Mexico just added a tax for cruise passengers: What it means for your trip

Cruise passengers heading to Mexico will soon be paying a little more. Starting July 1, 2025, the Mexican government will implement a new head tax for travelers arriving at the country’s ports by cruise ship. The initial fee is set at $5 per person and will apply to all cruise guests entering Mexico, a move that comes as part of a broader agreement between the cruise industry and Mexican officials.

Mexico is one of the world’s most popular cruise destinations, with hotspots like Cozumel drawing millions of travelers annually. The new tax replaces a previously proposed $42 fee that was originally scheduled to go into effect this summer. After pushback from cruise lines and tourism advocates, a compromise was reached, resulting in a more gradual rollout of smaller fees.

The tax won’t stop at $5, though. It’s set to increase incrementally over the next few years, rising to $10 in August 2026, $15 in July 2027, and ultimately reaching $21 in August 2028.



While the fee may seem modest at first, it’s raising eyebrows for another reason: reports indicate that over two-thirds of the revenue from the new tax will go toward military-related expenditures.

Cruise passenger tax becoming increasingly popular

Mexico isn’t the only destination cracking down on cruise ship revenue. This week, Hawaii also announced plans to implement its own cruise passenger tax, joining a growing list of locations seeking to capture more income from the booming cruise tourism industry.

According to a report from a local news station, Hawaii’s proposed tax is part of a broader law recently passed by the Hawaii State Legislature that increases the state’s transient accommodations tax (TAT). As part of the new legislation, cruise passengers will now be subject to an 11% tax on a prorated portion of their cruise fare, based on the number of days their ship is docked in Hawaiian ports.

The law defines “cruise fare” as the amount paid for lodging and most onboard services, excluding extras like spa treatments, specialty dining, and shore excursions. That means even guests who don’t book add-ons or excursions will still see a bump in overall costs if their itinerary includes Hawaii.