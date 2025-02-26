 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Goose Island’s Shamrock Stout is back

The triumphant return of a popular dark beer

By
Goose Island Shamrock Stout.
Goose Island

Back in time for St. Patrick’s Day, the Shamrock Stout from Goose Island Beer Company has returned. The dark beer was until now only available via draft in the Fulton Street Taproom in Chicago. Now, craft beer fans can enjoy the stout bottled in four-packs.

It’s beyond fitting that the stout is a barrel-aged beer. Goose Island has been at the forefront of this very style, raising the bar year after year perhaps most famously through its Bourbon County beer lineup. The stout is aged for a year in bourbon barrels and treated to some cocao nibs, peppermint, and vanilla.

Goose Island Shamrock Stout.
Goose Island

The Shamrock Stout remains a fairly limited release. Those in or visiting Chicago can arrange a pickup via the brewery’s website (while supplies last). The beer is also available on draft during select events in and around St. Patrick’s Day.

Recommended Videos

Dressed in an eye-catching label of green and gold, the beer is very much poised for March festivities. Just note that the beer is a big one, clocking in at 14.1% ABV. The complex beer offers layer after layer, including notes of bourbon and oak.

Related

Goose Island is based in Chicago and got its start back in 1988. Soon after, the label became one of the first in the nation to focus on barrel-aged beers. Other popular releases from the brand include the 312 Wheat Ale, Honkers Ale, and IPA.

Can’t make it to the Windy City for a pint? You can still celebrate the season in style. Check out our feature on the best stout beers and raise a glass to spring.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
The most beautiful bars in the U.S. (for those extra Instagram-worthy drink photos)
Some bars are so beautiful we can't help but talk them up
White Limozeen, Nashville

With all respect to dives, haunts, and lounges, there's something to be said for a beautiful bar. The most attractive ones are feats of bar design and places we not only want to imbibe in, but ones where we stare in awe at the many comforting details. With so many great options, deciding on the most beautiful bars in the U.S. was not easy.

As someone who loves sitting at a bar and taking in the surroundings, there's nothing like admiring the details -- the warm glow of vintage lighting, the rich textures of the wood, and the intricate decor that tells a story. It's a perfect setting for a cocktail and conversation. Deciding on the most beautiful bars in America wasn't easy, but these spots stood out for their jaw-dropping designs and unique atmospheres, making them unforgettable destinations for anyone who loves a great drink in an even greater setting.
The Campbell, New York City, New York

Read more
The world nearly ran out of one of its favorite beers
What? No Guinness?
Guinness

Supply and demand are constantly in flux but a recent shortage caused a major brand some shock. Guinness, the company behind the world's most famous dark beer, had to tap into its emergency supply so as not to run out. With distribution to just about every bar on planet Earth, Guinness is one of the largest producers in the land.

So how could the beer possibly stop flowing? It's been reported that the holiday stretch in Britain took a huge dent out of the draft lines. So much so that Guinness had to retreat to its emergency beer stockpiles in Ireland to keep pint glasses full.

Read more
Florida craft beer continues to ride significant wave
Still brewing strong in The Sunshine State
A glass of beer on a beach

The news for craft beer hasn't been all rainbows and unicorns as of late. New challenges have arisen, from hybrid beverage options to federal warnings and fears of future tariffs. But there's good news too, if you know where to find it.

Nowhere in the states is craft beer booming quite like Florida. The Sunshine State has gone from 66 to 396 breweries in the last decade alone, according to the Gainesville Sun. It's impressive growth that seems immune to a wobbly economy and shifting consumer preferences.

Read more