connections between domestic and international destinations. 

