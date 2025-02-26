Goose Island’s Shamrock Stout is back

Back in time for St. Patrick’s Day, the Shamrock Stout from Goose Island Beer Company has returned. The dark beer was until now only available via draft in the Fulton Street Taproom in Chicago. Now, craft beer fans can enjoy the stout bottled in four-packs.

It’s beyond fitting that the stout is a barrel-aged beer. Goose Island has been at the forefront of this very style, raising the bar year after year perhaps most famously through its Bourbon County beer lineup. The stout is aged for a year in bourbon barrels and treated to some cocao nibs, peppermint, and vanilla.

The Shamrock Stout remains a fairly limited release. Those in or visiting Chicago can arrange a pickup via the brewery’s website (while supplies last). The beer is also available on draft during select events in and around St. Patrick’s Day.

Recommended Videos

Dressed in an eye-catching label of green and gold, the beer is very much poised for March festivities. Just note that the beer is a big one, clocking in at 14.1% ABV. The complex beer offers layer after layer, including notes of bourbon and oak.

Goose Island is based in Chicago and got its start back in 1988. Soon after, the label became one of the first in the nation to focus on barrel-aged beers. Other popular releases from the brand include the 312 Wheat Ale, Honkers Ale, and IPA.

Can’t make it to the Windy City for a pint? You can still celebrate the season in style. Check out our feature on the best stout beers and raise a glass to spring.