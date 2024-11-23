This campground and road will be getting some much-needed TLC in 2025

Mount Rainier National Park is about to undergo two exciting construction projects in the coming year. Efforts and resources will be focused on the Ohanapecosh Campground and State Route 123. While these upgrades may be temporarily disruptive to 2025 visitors, these enhancements are long overdue and promise to make your upcoming experiences far more enjoyable. Here are the details.

Construction projects coming to Mount Rainier National Park

Ohanapecosh Campground to see major makeover

Ohanapecosh Campground is in the southeast corner of the park, and it’s in desperate need of some TLC. Partly funded by the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA), this project aims to modernize the facility and improve accessibility. This is what it will include:

Upgrades to infrastructure: All 185 campsites and nine restrooms will be revamped. Electrical and water systems will be modernized, and the aging wastewater collection system will be replaced.

All 185 campsites and nine restrooms will be revamped. Electrical and water systems will be modernized, and the aging wastewater collection system will be replaced. Improved Accessibility: Mount Rainier National Park is committed to making their accommodations accessible and welcoming to all visitors.

Recommended Videos

Because of the scale of these upgrades, Ohanapecosh Campground, including the visitor center, picnic area, and auditorium will close for the 2025 season. The National Park Service expects that the project will conclude in time to welcome visitors back in 2026.

If you were planning on camping at Ohanapecosh Campground this coming year, now’s your chance to try one of the other gorgeous campgrounds around Mount Rainier, like White River Campground or Cougar Rock Campground. Be sure to book your site in advance so you’re able to snag your reservation!

State Route 123 to see major safety upgrades

State Route 123 runs along the eastern boundary of Mount Rainier National Park. In recent years, it has become increasingly unsafe, so it’s time for some upgrades. The Federal Highways Administration has funded this two-year project, and construction will start in April 2025.

During year one, a 2.8-mile section of the road between Stevens Canyon Road and Panther Creek will be fully closed from September 2nd-30th. During this time, there will be no vehicle, pedestrian, or cycling access.

During year two, there will be no more full closures but you should still expect delays of up to 30 minutes.

For more information about these closures, visit the National Park Service website.