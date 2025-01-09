A guide to Seattle Southside: A hidden gem in the Pacific Northwest

Table of Contents Table of Contents Explore the Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden Tour the Seattle Chocolate Factory Taste test your way through a SeaTac Culinary Tour Sip your way along the Bubble Tea Trail Visit the SeaTac BMX pump track Stay at Hotel Interurban

On a recent visit to Washington State, I ventured beyond Seattle proper’s pearly gates and spent a refreshing day in the Seattle Southside region, and I’m here to report that it’s absolutely worth a visit. This culturally vibrant pocket is minutes from the SeaTac airport, making it a convenient stop when flying in or out of the state. So, instead of splurging on airport food at the terminal, I suggest you spend those dollars and hours exploring cultural highlights in this lesser-known area.

Seattle Southside comprises three cities: Des Moines, SeaTac, and Tukwila. There’s a lot to do in each one, but I’ve distilled the list to five stops that I absolutely loved, and I also recommend a hotel that not only keeps you in the center of the action but grants visitors views of Mount Rainier from its rooms if you’re lucky enough for the clouds to part during your stay.

Explore the Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden

No matter where you go in Washington, vibrant and lush greenery is never far away. Most visitors hike through impressive clusters of evergreen trees or embark on tours in fairytale-like rainforests. However, the state’s immersive greenery thrives in urban areas as well. The Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden proudly boasts four gardens spanning 11 acres connected by meandering trails and bridges.

The native plant garden is perfect for those wanting to learn more about local species, and the Seattle Rose Society Garden makes great photo shoots in summer. My favorite section of the property was the Seike Japanese Garden, featuring quaint bridges over a small pond and brilliant bonsai trees bursting into yellow and orange hues as the autumn chill settled into the air.

The SeaTac Botanical Garden was designed to preserve the plantings that would otherwise have been paved away by the airport’s runway expansion project, which is a testament to the community’s integrity and prioritization of nature. Best of all, it’s free to visit and open year-round, excluding federal holidays.

Tour the Seattle Chocolate Factory

Touring a chocolate factory is always whimsical, but the Seattle Chocolate Factory in Tukwila took the experience to the next level during a haunted factory tour I attended in October. We made our way through the darkened warehouse, seeking “dark disciples” who were thwarting the very nature of chocolate while gathering clues. It’s a great event for the young and the young at heart. And to be perfectly honest, the immersive activity distracted me from eating my weight in chocolate in the main lobby.

Other visitor events on the Seattle Chocolate Factory’s calendar include tea, beer, and cocktail pairing opportunities, so there’s always something to do on-site. If you visit on a non-event day, you can join one of the daily tours, watching the team produce delicious truffles while learning about the origins of chocolate and its cultural significance.

Don’t have time for a tour? It’s still worth swinging by — this smooth, rich chocolate is an excellent souvenir for those sweet-toothed loved ones back home. Options range from the Crème Brûlée Crackle Truffle Bar to the Brown Butter Cardamom and Pecan Bar. These flavors are sure to impress and rotate regularly.

Taste test your way through a SeaTac Culinary Tour

Chef and culinary guide Christina Arokiasamy once served as the national food ambassador of Malaysia. Now, she brings her knowledge of spices and Southeast Asian cuisine to Washingtonians and their visitors. I joined her Peruvian food tour, a refreshing departure from exploring the standard Pacific Northwest fare.

The tour began with a beautifully arranged table full of spices, cans of pastes, and fresh herbs representing a portion of Peruvian heritage. I sipped my delicious chica morada (purple corn beverage) while enjoying the aromatics of the food’s building blocks alongside Chef Arokiasamy’s stories of each dish. Not only were we taught the historical origins of the dishes, but we were also given helpful cooking tips, and most importantly, tips on how to avoid overthinking Peruvian cuisine and cooking without stress or intimidation.

If learning about food makes you hungry, you’re in the right place. After an extensive talk, Chef Arokiasamy brought dozens of dishes to a large family-style table for all to enjoy and chat over. The culinary tours sometimes take place in a restaurant that represents the featured cuisine, while other times, they include a market visit for sourcing ingredients and meeting vendors.

These tours also span many cuisines, so you can expect to try anything from Malaysian Indian to Louisiana bites during your tour. Each curation supports local restaurants and chefs, so it’s a great way to support the local community in one of the most delicious ways possible.

Sip your way along the Bubble Tea Trail

Bubble tea, the prized Taiwanese drink containing tapioca balls, is so common in the Southside Seattle region that there’s a Bubble Tea Trail featuring 24 tea shops offering the sweet treat. This “quest-like” journey comes with a digital map that allows you to check in at each location and earn points toward fun swag, such as clothing and a unique collectible bubble tea cup.

Purchasing a bubble tea to claim your point isn’t mandatory — simply show up at the location and check in. Prizes start at 4 points, making participation easy if you only have time for a couple of nearby locales.

Children and adults alike can enjoy this activity and have a chance to connect with local business owners over their shared passion for bubble tea. You can try unique twists on the Boba tea while exploring pockets of the area, making this activity ideal for those with a car and a good amount of flexibility. However, just trying one of the bubble tea stops is worth the trip alone.

Visit the SeaTac BMX pump track

Get some fresh air from May 1 through October 31 with the young ones at the SeaTac BMX pump track. This recently renovated nonprofit hosts over 100 events yearly, primarily focusing on weekly bike races for children ages 7 through 16.

Not only is the SeaTac BMX pump track a draw for local Washingtonians, but regional races bring in enthusiasts from British Columbia, Oregon, and Idaho, as well. While catching a race is fun, visitors can also use the track during non-racing hours, and with a new grant on the horizon, the organization plans on extending into year-round availability in the near future.

Stay at Hotel Interurban

So, where should you stay while exploring Seattle’s Southside region? I stayed at the Hotel Interurban, and it was a good choice — the accommodation was the perfect base for exploring the area while keeping me close to the SeaTac airport for my departing flight. This 4-star hotel uniquely caters to both tourists and business travelers and is attached to a permanent residency complex, so you’re sure to see locals and international guests.

And to my delight, I had a fantastic view of Mount Rainer from the window of my room, which looked downright enchanting during sunset. While I would typically expect this view from an upgraded suite, it was available from my base-level room — likely because this hotel is the tallest building in the area, with no obstructions blocking the beauty.

I usually don’t write home about hotel food, but Rendition, the adjoining eatery, was exceptional. I recommend the cheesy crab dip, tequila lime shrimp dish, and most of all, the flavorful corn ribs (somehow as good as actual ribs). If you need anything else during your stay, the Westfield shopping center is steps away, making it easy to grab any odds and ends you need for your trip.